Whether you are looking to prepare only a portion of this year’s Thanksgiving meal or not even one morsel, Birmingham’s culinary creatives can help you put the feast on the table in any form or fashion. Below are several standout local eateries, listed in alphabetical order, that are offering downright delicious holiday takeout. That means you can get the warm fuzzies this holiday season by supporting local and spending less time in the kitchen — so you can spend more time with family!

Where to Get Thanksgiving Takeout in Birmingham

(Listed in alphabetical order)

Ashley Mac’s

3147 Green Valley Rd., Birmingham, AL 35243 • (205) 822-4142

1821 2nd Ave. N. Unit 170, Birmingham, AL 35203 • (205) 360-0221

5299 Valleydale Rd., Hoover, AL 35242 • (205) 346-6186

4730 Chace Cir., Hoover, AL 35244 • (205) 259-5044

1831 28th Ave. S. Suite N101, Homewood, AL 35209 • (205) 582-0062

Hours vary by location.

Helping us celebrate Thanksgiving for 15 years, we’ve deemed Ashley Mac’s the queen of the holiday season. This year, they’re stepping up their Turkey Day game by offering a bundle that includes a Boar’s Head turkey breast, cornbread dressing, sweet potato casserole, sour cream biscuits, and a dozen assorted mini cupcakes. This bundle costs $120 and serves six to eight people.

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Check out the holiday menu, and then call your preferred pickup location to place your order. Allow 48 hours’ notice for all orders and note the deadline to order is Monday, November 22 at 3 p.m.

Helen

2013 2nd Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203 • (205) 438-7000

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

Birmingham’s Helen is happy to announce that they’re again offering a delicious Thanksgiving takeout option. Chef Rob McDaniel, a five-time James Beard Foundation semifinalist, has worked tirelessly to curate a memorable entrée for families to enjoy this holiday season. For $75, patrons can feast on a holiday smoked turkey breast that serves up to eight people. Whip up your favorite sides and gather around the table this Thanksgiving.

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Helen accepts orders until they sell out, and with limited quantities available, it’s best to place your order quickly. To order, call the restaurant directly. Pickups take place Wednesday, November 24, during their posted hours.

Homewood Gourmet

1919 28th Ave. S. Ste. 113, Homewood, AL 35209 • (205) 871-1620

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Sunday

“Everything is made from scratch and ready to heat on Thanksgiving day,” says Homewood Gourmet co-owner Laura Zapalowski. “Our baby blue salad is very popular, and so are our spiced pecans.” Homewood Gourmet’s fantastic menu features appetizers like parmesan-artichoke dip and pimento cheese, traditional sides like praline sweet potatoes, buttermilk mashed potatoes, and marinated and roasted vegetables. They also feature delicious desserts like pumpkin pie, chocolate chess pie, and pumpkin bread pudding with bourbon caramel — not to mention the soups, sauces, rolls, and even housemade boudin sausage, which is perfect for taking your turkey stuffing to the next level.

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Order in advance by calling the restaurant or emailing [email protected]. Orders must be placed by November 20 and are available for pickup beginning Monday, November 22. See their menu here.

Iz Cafe

2514 Rocky Ridge Rd., Vestavia Hills, AL 35243 • (205) 979-7570

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Sunday

Iz Cafe in Vestavia Hills offers the full Thanksgiving meal — from fried turkey and praline sweet potato casserole to cranberry chutney and caramel cake. All items are sold à la carte, so if you just need one dish to take to your family’s gathering, you can shop online and your work is done. Alternately, you can order the whole Turkey Day spread. All items are made from scratch and never frozen. “The casseroles are ready to bake, so your house will truly smell like Thanksgiving without all of the fuss,” says owner Kay Reed.

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Orders may be placed online. Pickup is scheduled for Wednesday, November 24, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Martin’s Bar-B-Que

3029 Pump House Rd., Vestavia Hills, AL 35243 • (205) 715-8999

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Enjoy a traditional Southern Thanksgiving with Martin’s Bar-B-Que. Its easy, family-style takeout offering is the perfect solution for those looking for a delicious, time-saving alternative this holiday. Made to feed families of all sizes, Martin’s offers two packages — one for a small gathering of four to six guests, as well as an option for a large gathering of 12 to 15 guests. Meals include smoked ham or turkey, dinner rolls, sides, and a dessert. Sides, desserts, meats, and beverages can also be purchased a la carte. Martin’s also offers whole smoked meats and sides, along with special family recipes from Pat Martin’s mom, including delicious sweet potato pie and sweet potato casserole.

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Place your order online or by phone before Thursday, November 18 at 3 p.m. Pickup dates begin on Monday, November 22.

Meals by Misty

108 Watterson Parkway, Trussville, AL 35173 • (205) 508-5993

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2900 Crescent Avenue, Homewood, AL 35209 • (205) 490-1495

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A hidden gem tucked away in Trussville and Homewood, Meals by Misty is a grab-and-go gourmet grocery store and caterer, specializing in meals-to-go that are made fresh daily. Their holiday menus are extra special as they focus on traditional favorites like cornbread dressing, squash casserole, sweet potato casserole, macaroni and cheese, and green bean casserole. They also offer some of their most requested desserts, including pecan pie, pumpkin gingersnap icebox cake, and a white chocolate bread pudding. Need the turkey too? Meals by Misty has Boar’s Head Oven Roasted Turkey Breast and Sweet Uncured Ham. Sit back, relax with family, and enjoy the tastiest holiday of the year.

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: To order, call the store or fill out their online form. The deadline to order is Friday, November 12. Pickups are available between November 19-24.

Real & Rosemary

*Thanksgiving takeout only offered at Summit location*

323 Summit Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35243 • (205) 820-7200

Summit hours: Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Feast without the fuss with Real & Rosemary‘s Thanksgiving offerings. Order all-natural turkey breast by the pound, accompanied by delicious à la carte dishes such as cornbread dressing, macaroni and cheese, charred carrots, Brussels sprouts slaw, seasonal succotash, and, of course, homemade cranberry relish and gravy. “The sweet potato casserole with sorghum pecan topping is always a favorite, and you can order it in-store through the holidays, as well,” says owner Jennifer Mims. This year, they’ve welcomed back their fan-favorite, a white chicken chili that’s not only to-die-for but perfect for feeding a hungry crowd on Thanksgiving Eve.

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Place your order over the phone or fill out the form online. Limited quantities are available, so orders must be placed by Friday, November 19 at 3 p.m., and paid in full to be confirmed. Pickup is Tuesday, November 23 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Summit location only.

Smiley Brothers Specialty Foods

214 Huntley Parkway, Pelham, AL 35124 • (205) 406-8421

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

If you’re looking for a full spread this Thanksgiving, look no further than Smiley Brothers Specialty Foods. This laidback deli boasts delicious sandwiches, a world-class butcher shop, and a delectable cheese shop. “We have your complete Thanksgiving ready for you — from a flavorful, natural Joyce Farms turkey to savory sides like bacon mac and cheese, roasted root vegetables, cornbread dressing, cranberry sauce, and more,” says Criss Smiley, owner of Smiley Brothers. “If you aren’t favoring a turkey this year, we will have Joyce Farms Gloucestershire Old English Spot Pork Rack, crown roast, USDA Prime Standing Rib Roast, and USDA Prime Tenderloin as alternatives. We also have many options for custom-cut steaks that could be a great choice … for both small and large gatherings. We want this Thanksgiving to be the most delicious ever!”

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Order info coming soon!

Happy Holidays!

Editor’s Note: We will continue to update this article as local eateries finalize their Thanksgiving offerings. Be sure to check back for even more delicious holiday takeout options!

