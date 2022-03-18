Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

It’s finally starting to feel like spring in the South, and what better way to celebrate than with a fresh lineup of salads? We’re sharing three easy salad recipes from food blogger Liz MacDowell’s cookbook, Plant-Forward Keto, which includes over 60 plant-based, gluten-free recipes that make clean eating easy. Whether you’re looking for the perfect side for an outdoor gathering or just after a quick and easy lunch, these will hit the spot.

3 Fresh, Easy Salad Recipes

Green Goddess Broccoli Slaw

You may have seen ultra-crunchy green goddess salads going viral on social media lately — served solo or scooped with tortilla chips — and this variation from Liz is more evidence of why the dish is gaining popularity. While you can purchase pre-made broccoli slaw from your local grocery store, Liz says you can also make your own using a mandoline slicer to cut peeled broccoli stems into matchstick-like pieces. Click HERE to view the entire salad recipe. You can also learn how to make Liz’s homemade green goddess dressing HERE.

Shaved Asparagus Salad

When Liz worked as a healthy eating specialist at a natural grocery store, she was once asked to create a salad using asparagus. The result was a springy shaved asparagus salad, which she has since perfected, reimagining the recipe to cut down on prep time. The combination of asparagus stalks and sliced raw almonds lend a satisfying crunch to every bite, while a homemade sun-dried tomato dressing adds the perfect punch of flavor. You can find the salad recipe HERE and the dressing recipe HERE.

Avocado & Grapefruit Kale Salad

This avocado and grapefruit kale salad is one of Liz’s all-time favorites. She first started making this about a decade ago and says it tastes just like summer. The ingredient list is simple, but each element contributes something great to the salad’s overall flavor. The grapefruit tenderizes the kale and works alongside creamy avocado to eliminate the need for any added dressing. The result is an incredibly refreshing, nutritious salad. Click HERE to see the full recipe.

All photography courtesy of Liz MacDowell.

