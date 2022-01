Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

The new year is officially underway, which means many of us are looking for ways to eat cleaner and live a more healthy lifestyle. To help you start 2022 on the right foot, we’re sharing four tips for how to eat more vegetables as well as three healthy bowl recipes, courtesy of food blogger Liren Baker — aka the Kitchen Confidante — and her latest cookbook, Meat to the Side: A Plant-Forward Guide to Bringing Balance to Your Plate.

4 Easy Ways to Eat More Veggies

The following tips on incorporating more vegetables into your diet come directly from Liren and have been reprinted with permission from Meat to the Side: A Plant-Forward Guide to Bringing Balance to Your Plate (Victory Belt Publishing, 2021). Click here to jump straight to the recipes!

Shop the perimeter. When I’m at the grocery store, I like to start in the produce aisles. That way, my meals are influenced by what is in season. From there, I work my way around the perimeter of the store, where the meat, dairy, and bakery sections are. It’s easier to cook fresh meals when your ingredients are fresh and you buy fewer packaged foods, which are shelved in the center of the store. This strategy works especially well if you’re like me and look for inspiration when grocery shopping.

Experiment. Sometimes we make decisions about a vegetable after one bite, when really, all foods deserve a second chance. Peas, for example. Growing up, I was never a fan of the over-boiled peas my mother would serve, but it wasn’t until many years later that I experimented with other ways of cooking peas — for example, in a puree, in a simple salad, or as a bright topping for ricotta pizza. I learned to love the little nuggets! So give peas (and other veggies) a chance and try cooking them in various ways. You may be surprised.

3 Healthy Bowl Recipes to Power Your New Year

With healthy-eating resolutions for the new year in mind, here are three hearty, satisfying bowl recipes that make it easy to get your daily veggie fix. Enjoy!

Curry Chicken Salad Bowls

These salad bowls are inspired by the chicken salad sandwiches Liren’s mother used to make. Using Greek yogurt to add a unique twist, serving this traditional recipe in a salad bowl is an easy way to help you meet the recommended goal of eating at least two-and-a-half cups of vegetables every day. Liren serves the chicken salad atop a bed of lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, diced mango, and toasted naan bread. Yum!

Curry Chicken Salad Bowls Liren Baker Take chicken salad to a whole new level with this delicious salad bowl recipe. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 mins Course Main Course Cuisine American Servings 4 servings Calories 532 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x Meat from 2 roasted chicken breasts diced

⅓ cup finely diced red onions

⅓ cup chopped fresh chives

⅓ cup finely diced celery

¼ cup golden raisins

¼ cup chopped roasted, salted cashews plus whole cashews for garnish if desired

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon curry powder

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Juice of ½ lime

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

4 cups lettuce

1 cup diced cucumbers

1 cup halved grape tomatoes

1 mango pitted, peeled, and diced

4 naan toasted and cut into wedges

Lime wedges, for serving optional

Fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish optional Instructions In a large bowl, combine the chicken, red onions, chives, celery, raisins, and cashews.

In a small bowl, whisk together the yogurt, curry powder, cayenne pepper, and lime juice. Stir the dressing into the chicken mixture until combined. Season with the salt and pepper to taste.

Serve the chicken salad on top of the lettuce along with the cucumbers, tomatoes, mango, and toasted naan. If desired, serve with lime wedges and a garnish of cilantro. Notes Recipe credit: Liren Baker, author of Meat to the Side: A Plant-Forward Guide to Bringing Balance to Your Plate Nutrition Calories: 532 kcal Carbohydrates: 84 g Protein: 17 g Fat: 15 g Saturated Fat: 3 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g Monounsaturated Fat: 2 g Cholesterol: 12 mg Sodium: 1170 mg Potassium: 518 mg Fiber: 6 g Sugar: 22 g Vitamin A: 1496 IU Vitamin C: 31 mg Calcium: 164 mg Iron: 2 mg Keyword Healthy Bowl, Healthy Recipes, Meat to the Side: A Plant-Forward Guide to Bringing Balance to Your Plate Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Roasted Sweet Potato and Chipotle Black Bean Bowls

While the ingredient list for these roasted sweet potato bowls may seem daunting at first glance, Liren says these are perfect for meal prepping, as they can be whipped up easily for low-maintenance meals all week long. Liren also includes ingredients and instructions for a creamy chipotle sauce that adds a spicy kick. Plus, keep scrolling for an easy-to-follow recipe for quick pickled red onions, which add extra flavor and crunch!

Roasted Sweet Potato and Chipotle Black Bean Bowls Liren Baker Looking for an easy meal to prepare ahead of a busy week? These bowls are sure to do the trick! 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 25 mins Cook Time 30 mins Resting Time for Kale 30 mins Course Main Course Cuisine American Servings 4 servings Calories 651 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x For the Kale: 2 cups destemmed and chopped kale

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

⅛ teaspoon kosher salt For the Roasted Sweet Potatoes: 4 medium sweet potatoes peeled and quartered lengthwise

5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil divided

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon chipotle powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon garlic powder For the Creamy Chipotle Sauce: 1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 cloves garlic peeled

Kosher salt For the Bowls: 1 (15-ounce) can black beans drained and rinsed

2 cups cooked brown rice

1 avocado pitted, peeled, and diced

1 cup quick pickled red onion (see recipe after this one)

1 cup fresh cilantro

1 lime sliced into wedges Instructions Prepare the kale: Place the kale, olive oil, and salt in a bowl. Massage the kale for 1 minute. It will shrink in volume. Let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes. Prepare the sweet potatoes: Preheat the oven to 400°F with a rack placed in the center of the oven.

While the oven preheats, place the peeled and quartered sweet potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil over high heat. Boil the sweet potatoes just until the edges give a bit to pressure from a fork, about 8 minutes. You don’t want to overcook them, or they could turn mushy.

Drain the sweet potatoes and pat dry with a paper towel. Once they are cool enough to handle, cut them into bite-sized pieces.

In a large bowl, toss the sweet potatoes with 3 tablespoons of the olive oil. In a small bowl, mix together the salt, chili powder, chipotle powder, cumin, coriander, and garlic powder. Sprinkle the spice blend onto the sweet potatoes and toss to evenly coat. Scatter the sweet potatoes on a sheet pan and roast for 15 to 20 minutes, flipping once halfway through, until browned and fork-tender.

When the sweet potatoes are fully cooked, transfer to a bowl and toss in the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Make the creamy chipotle sauce: Place the yogurt, chipotle pepper, lime juice, garlic cloves, and a pinch of salt in a blender or small food processor. Blend or process until smooth. Season to taste with salt. Set aside until ready to assemble the bowls, or store in the refrigerator. The sauce can be made a day ahead. Assemble the bowls: Fill serving bowls with the kale, roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, brown rice, and avocado. Garnish with the pickled red onions, creamy chipotle sauce, and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges. Notes Recipe credit: Liren Baker, author of Meat to the Side: A Plant-Forward Guide to Bringing Balance to Your Plate Nutrition Calories: 651 kcal Carbohydrates: 86 g Protein: 15 g Fat: 30 g Saturated Fat: 5 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 4 g Monounsaturated Fat: 20 g Cholesterol: 3 mg Sodium: 889 mg Potassium: 1395 mg Fiber: 14 g Sugar: 15 g Vitamin A: 36289 IU Vitamin C: 62 mg Calcium: 232 mg Iron: 4 mg Keyword Healthy Bowl, Healthy Recipes, Meat to the Side: A Plant-Forward Guide to Bringing Balance to Your Plate Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Quick-Pickled Red Onions Liren Baker You can add these onions to almost any dish for a fun twist! 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 5 mins Cook Time 5 mins Pickle Time 30 mins Course Appetizer or Garnish Cuisine American Servings 2 cups (6-8 servings) Calories 86 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x ¾ cup distilled white vinegar

¼ cup water

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 medium red onion thinly sliced Instructions In a small bowl, stir together the vinegar, water, sugar, and salt until the sugar and salt have dissolved.

Place the sliced onion in a jar. Pour the vinegar mixture over the onion and let sit at room temperature for at least 30 minutes, but preferably for 1 hour.

Serve immediately or keep refrigerated for future use. The onions will keep for up to 2 weeks. Notes Recipe credit: Liren Baker, author of Meat to the Side: A Plant-Forward Guide to Bringing Balance to Your Plate Nutrition Calories: 86 kcal Carbohydrates: 17 g Protein: 1 g Fat: 1 g Saturated Fat: 1 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g Monounsaturated Fat: 1 g Sodium: 1750 mg Potassium: 83 mg Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 14 g Vitamin A: 1 IU Vitamin C: 4 mg Calcium: 20 mg Iron: 1 mg Keyword Healthy Bowl, Healthy Recipes, Meat to the Side: A Plant-Forward Guide to Bringing Balance to Your Plate Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Beef Satay Bowls with Cucumber and Carrot Slaw

This Thai-inspired recipe includes flavorful marinated sirloin steak that grills in minutes, a delicious cucumber and carrot slaw, edamame, and a peanut sauce full of flavor. While Liren serves her beef on skewers, she notes that this step is optional. However you choose to serve this meal, it’s the perfect dish to mix up your meal plans!

Beef Satay Bowls with Cucumber and Carrot Slaw Liren Baker These beef satay bowls are served with cucumber and carrot slaw and a delicious peanut sauce. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 10 mins Time to Marinate Beef 1 hr Course Main Course Cuisine Thai Servings 4 servings Calories 575 kcal Equipment 8 (9-inch) wooden or stainless-steel skewers (optional) Ingredients 1x 2x 3x For the Marinated Beef: ¼ cup honey

¼ cup fish sauce

4 cloves garlic minced

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil plus more to oil grill gates

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

1 teaspoon Sriracha sauce

1 teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

2 tablespoons minced red onions

1 1-inch piece lemongrass (from bottom third of stalk) pounded with flat of the blade of a chef's knife and minced

1¼ pounds top sirloin steak sliced into 2-inch pieces, ¼-inch thick For the Cucumber and Carrot Slaw: 1 medium cucumber cut into 1-inch pieces (about 1½ cups)

1 cup shredded carrots about 2 medium carrots

⅓ cup thinly sliced red onions

⅓ cup thinly sliced red bell peppers

1½ cups water

2 teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon granulated sugar For the Peanut Sauce: ¼ cup creamy, salted peanut butter

1 clove garlic minced

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon lime juice

2 tablespoons Sriracha sauce

1 teaspoon fish sauce

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon untoasted sesame oil unrefined

Up to ½ cup boiling water For Serving/Garnish: 2 cups cooked brown rice

3 cups fresh or frozen edamame cooked and shelled

1 cup shredded red cabbage optional

Black and/or white sesame seeds for garnish

Lime wedges for serving Instructions Marinate the beef:

In a medium bowl, whisk together the honey, fish sauce, garlic, soy sauce, olive oil, ginger, Sriracha, coriander, and turmeric. Stir in the red onions, lemongrass, and beef, coating well with the marinade. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour or overnight. Make the slaw: In a glass bowl, combine all the ingredients for the slaw, stirring until the salt and sugar have dissolved. Cover and refrigerate until ready to assemble the bowls. The slaw can be made a day in advance. Cook the beef and assemble the bowls: If using wooden skewers and a grill, soak the skewers in water for at least 30 minutes before grilling. You can also use stainless-steel skewers. Skewer the meat. Alternatively, you can use an outdoor or stovetop grill pan and skip the skewering altogether.

Preheat a grill or grill pan to high heat. Lightly oil the grates. Grill the beef for 4 to 5 minutes, turning periodically, until browned. Transfer to a plate to rest. Make the peanut sauce and assemble the bowls: In a small bowl, whisk together the peanut butter, garlic, soy sauce, lime juice, Sriracha, fish sauce, honey, and sesame oil while slowly drizzling in the hot water until you achieve your desired consistency.

Distribute the rice among four bowls. Top with the beef, cucumber and carrot slaw, edamame, cabbage (if using), and a drizzle of peanut sauce. Garnish with sesame seeds and cilantro and serve immediately with lime wedges and additional peanut sauce on the side. Notes Recipe credit: Liren Baker, author of Meat to the Side: A Plant-Forward Guide to Bringing Balance to Your Plate Nutrition Calories: 575 kcal Carbohydrates: 65 g Protein: 50 g Fat: 14 g Saturated Fat: 3 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 4 g Monounsaturated Fat: 5 g Trans Fat: 1 g Cholesterol: 84 mg Sodium: 3337 mg Potassium: 1503 mg Fiber: 10 g Sugar: 27 g Vitamin A: 5655 IU Vitamin C: 29 mg Calcium: 175 mg Iron: 7 mg Keyword Healthy Bowl, Healthy Recipes, Meat to the Side: A Plant-Forward Guide to Bringing Balance to Your Plate Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Here’s to a happy, healthy new year!

**********

Visit our recipe archives for more meal inspiration!