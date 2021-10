I love breakfast casseroles and breakfast tacos. It’s about time I figured out how to combine them both, right? And, after a three-day weekend, where cooking was plentiful, a few new recipes have emerged, one of which is this Breakfast Taco Casserole.

You can prep this the night before and bake it in the morning, or assemble the ingredients and bake it all at the same time. Add a salad to it and call it brunch, lunch, or dinner, as it’s too good to confine to just breakfast.

I made this one with spicy Italian sausage, but feel free to use whatever ground sausage you prefer. Chorizo would be delicious, as would another milder sausage. Like many recipes, they are always open to interpretation. And, I was shopping at a small town grocery store with limited options, proving that this is also a great recipe to make if you have a kitchen on vacation.

Speaking of sausage, I do think the sausage makes a difference, as I have made this without any as well. So, if you are a vegetarian, I would use a vegetable-based crumbled sausage as a substitute, instead of simply leaving it out.

Breakfast Taco Casserole

A dang good way to start the morning! With eggs, sausage, cheese, beans, and vegetables, this casserole hits all the high notes for just what you want in a meal.

Ingredients

Olive oil spray

1 cup zucchini, chopped

1/2 cup poblano peppers, chopped

1 cup sweet onion, chopped

1 ear of corn, cut off the cob

1 14.5 oz can black beans

2 garlic cloves, diced

1 lb spicy breakfast sausage chorizo, breakfast sausage, Italian sausage, even ground beef cooked with taco seasoning!

12 eggs

1/3 cup half and half

10 8-inch corn tortillas I prefer white corn tortillas for this recipe

4 tbsp taco seasoning Use store-bought, or making your own using this recipe

3 cups Mexican blend shredded cheese Garnish Cilantro

Pico de gallo

Fresh jalapeno, thinly sliced

Sour cream

Chopped green onions Instructions Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Sauté all chopped vegetables (onion, poblano peppers, corn, and zucchini) in a large pan with olive oil and 2 tbsp of taco seasoning. (If your taco seasoning does not have salt, add 1/2 tsp of salt to the mixture.)

In a separate pan (or you can cook one at a time in the same pan), thoroughly cook your sausage.

Open and drain your black beans.

Combine sausage, vegetables, and black beans into one large mixture.

Cut 8 corn tortillas in half.

Spray your 9x13 pan with olive oil spray.

Place a layer of tortillas across the bottom. It's okay if they overlap a bit.

Take 1/2 the veggie/meat/bean mixture and layer on top of the corn tortillas and then add 1/2 the cheese across the top.

Add another layer of corn tortillas and repeat.

Crack all eggs into a large bowl with the half and half and the remaining 2 tbsp of taco seasoning and stir until well blended. (If your taco seasoning does not have salt, add 1/2 tsp of salt to the mixture.)

Pour egg mixture evenly across the layered tortillas in the 9x13 dish.

Cook in the oven for 45-50 minutes at 425 degrees F, covered in foil.

Remove foil and cook for another 10 minutes, or until you can poke a toothpick into the center to test — it's done cooking when it comes out clean.

Let rest for 10 minutes on a cool oven eye or cooling rack.

Garnish as you like using pico, fresh cilantro, chopped avocado, sour cream (works best out of a squeeze bottle), and/or thin slices of jalapeno peppers.

Let rest for 10 minutes on a cool oven eye or cooling rack.

Garnish as you like using pico, fresh cilantro, chopped avocado, sour cream (works best out of a squeeze bottle), and/or thin slices of jalapeno peppers.

Cut into 12 pieces and serve!

Notes

To modify this recipe a bit, add up to a cup of leftover salsa to the bean/veggie/meat mixture. I'm a big believer in using leftovers for other recipes. I would even add a cup of leftover tomato or vegetable soup at this step if you have some on hand, to give you a slightly different version each time!

