When the family starts to burn out on holiday leftovers, it’s time to get creative. Courtesy of Southern chefs, these two recipes are smart, delicious ways to use up one common culprit — leftover stuffing. (But don’t miss our list of even more Thanksgiving leftover recipes at the bottom of the page!)

Roasted Oysters with Cornbread Stuffing

If oysters are a holiday tradition in your neck of the woods, this recipe is for you. North Carolina chef and restaurateur Ashley Christensen loves making these stuffing-topped roasted oysters as a game-day snack for her family! If you have leftover cornbread stuffing, you can simply spoon it over your fresh oysters before they hit the oven. Or, you can use leftover stuffing ingredients to put these together quickly. Get the full recipe HERE.

Bread Stuffing Quiche

Courtesy of Chef Mel Toledo at Atalanta’s Foundation Social Eatery, this recipe is a super simple way to repurpose leftover stuffing into a breakfast main. Moist, savory, and comforting, think of this dish as a cross between a quiche and a strata. Serve it alone or with a side of dressed salad greens. Get the full recipe HERE!

Don’t miss these other delicious ways to stretch your Thanksgiving leftovers:

