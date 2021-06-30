This potato salad is so good, and it’s served warm, so “potato salad” may be a misnomer, but that’s what we call it. It’s delicious and just as perfect served alongside grilled summer steaks as it is with turkey cooked in the cold winter months. Bring it along on a picnic, as it’s just as tasty at room temperature. Or, just eat it by itself and call it a meal (we won’t tell anyone!).

This dish is so, so, so easy to make that I can’t believe it took me so long to come up with the recipe. You parboil the potatoes and then roast them. Take the hot potatoes out of the oven, add a 4-ounce block of herbed goat cheese and some butter, and mix. Season with a little salt and pepper and garnish with green onions, and you are done. Get ready for a taste of heaven!

You can add more or less goat cheese depending on your preference, but for us, the ratio here works time and time again: 3 pounds of baby golden potatoes, 4 ounces of herbed goat cheese, 4 tablespoons butter.

Enjoy!

Roasted Potatoes with Herbed Goat Cheese "Elevated potato salad" is where this recipe started, but one bite of these potatoes will make carnivores want to cook a steak, which is not the usual reaction to potato salad. But, served at room temperature at a picnic with a sandwich would be equally as delicious. No ratings yet Print Recipe Prep Time 8 mins Cook Time 37 mins Course Side Dish Servings 10 people Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 3 lbs baby golden potatoes

2 tbs olive oil

4 oz herbed goat cheese (a small log or container)

4 tbsp butter

Salt + pepper to taste

Green onions and/or parsley to garnish Instructions Rinse potatoes and cut them in half. (If the size of the potatoes is widely varied, cut them into consistent size chunks.)

Place in a large stock pot with enough water to cover by at least an inch.

Salt the water with two generous pinches of salt.

To parboil the potatoes (that means partially boil), bring potatoes to a boil over high heat.

Once boiling, turn down to a medium heat that keeps them simmering, as not to boil over.

Keep them boiling/simmering for just 5 minutes.

Drain potatoes in a colander.

Line a large cookie sheet with foil.

Place drained potatoes on the foil and spray or drizzle with avocado or olive oil.

Sprinkle potatoes with some more salt and pepper.

Place potatoes in a preheated, 400-degree oven for 20-25 minutes until golden and a bit crispy.

While cooking, place goat cheese and butter into a large bowl.

When potatoes are finished roasting, place them into the bowl while very hot.

Mix the goat cheese and butter with the potatoes until well coated.

Garnish potatoes with green onions, parsley and/or finishing salt. Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as I do. It’s so easy and so good!