Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

These Birmingham restaurants are getting creative in their quest to keep us toasty AND well-fed. Arranged by neighborhood, we chose places that are specifically open-air with heaters or that offer enclosed spaces available on an individual party basis (tents, for example). So, grab a coat and bring your appetite; here are some heated restaurant patios in Birmingham where you can enjoy your next meal!

Stay Warm at These 20+ Birmingham Heated Patios (Open-Air and Individual Party Enclosures)

AVONDALE

The Filling Station

5524 Crestwood Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35212 • (205) 592-3455

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.



For a tasty slice of pizza, The Filling Station in Avondale is the place to go. Enjoy your meal and company on The Filling Station’s covered patio, complete with several heaters to ensure your time spent at this Birmingham treasure is totally comfortable.

Spring Street Bar & Grill

4100 4th Ave. S., Birmingham, AL, 35222 • (205) 777-3024

Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Monday

Home to some of the tastiest burgers and brunch in town, Spring Street Bar & Grill boasts a large outdoor patio that’s full of heaters for patrons to enjoy. Make plans to enjoy their awesome happy hour each day from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

RELATED: 11 New Birmingham Restaurants Open Now or Coming Soon (Updated January 2022)

CAHABA HEIGHTS

El ZunZún

4105 Crosshaven Drive, Birmingham, AL 35243 • (205) 791-7711

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Monday



If you’re in the Cahaba Heights neighborhood, stop by El ZunZún and enjoy the dog-friendly, heated patio. Enjoy some of the city’s best Mexican fare and margaritas while you kick back and relax.

Satterfield’s

3161 Cahaba Heights Road, Vestavia, Alabama 35243 • (205) 969-9690

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday



Enjoy the newly renovated space at Satterfield’s this winter. With large heaters for outdoor dining, you and yours can enjoy a cozy (and delicious!) meal.

DOWNTOWN

Automatic Seafood & Oysters

2824 5th Ave. S., Birmingham, AL 35233 • (205) 580-1600

Hours: Nightly for dinner, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; weekend brunch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Whether you’re looking for a spot for a date night or dinner with friends, Automatic Seafood & Oysters has a heated and covered patio ready for you. This is one of the most popular restaurants in the Magic City, so be sure to reserve your table ahead of time!

Back Forty Beer Company

3201 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222 • (205) 407-8025

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; closed Tuesday

With awesome brews, delicious food, and great views, Back Forty Beer Company is a great spot to spend a night out in the Magic City. With plenty of space to spread out, Back Forty also offers fire pits outside to keep patrons warm even on the chilliest nights.

Blueprint on 3rd

3000 3rd Avenue S., Birmingham, AL 35233 • (205) 479-3000

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Sunday



If you’re in the Pepper Place area, take a short walk over to Blueprint on 3rd for a delicious meal or delectable cocktail as you relax outdoors. The back patio has several large heaters to keep you comfortable as you enjoy your night out.

The Collins Bar

2125 2nd Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203 • (205) 323-7995

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.



If you’re ready to enjoy $5 Old Fashioneds and Tom Collins at The Collins Bar, you can do so outside, thanks to their industrial-sized heaters on the patio.

El Barrio

2211 2nd Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203 • (205) 868-3737

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday



There’s nothing like the incredible bites at El Barrio. In addition to heated tents, the restaurant also offers festive string lights and additional heaters to make your dining experience more enjoyable and relaxing.

Ghost Train Brewing Company

2616 3rd Ave. S., Birmingham, AL 35233 • (205) 201-5817

Hours: Sunday through Wednesday, noon to 10 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, noon to midnight

If you haven’t visited Ghost Train Brewing Company’s outdoor area, you are seriously missing out. Thankfully, you can check out this space no matter how cold it may be because they keep you warm with heat lamps.

Good People Brewing Company

114 14th St. S., Birmingham, AL 35233 • (205) 286-2337

Hours: Monday through Wednesday, noon to 10 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, noon to midnight; Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

Kick back and enjoy the view of the Birmingham sign, thanks to the multiple industrial-size heaters at Good People Brewing Company. With an extensive outdoor area, guests can spread out and stay warm this winter.

The Lumbar

212 29th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35205

Hours: Sunday + Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; closed Monday



In the heart of Pepper Place, you may notice fewer parking spots as The Lumbar has expanded its outdoor seating into the street. With tents and large heaters, you can rest easy with your favorite cocktail while staying toasty.

Monday Night Social Club

14 12th St. S., Birmingham, AL 35233 • (205) 444-1429

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, 11 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Order your favorite beer or cocktail, grab a taco or some brunch, and relax at Monday Night Social Club. Grab a table by one of their heat lamps, and you’ll feel like you’re on a tropical vacation … well, almost.

Roots & Revelry

1623 2nd Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203 • (205) 730-1907

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Monday



Complete with a downtown view and a delicious meal, you can enjoy Roots & Revelry‘s gorgeous rooftop space thanks to its multiple fire pits. Cozy up with your favorite cocktail in hand as you relax fireside in the middle of the Magic City.

TrimTab Brewing Co.

2721 5th Ave. S., Birmingham, AL 35233 • (205) 374-8749

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, noon to 1o p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to midnight



TrimTab Brewing Co. is a local favorite hang-out spot thanks to its delicious brews and a rotating schedule of tasty food trucks. The patio area is fit with large heaters for patrons to enjoy.

HIGHLAND PARK

Bottega

2240 Highland Ave., Birmingham, AL 35205 • (205) 939-1000

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

Travel to Italy without leaving Birmingham by paying a visit to Bottega. From award-winning cuisine to great service, an extensive wine list, and refreshing cocktails, it’s no wonder Bottega is consistently named one of the best places to eat in Birmingham.

Freddy’s Wine Bar

2251 Highland Ave., Birmingham, AL 35205 • (205) 335-5511

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; closed Sunday

One of Birmingham’s best spots for a glass of wine and a delectable charcuterie board is none other than Freddy’s Wine Bar. The outdoor patio allows guests to enjoy a delicious meal outside no matter how chilly it may get.

Rojo/O’Henry’s

Rojo: 2921 Highland Ave. South, Birmingham, AL 35205 • (205) 328-4733

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Monday



O’Henry’s: 2915 Highland Ave., Birmingham, AL 35205 • (205) 250-1195

Hours: Daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Whether you’re in the mood for Mexican fare or a hot cup of joe, five individual greenhouses are available for Rojo and O’Henry’s customers. They also have a patio complete with heaters if the greenhouses are full.

MOUNTAIN BROOK

Otey’s Tavern

224 Country Club Park, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213 • (205) 871-8435

Hours: Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight; closed Sunday

For casual dining and tasty bites, visit Otey’s Tavern in Mountain Brook. This is a great spot to enjoy some fresh air while staying warm underneath industrial-grade heaters.

Sol Y Luna

920 Lane Parke Court, Mountain Brook, AL 35223 • (205) 407-4797

Hours: Monday, 5 p.m. to 9. p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday + Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Sunday



For some of the best tapas and tequila the Magic City has to offer, head to Sol Y Luna in Lane Parke. On the outside patio, you’ll find several large heaters to keep you warm before that margarita kicks in.

Vino

1930 Cahaba Road, Birmingham, AL 35223 • (205) 870-8404

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.; closed Sunday

With high-powered tower heaters located throughout the outdoor space at Vino, your dinner will be as enjoyable as ever. Sit back, relax, and enjoy a glass of wine.

porch

2 Dexter Avenue, Mountain Brook, AL 35213 • (205) 739-2083

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday



Mountain Brook’s newest addition, porch, provides Magic City diners with great bites to eat and an even better outdoor sitting area. Living up to the name, porch’s patio seating is delightful and features multiple industrial-strength heaters to keep customers warm while they enjoy a delicious meal.

RELATED: Your Guide to Mountain Brook’s Lane Parke

TRUSSVILLE

Ferus Artisan Ales

101 Beech St., Ste. 111, Trussville, AL 35173 • (205) 508-3001

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition to cold brews, Ferus Artisan Ales in Trussville offers a chef-curated menu and live entertainment. Be sure to check the website frequently as the taproom also regularly hosts classes and workshops.

Did we miss a locally owned business with heated outdoor seating? Tell us! Email [email protected].

**********

Visit our archives to discover all of our favorite local restaurants!