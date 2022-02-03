These Birmingham restaurants are getting creative in their quest to keep us toasty AND well-fed. Arranged by neighborhood, we chose places that are specifically open-air with heaters or that offer enclosed spaces available on an individual party basis (tents, for example). So, grab a coat and bring your appetite; here are some heated restaurant patios in Birmingham where you can enjoy your next meal!
Stay Warm at These 20+ Birmingham Heated Patios (Open-Air and Individual Party Enclosures)
AVONDALE
The Filling Station
5524 Crestwood Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35212 • (205) 592-3455
Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For a tasty slice of pizza, The Filling Station in Avondale is the place to go. Enjoy your meal and company on The Filling Station’s covered patio, complete with several heaters to ensure your time spent at this Birmingham treasure is totally comfortable.
Spring Street Bar & Grill
4100 4th Ave. S., Birmingham, AL, 35222 • (205) 777-3024
Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Monday
Home to some of the tastiest burgers and brunch in town, Spring Street Bar & Grill boasts a large outdoor patio that’s full of heaters for patrons to enjoy. Make plans to enjoy their awesome happy hour each day from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
CAHABA HEIGHTS
El ZunZún
4105 Crosshaven Drive, Birmingham, AL 35243 • (205) 791-7711
Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Monday
If you’re in the Cahaba Heights neighborhood, stop by El ZunZún and enjoy the dog-friendly, heated patio. Enjoy some of the city’s best Mexican fare and margaritas while you kick back and relax.
Satterfield’s
3161 Cahaba Heights Road, Vestavia, Alabama 35243 • (205) 969-9690
Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday
Enjoy the newly renovated space at Satterfield’s this winter. With large heaters for outdoor dining, you and yours can enjoy a cozy (and delicious!) meal.
DOWNTOWN
Automatic Seafood & Oysters
2824 5th Ave. S., Birmingham, AL 35233 • (205) 580-1600
Hours: Nightly for dinner, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; weekend brunch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Whether you’re looking for a spot for a date night or dinner with friends, Automatic Seafood & Oysters has a heated and covered patio ready for you. This is one of the most popular restaurants in the Magic City, so be sure to reserve your table ahead of time!
Back Forty Beer Company
3201 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222 • (205) 407-8025
Hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; closed Tuesday
With awesome brews, delicious food, and great views, Back Forty Beer Company is a great spot to spend a night out in the Magic City. With plenty of space to spread out, Back Forty also offers fire pits outside to keep patrons warm even on the chilliest nights.
Blueprint on 3rd
3000 3rd Avenue S., Birmingham, AL 35233 • (205) 479-3000
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Sunday
If you’re in the Pepper Place area, take a short walk over to Blueprint on 3rd for a delicious meal or delectable cocktail as you relax outdoors. The back patio has several large heaters to keep you comfortable as you enjoy your night out.
The Collins Bar
2125 2nd Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203 • (205) 323-7995
Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
If you’re ready to enjoy $5 Old Fashioneds and Tom Collins at The Collins Bar, you can do so outside, thanks to their industrial-sized heaters on the patio.
El Barrio
2211 2nd Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203 • (205) 868-3737
Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday
There’s nothing like the incredible bites at El Barrio. In addition to heated tents, the restaurant also offers festive string lights and additional heaters to make your dining experience more enjoyable and relaxing.
Ghost Train Brewing Company
2616 3rd Ave. S., Birmingham, AL 35233 • (205) 201-5817
Hours: Sunday through Wednesday, noon to 10 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, noon to midnight
If you haven’t visited Ghost Train Brewing Company’s outdoor area, you are seriously missing out. Thankfully, you can check out this space no matter how cold it may be because they keep you warm with heat lamps.
Good People Brewing Company
114 14th St. S., Birmingham, AL 35233 • (205) 286-2337
Hours: Monday through Wednesday, noon to 10 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, noon to midnight; Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.
Kick back and enjoy the view of the Birmingham sign, thanks to the multiple industrial-size heaters at Good People Brewing Company. With an extensive outdoor area, guests can spread out and stay warm this winter.
The Lumbar
212 29th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35205
Hours: Sunday + Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; closed Monday
In the heart of Pepper Place, you may notice fewer parking spots as The Lumbar has expanded its outdoor seating into the street. With tents and large heaters, you can rest easy with your favorite cocktail while staying toasty.
Monday Night Social Club
14 12th St. S., Birmingham, AL 35233 • (205) 444-1429
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, 11 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Order your favorite beer or cocktail, grab a taco or some brunch, and relax at Monday Night Social Club. Grab a table by one of their heat lamps, and you’ll feel like you’re on a tropical vacation … well, almost.
Roots & Revelry
1623 2nd Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203 • (205) 730-1907
Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Monday
Complete with a downtown view and a delicious meal, you can enjoy Roots & Revelry‘s gorgeous rooftop space thanks to its multiple fire pits. Cozy up with your favorite cocktail in hand as you relax fireside in the middle of the Magic City.
TrimTab Brewing Co.
2721 5th Ave. S., Birmingham, AL 35233 • (205) 374-8749
Hours: Sunday through Thursday, noon to 1o p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to midnight
TrimTab Brewing Co. is a local favorite hang-out spot thanks to its delicious brews and a rotating schedule of tasty food trucks. The patio area is fit with large heaters for patrons to enjoy.
HIGHLAND PARK
Bottega
2240 Highland Ave., Birmingham, AL 35205 • (205) 939-1000
Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday
Travel to Italy without leaving Birmingham by paying a visit to Bottega. From award-winning cuisine to great service, an extensive wine list, and refreshing cocktails, it’s no wonder Bottega is consistently named one of the best places to eat in Birmingham.
Freddy’s Wine Bar
2251 Highland Ave., Birmingham, AL 35205 • (205) 335-5511
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; closed Sunday
One of Birmingham’s best spots for a glass of wine and a delectable charcuterie board is none other than Freddy’s Wine Bar. The outdoor patio allows guests to enjoy a delicious meal outside no matter how chilly it may get.
Rojo/O’Henry’s
Rojo: 2921 Highland Ave. South, Birmingham, AL 35205 • (205) 328-4733
Hours: Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Monday
O’Henry’s: 2915 Highland Ave., Birmingham, AL 35205 • (205) 250-1195
Hours: Daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Whether you’re in the mood for Mexican fare or a hot cup of joe, five individual greenhouses are available for Rojo and O’Henry’s customers. They also have a patio complete with heaters if the greenhouses are full.
MOUNTAIN BROOK
Otey’s Tavern
224 Country Club Park, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213 • (205) 871-8435
Hours: Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight; closed Sunday
For casual dining and tasty bites, visit Otey’s Tavern in Mountain Brook. This is a great spot to enjoy some fresh air while staying warm underneath industrial-grade heaters.
Sol Y Luna
920 Lane Parke Court, Mountain Brook, AL 35223 • (205) 407-4797
Hours: Monday, 5 p.m. to 9. p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday + Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Sunday
For some of the best tapas and tequila the Magic City has to offer, head to Sol Y Luna in Lane Parke. On the outside patio, you’ll find several large heaters to keep you warm before that margarita kicks in.
Vino
1930 Cahaba Road, Birmingham, AL 35223 • (205) 870-8404
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.; closed Sunday
With high-powered tower heaters located throughout the outdoor space at Vino, your dinner will be as enjoyable as ever. Sit back, relax, and enjoy a glass of wine.
porch
2 Dexter Avenue, Mountain Brook, AL 35213 • (205) 739-2083
Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday
Mountain Brook’s newest addition, porch, provides Magic City diners with great bites to eat and an even better outdoor sitting area. Living up to the name, porch’s patio seating is delightful and features multiple industrial-strength heaters to keep customers warm while they enjoy a delicious meal.
TRUSSVILLE
Ferus Artisan Ales
101 Beech St., Ste. 111, Trussville, AL 35173 • (205) 508-3001
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
In addition to cold brews, Ferus Artisan Ales in Trussville offers a chef-curated menu and live entertainment. Be sure to check the website frequently as the taproom also regularly hosts classes and workshops.
Did we miss a locally owned business with heated outdoor seating? Tell us! Email [email protected].
