When life is busy, don’t fall into the trap of forgoing homemade meals. Especially when they are as hands-off, easy, and satisfying as this new soup recipe I’m so happy to share with you today.

This soup came about as I was gifted an ENORMOUS amount of hot peppers from two friends. I made Ginny’s Green Hot Pepper Sauce with the peppers (also super easy), and I was eager to make a soup to highlight that sauce. This soup does just that, but it’s good without Ginny’s Green Hot Pepper Sauce as well, if you’d rather not add any heat. Or, simply use store-bought green hot sauce.

The recipe amounts to dumping ingredients in a pot, boiling them, pureeing, and having a wonderful meal at the end. I did peel two russet potatoes and chop them into small pieces, but other than that, all of the boiled ingredients were bought at the store pre-chopped and washed.

And, while I finished this with half and half, it’s an easy soup to adapt to make vegan or dairy-free.

This recipe makes a huge portion. But, again, it's that time of year when, if you make a big batch of soup and freeze it, you'll be rewarded on those nights when dinnertime arrives far too quickly. When it gets dark at 4:30 p.m., everyone seems to be hungry for dinner earlier as well. One more thing … This soup makes a delicious sauce for Southwestern lasagna, pasta dishes, or enchiladas. Get inventive with all the ways you could use it, or simply slurp it down as a scrumptious soup. And, you could use it as a base and then add shredded chicken, hominy, and black beans for a heartier finished product. Today, I'm showing you how to make it seriously garnished with tortilla strips, cilantro, avocado, and sour cream. But, it's just as fabulous served in a mug with finishing salt and pepper on top! Seriously Smooth & Scrumptious Southwestern Soup No ratings yet Print Recipe Prep Time 5 mins Cook Time 35 mins Equipment high speed blender Ingredients 12 cups chicken broth For store-bought, I prefer the Kettle Fire brand of chicken broth, but choose your favorite. Of course, homemade is ALWAYS best!

10 oz onions, chopped I buy these already chopped in the vegetable section at Kroger.

5 oz carrots, shredded I buy 10oz bags of pre-shredded carrots.

2 russet potatoes, peeled and chopped into 1-inch pieces

2 lbs cauliflower From a pre-washed and cut bag

1 can Cento pureed tomatoes, 10 oz

2 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp Lawry's seasoning salt

1 tsp cumin

2-4 tbsp Ginny's Green Hot Sauce Or use a store-bought variety. Continue to taste the soup as you add this, to meet your preferences.

2 cups half and half Garnish Fresh cilantro

Avocado

Tortillas strips or crumbled chips

Sour cream

Sliced fresh jalapeños Instructions Add all ingredients to a large pot over medium-high heat EXCEPT FOR the half and half. (The liquid should be covering all vegetables).

Once at a boil, turn down to a heavy simmer for 25-30 minutes or until all vegetables are soft.

Take batches and puree in a high-powered blender for 90 seconds per batch and pour into another pot.

Stir in half and half.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Garnish and enjoy! Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was! See even more soup recipes HERE!