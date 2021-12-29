Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

What a year! Here at StyleBlueprint, we look back on the last year with gratitude — for our readers, for everything we’ve accomplished, and for the blessings yet to come. As we reflect, it seems appropriate to revisit a few of the articles that resonated with all of you (and us, too!). From must-eat local dishes to historic homes and hair trends, here are Nashville’s top 10 most popular SB articles of 2021.

Nashville’s 10 Most Popular Articles of 2021

New Nashville Restaurants

It’s pretty clear that our monthly “New Restaurants” articles are igniting your inner foodie and inspiring you to broaden your horizons. From contemporary classics to fine French cuisine, Nashville’s restaurants are more elevated than ever before, and we’re here for it. We can’t wait to see what 2022 has in store for us! To stay in the know, check out Music City’s newest restaurants HERE.

The 383-Square-Foot Tiny Home at Cheekwood

Tiny houses are trending, and this one, formerly on display at Cheekwood and inspired by the Swan Ball, was undoubtedly an attention-grabber! Read all about it HERE.

15 Must-Eat Dishes in Nashville

There’s no question that the Music City food scene is exciting. From Southern comfort food to elevated fine dining, these 15 dishes are standouts that will have you swooning. Read the article HERE.

6 Beloved Nashville Restaurants Expand Their Concepts

Some of Nashville’s favorite and longstanding restaurants found innovative ways to adapt and take their businesses to the next level, despite the pandemic. Read the article HERE.

Charlotte Park: Nashville’s Newest Up-and-Coming Neighborhood

It may not be one of your frequent destinations yet, but industrial complex makeovers and mixed-use developments are drawing new attention to the Charlotte Park neighborhood. Find out more about the area and what you can expect HERE.

2 Nashville Women Bringing Nostalgia Back to the Kitchen

We’ve highlighted some incredible FACES over the course of the past year, and these two local cookbook authors brought the nostalgia and the tasty recipes. Read more about these intriguing ladies HERE.

A Historic Nashville Home Like You’ve Never Seen

The Shute-Turner house is like nothing else out there. In 2021, the historic Old Hickory estate met an attention-grabbing modern makeover you don’t want to miss. You can read the full article HERE.

Where to Get Thanksgiving Takeout in Nashville

We’ve had plenty to be thankful for in 2021, and our local restaurants definitely make that list. If you’re wondering which places to rely on for your Thanksgiving feast, every year we’ve got you covered. You can check out the article HERE — and bookmark it for next year’s updates.

The Modern Mullet & 4 Other Spring Hair Trends

To be fair, any article about trending mullets likely deserves to be in our top 10, but this spring hair trend article really takes the cake. You can read more about it HERE.

Thank you for your continued readership, Nashville. We wish you a happy and healthy 2022!

