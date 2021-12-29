Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

As we look back on the whirlwind that was 2021, we’re reflecting on the stories that resonated most with our readers, sparked inspiration, and answered your important questions. From the morning routines of successful Birmingham women to must-try dishes in Magic City, these are StyleBlueprint Birmingham’s most popular articles of 2021.

Birmingham’s 10 Most Popular Articles of 2021

New Restaurants in Birmingham

Birmingham offers an extremely robust, ever-growing food scene. Updated monthly, this list features new restaurants that have opened in and around town, perfect for the next time you’re looking to try a new spot. Find the most recent article HERE.

The Alabama Gal Whose Fire Pits Are Keeping the South Cozy

After making industrial steel tank heads for more than two decades, Anne Smalley combined elegant workings of steel with her Southern sense of style. The result? Sleek and timeless Seasons Fire Pits that everyone wants. Read the article HERE.

Your 2021 Guide to Birmingham’s Farmers’ Markets

Birminghamians love to get out, shop local, and enjoy the freshest flavors of the season. Perhaps that’s why our 2021 guide to local farmers’ markets piqued so much interest! Check it out HERE.

RELATED: Why This New Yorker Brought BLUEROOT to Pepper Place

Your 2021 Birmingham Food Truck Guide

Follow your food truck bliss with this roundup of some of Birmingham’s favorite food trucks — and keep up with their whereabouts by following them on social media. Find the article HERE.

The Morning Routines of 6 Successful Birmingham Women

We talked to six successful Birmingham women to see how they start their days. Get inspired by these go-getters, and put some of their morning routine tactics to the test! Read the article HERE.

Where to Get Thanksgiving Takeout in Birmingham

This Thanksgiving, there were plenty of local Birmingham eateries offering everything you needed for a delicious holiday meal. Read about the places around town where you could grab your turkey to-go HERE, and be sure to bookmark the page for next year, because it’s updated annually.

20+ Heated Restaurant Patios in Birmingham

These Birmingham restaurants keep us warm AND well-fed. Arranged by neighborhood, these are the local places that are offer open-air spaces with heaters or enclosed spaces that are available for individual parties. Find the list HERE.

What’s New in Birmingham: August 2021

The last official month of summer brought gorgeous weather and exciting happenings to Birmingham. From national accolades to new restaurants and everything in between, there were plenty of headline-grabbing developments this past August. Read about them HERE.

10 Must-Try Dishes on Birmingham Menus

Magic City is well known for its ever-expanding culinary scene. To help you uncover some of the best eats in town, we rounded up 10 of our top recommendations. Find them HERE.

RELATED: 15 of Birmingham’s Most Epic Deli Sandwiches

This Renovated Homewood Ranch Home Tells a Beautiful Story

Ragan Wesson, a Birmingham interiors expert, designed her family home to tell a story that is both intentional and beautiful, by utilizing meaningful items throughout the space. Take a look at the warm and inviting Homewood abode HERE.

We are so grateful for our Birmingham readers. Wishing you a happy and healthy new year!

**********

For your daily dose of StyleBlueprint delivered straight to your inbox, click HERE!