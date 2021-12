Share with your friends! 679 SHARES 679 Pinterest LinkedIn Email

If you celebrate Christmas, you likely have a rushed morning. Whether you have a full house bustling with out-of-town guests — or you simply want to embrace a morning of no emails or phone calls while delighting in Christmas music — adding cooking to the list can be the straw that breaks the proverbial camel’s back. That’s why today, we’re showcasing five breakfast casseroles that come together with ease for a delicious, low-stress Christmas morning.

5 Breakfast Casseroles Perfect for Christmas Morning

Ham and Cheese Make-Ahead Breakfast Casserole

This casserole is modified from this original recipe found on The Kitchn. While we are all big fans of a down-home egg-cheese-and-sausage breakfast casserole, this is a slightly more elegant dish that delivers big, satisfying flavors.

Ham & Cheese Make-Ahead Breakfast Casserole Liza Graves (adapted from The Kitchn) You can't go wrong serving this ham and cheese breakfast casserole on Christmas morning! 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 8 hrs Cook Time 45 mins Total Time 45 mins Course Breakfast Cuisine American Servings 8 servings Calories 825 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 6 cups loosely packed day-old challah or other egg-enriched bread broken into pieces

2 tbsp olive oil

1 medium yellow onion thinly sliced into strips

1½ tsp kosher salt divided

¼ tsp granulated sugar

8 oz thickly sliced pancetta diced

10 large eggs

2 cups whole milk

1 tsp dry mustard

½ tsp ground nutmeg

½ tsp garlic powder (We prefer the Private Selection brand "California Roasted Garlic Powder" found in the dried spice section at Kroger.)

3 tsp dried or fresh thyme leaves

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 cup grated Gruyère cheese about 4 ounces of good quality Swiss cheese

2 Roma tomatoes sliced Instructions Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Add the onions, ½ teaspoon of the salt, and sugar. Cook until lightly caramelized (a golden-brown color), about 15 minutes — stir occasionally so as not to burn.

In another skillet, sauté the pancetta until it begins to crisp, about 8-10 minutes. Place on a paper towel to drain.

Whisk the eggs, milk, dry mustard, nutmeg, garlic, thyme, remaining teaspoon of salt, and pepper together in a large bowl.

Grease a 9x13 baking dish and spread the cubed bread along the bottom.

Place the pancetta over the bread cubes, then place the caramelized onions on top. Next, sprinkle on the cheese, and then pour the egg mixture over everything. Make sure all the bread cubes are soaked a bit with the egg mixture.

Lastly, place the sliced tomatoes across the top.

Cover with aluminum foil and refrigerate overnight.

While oven preheats to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, take the casserole out of the refrigerator to warm up a bit on the counter (maybe 15 minutes).

Bake until the edges are bubbling, 40-50 minutes. Check the middle with a knife; if it comes out clean, the casserole is ready. Nutrition Calories: 825 kcal Carbohydrates: 94 g Protein: 36 g Fat: 34 g Saturated Fat: 12 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 7 g Monounsaturated Fat: 13 g Trans Fat: 1 g Cholesterol: 248 mg Sodium: 1706 mg Potassium: 618 mg Fiber: 8 g Sugar: 15 g Vitamin A: 733 IU Vitamin C: 5 mg Calcium: 523 mg Iron: 8 mg Keyword christmas, Holiday meal, Breakfast casserole, Holiday recipe Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Hash Brown & Ham Breakfast Casserole

This casserole also uses ham as one of its proteins, and it may be one of the easiest casseroles to whip up, with its prep time taking just 10 minutes! Once prepped, just pop it in the oven for 90 minutes. And, if you’re looking to add some extra indulgence, top your dish with a fried egg … we promise it won’t disappoint.

Hash Brown and Ham Breakfast Casserole Liza Graves This is a recipe that evolved over time into this speedy and delicious version. Top with a fried egg for even more tasty goodness. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 1 hr 25 mins Total Time 1 hr 35 mins Course Breakfast, Brunch Cuisine American, American/Southern Servings 6 servings Calories 390 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 1 package frozen hashbrowns We use Kroger's frozen hash browns

½ container shiitake mushrooms stems removed and sliced

1 cup shredded fontina cheese

1 cup shredded gruyere cheese SB TIP: In the Murray's Cheese section of Kroger, there are bags of shredded cheese perfect for fondue, and it's a fontina/Gruyère blend. Buying that makes this recipe even easier.

1½ cups thinly sliced Tuscan kale collards or spinach would work well if you do not like kale

½ lb deli ham sliced into strips and then into two-inch sections

8 eggs

1 cup whole milk

1 tsp Lawry's or your favorite salt blend

1 tsp black pepper

½ onion thinly sliced Instructions Mix all ingredients and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 1 hour and 15 minutes, covered in foil. Take foil off and cook for 10 more minutes. Cook for 1-2 minutes at a broil to crisp the top. Nutrition Serving: 1 square Calories: 390 kcal Carbohydrates: 5 g Protein: 30 g Fat: 27 g Saturated Fat: 13 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 3 g Monounsaturated Fat: 10 g Trans Fat: 1 g Cholesterol: 295 mg Sodium: 1194 mg Potassium: 379 mg Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 3 g Vitamin A: 2467 IU Vitamin C: 21 mg Calcium: 454 mg Iron: 2 mg Keyword casserole, breakfast Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Breakfast Taco Casserole

While this casserole may not be your traditional Christmas morning fare, it’s a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Plus, if you’re looking to make the most of this dish, you serve it with a salad for a delicious (and filling!) brunch, lunch, or dinner. You can also swap out the spicy Italian sausage for whatever type of ground sausage you prefer.

Breakfast Taco Casserole Liza Graves A dang good way to start the morning! With eggs, sausage, cheese, beans, and vegetables, this casserole hits all the high notes for just what you want in a meal. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 55 mins Course Breakfast, Brunch Cuisine Mexican-America Servings 12 servings Calories 345 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x Olive oil spray

1 cup zucchini, chopped

½ cup poblano peppers, chopped approx. one poblano pepper

1 cup sweet onion, chopped approx. ½ of a regular-sized onion

1 ear of corn, cut off the cob or a cup of frozen corn

1 14.5-oz. can black beans

2 garlic cloves, diced

1 lb. spicy breakfast sausage or chorizo, mild breakfast sausage, Italian sausage, even ground beef!

12 eggs

⅓ cup half and half

10 8-inch corn tortillas We prefer white corn tortillas for this recipe; and the size doesn't really matter. Just make sure to cover the bottom of the pan and do an equal size layer for the second layer!

4 tbsp taco seasoning Use store-bought, or make your own using this recipe — and this homemade recipe is SO GOOD.

3 cups Mexican blend shredded cheese Garnish Cilantro

Pico de gallo

Fresh jalapeño, thinly sliced

Sour cream

Chopped green onions Instructions Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sauté all chopped vegetables (onion, poblano peppers, corn, and zucchini) in a large pan with olive oil and 2 tablespoons of taco seasoning. (If your taco seasoning does not have salt, add ½ teaspoon of salt to the mixture.)

In a separate pan (or you can cook one at a time in the same pan), thoroughly cook your sausage.

Open and drain your black beans.

Combine sausage, vegetables, and black beans into one large mixture.

Cut 8 corn tortillas in half.

Spray your 9x13 pan with olive oil spray.

Place a layer of tortillas across the bottom. It's okay if they overlap a bit.

Take ½ the veggie/meat/bean mixture and layer on top of the corn tortillas and then add half the cheese across the top.

Add another layer of corn tortillas and repeat.

Crack all eggs into a large bowl with the half and half and the remaining 2 tablespoons of taco seasoning and stir until well blended. (If your taco seasoning does not have salt, add ½ tsp of salt to the mixture.)

Pour egg mixture evenly across the layered tortillas in the 9x13 dish.

Cook in the oven for 45-50 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit, covered in foil.

Remove foil and cook for another 10 minutes, or until you can poke a toothpick into the center to test — it's done cooking when it comes out clean.

Let rest for 10 minutes on a cool oven eye or cooling rack.

Garnish as you like using pico, fresh cilantro, chopped avocado, sour cream (works best out of a squeeze bottle), and/or thin slices of jalapeño peppers.

Cut into 12 pieces and serve! Notes To modify this recipe a bit, add up to a cup of leftover salsa to the bean/veggie/meat mixture. I'm a big believer in using leftovers for other recipes. I would even add a cup of leftover tomato or vegetable soup at this step if you have some on hand, to give you a slightly different version each time! Nutrition Serving: 1 square Calories: 345 kcal Carbohydrates: 13 g Protein: 20 g Fat: 24 g Saturated Fat: 10 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 3 g Monounsaturated Fat: 9 g Trans Fat: 1 g Cholesterol: 220 mg Sodium: 579 mg Potassium: 287 mg Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 2 g Vitamin A: 597 IU Vitamin C: 9 mg Calcium: 243 mg Iron: 2 mg Keyword breakfast, breakfast taco casserole Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Mascarpone French Toast Bake

Courtesy of Memphian Andrea LeTard of the blog Andrea’s Cooktales, this mascarpone French toast bake is the ultimate cool-weather breakfast casserole. Andrea created this recipe on a whim during a ski trip with ingredients she had in the refrigerator, and it quickly became a staple for when she needs to feed a crowd. You can find this recipe and other delicious meals in Andrea’s cookbook, Andrea’s Cooktales.

Mascarpone French Toast Bake Andrea LeTard of Andrea's Cooktales The perfect cold-weather treat, this delicious casserole offers an easy way to satisfy your sweet tooth. It features flavorful ingredients such as creamy mascarpone, honey, and cinnamon. 4.7 from 10 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 12 hrs 20 mins Cook Time 45 mins Course Breakfast Cuisine Brunch Servings 6 servings Calories 488 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x Custard 8 large eggs

1 cup whole milk

½ cup heavy cream

2 tbsp granulated sugar

2 tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp freshly grated nutmeg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 dash kosher salt Filling 1 8-oz. container mascarpone cheese room temperature

4 tbsp unsalted butter room temperature (plus more butter for greasing)

¼ cup honey

2 tsp granulated sugar

1 tbsp ground cinnamon

3 8-oz. cans of crescent rolls Topping 1 cup chopped pecans

¼ cup light brown sugar

2 tbsp minced candied ginger Instructions In a large bowl, beat together the eggs, milk, cream, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, and salt until smooth. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, combine the mascarpone, butter, honey, sugar, and cinnamon until smooth.

Open the crescent roll cans and separate each dough piece from the other.

Fill each piece of crescent dough with a large dollop of the mascarpone mixture and roll up the dough.

Line the rolls in a greased 9x13 baking dish, side by side.

Pour the egg mixture over the crescent rolls.

Refrigerate for several hours or overnight, if desired

When ready to bake, preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a small bowl, mix together the pecans, brown sugar, and candied ginger, and sprinkle the nut mixture over the top of the crescent rolls.

Bake for 40-45 minutes, or until puffed and golden. Nutrition Serving: 6 g Calories: 488 kcal Carbohydrates: 36 g Protein: 11 g Fat: 35 g Saturated Fat: 13 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 6 g Monounsaturated Fat: 14 g Trans Fat: 1 g Cholesterol: 270 mg Sodium: 124 mg Potassium: 256 mg Fiber: 3 g Sugar: 32 g Vitamin A: 926 IU Vitamin C: 1 mg Calcium: 136 mg Iron: 2 mg Keyword casserole, holiday, christmas, breakfast, mascarpone Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Cheesy Grits Casserole

These cheesy grits are so delicious that you may be tempted to bypass cooking the grits in the oven as they taste so good even before that step, but keep going. You will love them even more after they cook for an additional hour.

Cheesy Grits Casserole (with Jalapeños ... or not!) Liza Graves This recipe is going to become your new favorite casserole! 5 from 2 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 8 hrs 45 mins Cook Time 1 hr Total Time 1 hr 45 mins Course Breakfast Cuisine American Servings 8 servings Calories 425 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 1½ cups uncooked stone grits

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp garlic powder We use the Kroger Private Selection brand "California Roasted Garlic Powder"

¼ cup unsalted butter

1 pound shredded cheddar cheese

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp paprika divided

½ tsp cayenne pepper

3 jalapeños deseeded and diced, if desired

4 large eggs Instructions Cook grits according to their directions (we use whole milk as opposed to water), and add salt, pepper, and garlic while cooking. (Note: Grits will bubble up in a bit of a messy/dangerous way. If you have a grease splatter screen, this is always good to use while cooking grits!)

Sauté jalapeños for two minutes to soften in a warm sauté pan with olive oil.

Once cooked through, add butter, cheese, and jalapeños; stir thoroughly.

Stir in Worcestershire sauce and paprika.

In a separate bowl, whisk the four eggs. Add ¼ cup of the warm grits to the egg mixture to bring the temperature up, as this will allow the mixture to be added to the large pot of grits without turning them into scrambled eggs. Add another ¼ cup of grits, whisk, and then slowly add the mixed eggs to the pot of cheesy grits, stirring the entire time.

Pour grit mixture into a buttered 9x11 baking dish. Sprinkle the rest of the paprika across the top.

Let cool on the counter for an hour. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. While doing that, let the grits sit out on the counter for 15 minutes from the refrigerator.

Bake, uncovered, at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for about an hour.

Let rest for 10 minutes before serving. Notes Note: If you want some meat added to this, cook a pound of breakfast sausage and drain on a paper towel. Then, add to the grits right before you stir in the raw eggs. Nutrition Calories: 425 kcal Carbohydrates: 26 g Protein: 20 g Fat: 27 g Saturated Fat: 16 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g Monounsaturated Fat: 8 g Trans Fat: 1 g Cholesterol: 157 mg Sodium: 987 mg Potassium: 171 mg Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 1 g Vitamin A: 1077 IU Vitamin C: 8 mg Calcium: 428 mg Iron: 1 mg Keyword Holiday meal, Breakfast casserole, Holiday recipe Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Happy holidays!

