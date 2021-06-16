This summer, as we emerge from our COVID cocoons and back onto the food scene, there will be more eateries for us to enjoy. As Birmingham’s food scene grows in popularity, so does the sheer number of restaurants to explore. Here are five new spots that are worth a try this summer.

5 New Birmingham Restaurants Now Open or Coming Soon (Updated June 2021)

NOW OPEN: Golden Boy Pizza Food Truck

Golden Boy Pizza, which, according to its Instagram, has been “slinging naturally-leavened Neapolitan style pizzas in Birmingham since 2019,” is now taking its sourdough delights on the road. Its new food truck is expected to hit the streets sometime this June, and a quick scan of its Instagram promises flavor combinations like pepperoni and nduja with hot honey, or “red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, nduja, Italian sausage, and finished with candied jalapenos to give it some sweet heat,” its Instagram reads. (Sorry, had to take a moment to stop drooling.) Golden Boy even offers a dessert pizza, featuring Nutella, strawberries, and powdered sugar on a sourdough crust. So, yeah. Wherever this food truck goes, we will follow.

COMING SOON: Daughters Baking in Mountain Brook Village

In July we can expect Daughters Baking’s new storefront in Mountain Brook Village, where we can continue to enjoy its boutique cakes, including its specialty naked cakes. “Flavors on our menu often hit on nostalgic and comforting combinations from childhood memories growing up – yet taking it up several notches,” the Daughters Baking website says. “Each cake is thoughtfully filled with rich components that hopefully change people’s ideas of what a cake could ever be.”

Heretofore, Daughters Baking has done its work – think cakes ranging from birthday cakes to wedding cakes to event cakes, cookies, and more – out of a large shared kitchen space in West Homewood. This is Daughters Baking’s first storefront, and, in addition to providing sweet treats, the company also hopes to serve as a small event space in the community to host events like weddings, rehearsal dinners, speaking events, birthday parties, and more. (Check out our feature on Daughters Baking from 2019.)

COMING SOON: Luca in Pepper Place

Luca, an Italian restaurant serving up authentic Italian dishes, is coming online near Pepper Place soon. Helmed by respected restaurateur Nick Pihakis and the Pihakis Restaurant Group. Chef Rita Bernhardt – formerly the executive chef at Satterfield’s in Cahaba Heights – will lead the kitchen at Luca, which will serve high-quality Italian dishes out of the former Architectural Heritage building. More to come!

COMING SOON: Tasty Town in Parkside

But that’s not all Nick Pihakis and the Pihakis Restaurant Group have up their sleeves this summer! We can also expect Mediterranean fare from the restaurateur in the form of Tasty Town, to be located in the Lumen housing development in Parkside. Tasty Town will combine Mediterranean cuisine with the ever-popular Southern “meat and three” concept – one meat and three sides but with a Mediterranean twist, allowing guests to customize their plates as they wish. Count us in.

COMING SOON: Pizza Grace in Mercantile on Morris

Award-winning chef Ryan Westover is bringing his artisan pizzas to a storefront in downtown Birmingham with the opening of Pizza Grace, which will be a tenant in the mixed-use development Mercantile on Morris. (Pizza Grace will join storefronts like Hide & Hunter, Bridge + Root, and Cannella Gelato & Café, reports the BBJ.) “Pizza Grace is my opportunity to make my mark as a restaurateur and pizza maker,” Ryan said in a release. “From my years of experience, I saw the opportunity to integrate old-school baking techniques with modern technology and design. Our unique approach to pizza will feature 100 percent naturally-leavened dough and will utilize whole wheat flours to add flavor and nutritional value.” And Pizza Grace will do more than just pizza, Westover told StyleBlueprint exclusively. “We are going to be doing a lot with vegetables – all the sides will be veggies and the pizzas will be veggie-heavy,” he said. “We’re also going to have a robust ‘Southern Cafe Style’ dessert program and some hand-shaped breads.”

Here’s to exploring Birmingham’s delicious culinary scene!

Published March 2021

Written by Rachel Farrow

EDITOR’S NOTE: As we continue to move through the pandemic’s various re-opening phases, it’s important to remember that operating hours and mask-wearing rules can change quickly. Please check with the restaurant you intend to visit beforehand to ensure that you have the most current information.

From Italian fare to health-focused options, Birmingham’s food scene never disappoints, and with warmer weather starting to make an appearance, it’s a great time to check out the new restaurant options. Whether you want a quick bite, a fun date night or Saturday brunch with the girls, here are some new Birmingham restaurants to check out.

4 New Birmingham Restaurants to Visit NOW (& 2 More Coming Soon!)

North Italia

225 Summit Blvd., Ste. 1100, Birmingham, AL 35243 • (205) 970-4182

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

While not locally based, we’re still excited to welcome North Italia to The Summit in Birmingham. Jaie O’Banner, the general manager of North Italia Birmingham, describes the restaurant as “a place where every moment is meant to be savored.” She goes on to say, “In my experience, people come here for a quick lunch, an intimate dinner, a fun brunch with the family or with girlfriends accompanied by an Italian Spritz or a bottle of wine, or a great happy hour with our ‘Bottle and Board’ special or pizzas and sangria. Our guests will find a variety of things that appeal to them — from uncompromised presentation and quality to unparalleled levels of service for a true sense of hospitality.”

You will definitely want to try the white truffle garlic bread paired with a Sicilian margarita pizza. Jaie’s personal favorite is the hand-rolled tortelloni stuffed with burrata. She continues, “People love our squid ink mafaldine — super delicious and a little on the spicy side. Alternatively, our Italian farm salad has pretty much everything you’re going to want in it! We have something for every taste and mood.” Plus, North Italia offers an intimate dining room and patio seating for your choice of the perfect setting. It sounds like we found your next date night spot!

The Backyard Market

633 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, AL 35216

Hours: Monday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Whether you’re looking to dine in or grab something stellar to take home, The Backyard Market, now open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, has you covered. The breakfast menu is generous, offering everything from biscuits and bagels to breakfast bowls, omelettes, home fries and more. Don’t forget to start your meal with a mimosa, cup of fresh juice or hot cup of coffee.

For lunch or dinner, explore the vast array of options, which include more than 10 sandwiches, a selection of creative burgers, several salads and shareable snacks. Additional options include to-go and ready-to-cook meals you can make and enjoy at home, and the market has quick-grab items to round out your meal plans. Also worth noting, The Backyard Market has a lovely patio for outdoor dining!

Homewood Nutrition

709 Oak Grove Rd., Homewood, AL 35209 • (205) 332-0303

Hours: Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

After falling in love with the nutritional products himself, Jace Mauldin dreamed of owning his own storefront. On February 8, Homewood Nutrition opened to serve the community with loaded, beauty and specialty teas, full meal replacement shakes, and other nutritional support. All of the tea products are sugar-free and low-calorie, making them keto and diabetic diet-friendly. The teas and shakes promote weight loss and provide clean energy, vitamins and focus. A very popular item is the Donut Hole Shot, which controls hunger and burns fat while targeting the midsection specifically. Yes, please!

Be sure to pop in and try a combo to replace your go-to fast food lunch — a loaded tea and meal replacement shake. The loaded tea provides the energy boost you need with vitamins and it supports stronger focus. The meal replacement shake is under 250 calories but contains up to 27 grams of protein, making it the perfect complement to the loaded tea. (Who needs a burger and soda combo, anyway?)

Jace’s goal with Homewood Nutrition is to provide a family-friendly environment with excellent customer service. “We want our customers to feel like family,” he tells us. “We want them to come back for the amazing people and the amazing products we provide.” Homewood Nutrition is able to help you create a specific plan to support your health goals with the right nutrition. Before you know it, you might be hooked, too!

Sons Donuts

4000 3rd Ave. S., Ste. 105, Birmingham, AL 35222

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Opening Spring 2021

The owners of Sons Donuts are no stranger to the Birmingham food scene. You’ve probably enjoyed a “sammie” from Big Spoon Creamery owned by Ryan and Geri-Martha O’Hara and a popsicle from Steel City Pops owned by Jim and Amy Watkins. Their new joint venture, Sons Donuts, brings together the synergy of both businesses.

After years of friendship, the O’Haras and Watkins wanted to create something unique for Birmingham. With the concept of Sons Donuts in mind, they hosted a tasting three years ago for family and friends, only to put it on the shelf for a bit. In November of 2020, the couples sat down and decided now was the time. With five sons between them, Sons Donuts became the name of their new joint business. Using the former Big Spoon Creamery office as a location, Sons Donuts adds new flavor to the Avondale scene.

The menu includes fried mini donuts dusted with both traditional and exotic sugars. House-made sauces will also be available to pair with the donuts, including traditional flavors like chocolate, some tropical and even a Sons’ signature sauce. Sons Donuts will also offer fresh-squeezed orange juice, a custom milk bar and bottled water supporting neverthirst, a local philanthropy. Jim Watkins hopes Sons Donuts is “a unique place to bring out-of-town guests while also being a morning staple or unique dessert option.”

2 NEW BIRMINGHAM RESTAURANTS COMING SOON!

Slutty Vegan

Pinky Cole, the 33-year-old CEO and founder of the wildly successful Atlanta-based restaurant Slutty Vegan, wants to venture into the Birmingham food scene, and her new location is slated to launch in Woodlawn later this year. Based on the lines that formed when the Slutty Vegan food truck came around last year, it’s a no-brainer. As the name suggests, look for plant-based burgers with sassy names like the Fussy Hussy (a plant-based patty with pickle, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato and Slut Sauce on a Hawaiian bun) and the Heaux Boy (battered vegan shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and Slut Sauce) … you get the picture. There is no such thing as a plain burger on this menu!

Eat at Panoptic

1819 Crestwood Blvd., Irondale, AL 35210 • (205) 319-1611

Opening Spring 2021

Chef Raquel Ervin is no stranger to the Birmingham market. Her wildly successful catering and food truck business, Eat at Panoptic, has won numerous awards, including “Best of Magic City Mac” at the Birmingham Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival in 2018 and “Best Bite” at Taste of Pelham in 2019. Now, after six years of seeing success in catering, Raquel prepares to expand her brand and open a bricks-and-mortar location of Eat at Panoptic. You’ll definitely want to try the spinach dip, crab cakes (Raquel’s personal favorite), 12-hour brisket, and 2 a.m. sliders. Stay tuned for details of her opening.

These new Birmingham restaurants bring new life to the Magic City. Here’s to discovering your new favorite dish!

