The momentum of the Music City restaurant scene shows no signs of stopping, and since summer is right around the corner, it seems like the perfect time for al fresco patio gatherings and delicious new dining adventures. So here are seven new places to add to your local dining bucket list, from wine bars with tasty fare to elevated classics from a world-renowned chef!

The Continental

1000 Broadway Suite 101, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 622-3225

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday

The latest culinary endeavor on Sean Brock’s roster of revered restaurants, The Continental is contemporary-meets-classic dining at its finest. “This is fine dining turned fun dining!” says Sean. “We want people to feel relaxed and taken care of, giving them the restaurant experience we’ve all craved over the past year.” There’s no doubt he’s accomplishing that goal and more. The menu is a lineup of veritable food art, with numerous standouts such as the Broken Arrow Ranch venison or The Continental prime rib cart, delivered tableside with an elegant display of service. If you’re curious about what Sean specializes in (we tend to think everything), he says, “Definitely the oyster dish (Atlantic Oysters with Pernod glace, Flamingo spinach, celery, and white sturgeon caviar), and we’re really excited about our fish dish (wild striped bass), made with potato scales. The tableside preparations served on our custom carts are so fun for us. I encourage people to try the Pâté en Croute cart, and the ice cream cart is amazing; it highlights the history of ice cream in America.” With interior design from Nick Dryden of Dryden Architecture and Design that boasts vivid colors and bold patterns, the edgy, sophisticated, and artistic space is almost as beautiful to look at as the plates that exit the kitchen. Located on the entry level of the relatively new Grand Hyatt Nashville, the restaurant promises to be a destination dining spot for hotel-goers and residents alike.

RELATED: 6 New Nashville Restaurants Coming to ONE Location!

Flatiron

1929 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 730-9739

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wedged in between Broadway and Division streets, Flatiron has been in the works for quite some time. With plans to open in Spring 2020, the laid-back restaurant from Chef Chris Raucci and Victoria Rothberg, the duo behind Sylvan Park’s Answer, finally debuted on May 3, 2021. “Flatiron is a classic Nashville gathering place where everyone is welcome,” says owner and restaurateur Victoria Rothberg. “Think a casual yet high-energy neighborhood bar and grill with a bit more flair. Features like big-screen televisions, rotating beer taps, a coffee-rubbed pork chop entrée, and a classic take on fish and chips are a few things you can expect to find at our new Midtown eatery. It’s a come-as-you-are type place that aims to operate as a second home for locals and a lively spot for visitors.” It’s also the perfect go-to for cocktails and shareable snacks such as whipped goat cheese with charred ratatouille and warm pita bread, or the absolutely delightful tuna poke with mango, avocado, seaweed salad and puffed rice. If you’re up for a bit of an adventure, try the Nashville Hot Fried Oysters, which definitely bring on the heat. For your entrée, you can’t go wrong with the Flatiron filet. Don’t forget to hit up the happy hour for specials on snacks, draft beer, wines, and weekly cocktails, and go outside to snap a photo in front of the new wraparound mural from Eastside Murals while you’re at it.

Sea Salt

209 Indian Lake Blvd Suite 100, Hendersonville, TN 37075 • (615) 891-2221

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Monday

Hendersonville may be ever-so-slightly off the beaten path, but Sea Salt offers a reason to make it a more frequent dining destination. The restaurant and bar establishment boasts freshly caught fish and locally raised grass-fed beef, with an emphasis on local Southern ingredients. You can look forward to a modern twist on American classics such as the scallops and grits and the Nashville Hot Chowder. Indulge in the double-stacked Sea Salt Burger with griddled onion or the stuffed Bucksnort trout with lemon gremolata. Regional craft beers and a thoughtful wine list, as well as signature cocktails, offer plenty of pairing options and an excuse to stop in for a quick sip even if you aren’t sticking around for a full meal.

Sixty Vines

5055 Broadway Pl Suite 3200, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 610-9330

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fifth and Broad undoubtedly buzzes with energy, but Sixty Vines brings a sense of tranquility to the downtown scene, with its peaceful ambiance, elegant menu, and high-end wine selection. One of the newest openings in the Assembly Food Hall, the restaurant is an opportunity to wine and dine to your heart’s content. “Sixty Vines delivers simple, yet flavorful, cuisine paired perfectly with a large variety of wines on tap,” says Nashville General Manager Daniel Riefel. “Guests can expect the freshest ingredients, many sourced locally, seasonal menu items, and farm-to-table offerings that pair beautifully with wine.” Feast on shared plates such as wood-grilled shrimp, slow-cooked tri-tip with chimichurri sauce, and bacon-wrapped dates, or try one of the fabulous pizzas such as the fig and prosciutto or the vegan roasted butternut squash with almond ricotta and balsamic glaze. With nearly 60 wines on tap, you certainly won’t run out of tasty libations. Even better, if you can snag a seat on the balcony, you can pop the cork while you gaze at the Nashville skyline and soak up the summer sun!

RELATED: A Summer Celebration Menu You Can Order Online

Casa Rosa Tex Mex + Cantina

308 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 610-9330

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to close

In May, Miranda Lambert joined the ranks of country artists who own bars or restaurants on Lower Broadway (she’s the first female to do so!) and introduced her newest venture, Casa Rosa Tex Mex + Cantina, a Nashville-meets-Texas joint that’s primed for success. With the restaurant, several bars and performance stages, and assorted music memorabilia covering four floors, the spacious complex is undoubtedly a destination for fun, particularly if you’re a Miranda fan. Sip tequila and munch on smoked brisket nachos from a vibrant tufted pink booth while you peruse a menu that includes fajitas, house-made tamales, and even Miranda’s Hot Chicken and Waffles. Beverages run the gamut from good old-fashioned beer in a can to festive blueberry margaritas to a lively cocktail list that plays off of song titles you’ll most certainly recognize if you enjoy country music.

St. Vito Focacciaria

105 N 11th St South, Nashville, TN 37206

Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday

The Vandyke Bed and Beverage is an unassuming, vibrant little gem in East Nashville’s hopping Five Points — particularly while it’s home to pop-up concept St. Vito Focacciaria, an Italian restaurant from Chef Michael Hanna that dishes up delicious street food and pizza. Starting in his home and working toward an eventual brick-and-mortar establishment, the restaurant is somewhat nomadic. “Starting July 18, we will be located at Hathorne on Charlotte Avenue and operating as a pop-up every Sunday evening,” says Michael.

You can also expect that brick-and-mortar location very soon, so stay tuned. “We are very experimental,” Michael tells us. “We don’t want to take ourselves too seriously, and we enjoy being a little silly.” Rectangular Sfincione pizzas (the traditional style from Palermo) are smothered with tasty toppings such as the “Classic Vito” with fontina cheese, tomato, fresh oregano and breadcrumbs, or the Gorgonzola and honey, which features Gorgonzola cheese, lemon, fermented honey and black pepper. The menu also touts the “Best Grilled Garlic Bread EVER,” and you should plan to leave room for the Torta Fragola, a strawberry pound cake with strawberry marmalade. If you’re looking for a weekend brunch spot, head to St. Vito for buttermilk semolina pancakes with brown butter and pistachios, or speck and eggs with dill, chives and pecorino.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood 590 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 •(615) 238-2359

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. If you’re a seafood lover, you’re in for a treat. Open since April, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood is making a splash at the Fifth and Broad development, offering an upscale dining experience that includes an outdoor patio, private interior rooms, and even a designated area for live music. Appetizer highlights range from the Signature Steak Tartare, which is prepared tableside, to the Shellfish Tower — a gorgeous stack of shellfish that includes Maine lobster, shrimp, oysters, and jumbo lump crab. For entrées, standouts include the Georges Bank Scallops with citrus, roasted almonds, and brown butter; the South African lobster tail; and the bacon-wrapped filets with King Crab and bearnaise sauce. For a spectacular (and indulgent) dessert display, try the bananas foster butter cake, which is flambéed at your table and served with butter pecan ice cream. One thing is for certain, you won’t walk away hungry!

Enjoy your dining adventures! And if you’re feeling inspired to broaden your culinary horizons, check out even more of our local restaurant favorites!

**********

Updates from March 2021

The Nashville restaurant scene is ever-evolving, and the last few months have certainly seen a surge in exciting culinary experiences. From fresh fast-casual fare to an elevated food hall to updated concepts at a few of our local favorites, Music City has an influx of new eateries to satisfy your inner gourmand. Whether you’re on the hunt for a good old-fashioned deli sandwich, exotic dumplings or the yummiest fried fish in Nashville, you’re in luck with this list of local newbies!

New Restaurants

Culaccino Italian Restaurant + Bar

104 E. Main St., Franklin, TN 37064 • (615) 435-3539

Hours: Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Scratch-made pasta and wood-fired pizzas abound at downtown Franklin’s newest hotspot, Culaccino. The authentic Italian restaurant and bar is the newest concept from Executive Chef and owner Frank Pullara. It offers approachable dishes in a comfortable atmosphere, with a solid cocktail menu to boot. It also boasts downtown Franklin’s only outdoor bar, with a heated patio and fire pit for cozy al fresco dining. “At its core, Culaccino is about making fond memories with family and friends over a delicious meal,” says Frank. “The concept is centered around the word Culaccino, which is Italian for the mark a cold glass leaves on a wooden table. For me, food and hospitality have left such a huge mark on my life ever since I was cooking as a kid with my grandparents, so my hope is that we can leave a long-lasting impression on our guests.” A lasting impression is definitely in the cards. Inspired by family recipes, the menu offers standouts like Nonna’s Lentil Soup, house-made ravioli, and tiramisu served in custom-made vessels by Handmade Studio TN. A wine list with over 100 options guarantees the perfect dinner pairing. “There truly is something for everyone,” says Frank. “We’re bringing something unique to downtown Franklin that locals love, and it’s worth the drive if you live elsewhere in Middle Tennessee.”

Culture & Co.

3820 Charlotte Ave. Ste. 134, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 864-8138

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.; closed Monday

L&L Market keeps getting better and better — particularly now that wine and cheese bar Culture + Co. has taken up residency. Featuring wine and charcuterie selections delivered by conveyor belt, the new eatery brings elevated cheese plates and tasty pairings to the marketplace. Officially opening on November 27, 2020, it’s co-founded by mother-daughter duo Jacqueline Palladino and Ashton Judy, and it delivers a menu that highlights local farms and cheesemakers. “We mostly serve artisan and domestic cheeses and charcuterie along with a low intervention wine list focusing on natural, organic or sustainable wines,” says Ashton. “Currently, all of our dishes are made-to-order for individual conveyor belt experiences. Eventually, once it is safer to reduce our social distancing restrictions, our belt will be filled with our pairings and desserts all the time.” It’s the perfect place to drop by for a quick toast or a mid-shopping excursion snack. “A favorite is the brûléed brie,” says Ashton. “It’s a piece of Calkins Creamery Noble Road brie-style cheese with a brûléed top (think crème brûlée style) served alongside seasonal cultured butter and endless homemade breadsticks.” In true Nashville style, the local Nashville Hot Cheese is also a must-try, featuring a spicy Noble Springs Chèvre (goat cheese) and served with smoked honey and pickles.

El Paseo Mexican Kitchen & Patio

905 51st Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 866-9517

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

Opening in The Nations neighborhood on the weekend of December 3, 2020, the highlight of El Paseo might just be a tie between the delicious Mexican fare and the heated, dog-friendly patio. The restaurant is so dog-friendly, in fact, that they offer full menu service in the adjacent dog park, and they even have a special taco spread just for your furry friend! Don’t fret; there are plenty of yummy options for humans, too. From fire-grilled street corn to “Mexican Mac and Cheese” and massive burritos, your palate will be satisfied as you watch canines frolic nearby. If you’re looking to imbibe, try the margaritas, mimosas or even a tequila flight, and be sure to hit up the happy hour from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. So, BYOP (Bring Your Own Pup) to this fun new hot spot and sip a Paloma while you pet your sweet pup on the patio. An alliteration never sounded so perfect.

RELATED: Where to Find the Best Fresh-Baked Bread in Nashville

The Gumbo Bros

505 12th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 679-9063

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Monday

The jubilant New Orleans spirit is officially descending upon The Gulch as Nashville newcomer The Gumbo Bros celebrates its grand opening this month. “When you’re coming into a new city/market, I feel like it’s important to have a central location where you can get the word out to as many people as possible,” says co-founder and chef Adam Lathan. “The Gulch checked every box for us and has such a great mix of locals as well as visitors to Nashville.” Specializing in quintessential Louisiana fare, the menu boasts dishes such as po’boys, oysters and Smoked Boudin Balls. Naturally, they’ve also got gumbo in spades, with several options to try the filé-style gumbo that makes Creole cuisine so famous. If you’re looking to go the more adventurous route, Adam suggests the Louisiana alligator tail, which he says is the perfect snack while you’re sitting at the bar. If you’re craving a cocktail or two, Gumbo Bros makes homemade Hurricane mix, and they keep their Tabasco Margaritas on tap. Adding to the eatery’s character, the bar itself features wood salvaged from the Port of New Orleans — an authentic experience, indeed!

Locust

2305 12th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37204

Hours: Wednesday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday

Officially opening on October 29, 2020, Locust is the brainchild of The Catbird Seat alum Trevor Moran. The dumpling-centric hotspot, which also specializes in hand-cut noodles and shaved ice, is making waves in 12South with its flavor-forward Asian dishes. The menu may be small, but it’s mighty. Finally opening its doors for dine-in reservations this week, the restaurant boasts a 1,000-square-foot, open-kitchen dining room. Additional seating is also available on the heated and covered patio, where you can lounge with sake from sommelier Kynsey Hunter as you enjoy people watching and feasting on must-try dishes such as shrimp toast, cucumber salad, and of course, the perfectly crafted crispy dumplings.

Roberta’s at Urban Cowboy

103 N. 16th St., Nashville, TN 37206 • (347) 840-0525

Hours: Daily, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Nashville is experiencing a little dose of New York City in the form of Roberta’s, a nouveau pizzeria pop-up at Urban Cowboy’s Public House that’s so popular, it’s extending its stay through the end of 2021. “Urban Cowboy has a close kinship with Roberta’s,” says Urban Cowboy founder Lyon Porter. “They approach hospitality in the same way we do — without any frills, unapologetically passionate and heartfelt. Following the success of Roberta’s pop-up at Urban Cowboy Lodge in The Catskills, we knew we wanted to bring the experience to Nashville. At a time when many people are not traveling, it’s exciting to have the opportunity to bring my favorite pizza in the world to East Nashville.” The signature wood-fired pizzas and handcrafted cocktails are where it’s at, and it’s worth waiting for a seat in the heated alfresco dining area, where the atmosphere is an eclectic Western meets cozy campfire vibe. The killer playlist and congregation of trendy East Nashvillians make for a fun scene, but more secluded tables offer a rustic and romantic spot for a date, too. Not to mention, the eatery has some stellar pies, with the spicy-sweet “Bee Sting” topping our list of favorites — a perfectly wood fire-charred crust featuring tomato, mozzarella, soppressata, basil, chili and honey. If you’re looking to sip something wonderful under the moonlight, we recommend the “She Loves Me Not,” a lovely little strawberry Campari-forward drink with gin and coconut.

Shep’s Delicatessen

1000 Main St., Nashville, TN 37206 • (615) 252-5700

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday (temporary until they open for lunch and dinner)

With Nashville’s broad array of culinary influences, it’s high time a traditional East Coast Jewish deli makes its way to Music City. While it was tough to bid farewell to longtime Nashville favorite Marché, we’re excited to see the space beginning its next chapter as Shep’s Delicatessen — a passion project for restaurateur Howard Greenstone, who brings his traditional egg creams and house-cured corned beef to the east side. “It’s named after my grandfather who had always dreamed of opening a Jewish deli,” Howard tells us. Officially opening its doors the first week of March, the deli currently only offers a breakfast menu as they work on perfecting the lunch and dinner menus. Until then, you can still feast on breakfast sandwiches and fresh bagels while you sip Bloody Marys. Once Shep’s extends its hours, you can look forward to additional menu items that have us waxing nostalgic. Potato latkes with applesauce, blintzes, a classic knish and “Grandma Jean’s Matzo Ball Soup” lend authenticity and a sense of comfort we didn’t even know we were missing. And while it’s somewhat jarring to see the new interior design, it makes the transformation complete. “The interior touts a dining area and high-top counter with seating that offers a true urban delicatessen feel,” says Howard. “Additionally, Shep’s features a proper, ticketed deli counter that allows guests to quickly grab to-go sandwiches, bagels, schmears, and more.” Bring it on.

Taco Chela

3820 Charlotte Ave., unit 140-B, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 750-5035

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; closed Monday

Opening its doors on January 8, 2021, Taco Chela adds some festive fun to L&L Market’s culinary scene, bringing fresh margaritas and delicious Mexican fare … with a twist. Owner Youssef Koutout says, “I wanted to create a quick-serve concept with great service, delicious food and drink, and a lively atmosphere with lots of character.” Character, indeed. The menu offers classics such as street corn and stuffed burritos, as well as more unique offerings such as the pork belly taco with mango pico de gallo and the portabella-poblano taco with avocado crèma. Youssef also has a few favorites of his own. “For tacos, I strongly recommend the Bang-Bang Shrimp or Pollo Rojo,” he offers. “As for beverages, we have a killer ghost pepper margarita if you love spice!” Happy hour is calling your name.

New Concepts

Assembly Food Hall at Fifth + Broad

5055 Broadway Pl., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 800-5395

Hours: Sunday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to midnight; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Fifth + Broad isn’t just a shopper’s paradise; it’s also a dining destination. With 23 restaurants slated to occupy the Assembly Food Hall space in the coming months, there’s no shortage of tasty options. But make no mistake, it isn’t a food court. The thoughtfully designed space capitalizes on small pockets of comfortable seating, including plush velvet couches and patio tables that overlook Fifth + Broad’s interior “street.” Roll-up doors will undoubtedly be the talk of the town come summer when they make simultaneous snacking and basking in the sun an even more glorious experience. With the recent openings of DeSano Pizzeria, Oke Poké, Smokin Chikin, Whisk Crêpes Café and Thai Esane, to name a few, you won’t go hungry. Not to mention, the dessert options are pretty stellar, with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream and Donut Distillery leading the way. For more formal dining, check out Cava, Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria, the seafood-centric Eddie V’s, Blanco Cocina + Cantina, Barcelona-style tapas bar Boqueria, Sam Fox’s up-and-coming The Twelve Thirty Club, the ever-popular Shake Shack, and Nashville’s own Hattie B’s Hot Chicken. Eat up, Nashville!

RELATED: Fifth + Broad: Your First Look at This Massive Development

Boston Commons New England Seafood Pub

1008 A, Woodland St., Nashville, TN 37206 • (615) 226-9283

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (dine-in); the patio opens at 4 p.m. for drinks

Boston Commons has been an East Nashville staple since 2006. Originally on the scene as Batter’d & Fried, the restaurant was one-third of Matt Charette’s dynamic Five Points restaurant trio. Sadly, the tornado in March of 2020 left all of Matt’s restaurants in a state of devastation. A year later, and fortunately for us, Boston Commons is back and better than ever! With some of the best fried fish in town (particularly the fish and chips), the updated and streamlined menu is still chock-full of favorites. “We also have amazing clam chowder, bacon-wrapped sea scallops, and the newest hits on the menu: lobster rolls, shrimp and grits and the Reuben sandwich,” says Matt. “We are where Boston meets Nashville. What that means is that we take New England and Southern flavors and blend them.” The restaurant rebranding includes a remodel that features interior aesthetic upgrades and even an expanded patio. “We’re excited to be back,” says Matt. “Our menu is constantly changing right now as we figure out the flow of everything, so we hope people will show up with an open mind and enjoy all that is new and all that is familiar.”

The Catbird Seat

1711 Division St., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 810-8200

Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Sunday through Tuesday

Though The Catbird Seat may have joined the ranks of Nashville’s elite in 2011, the rotating roster of renowned chefs means a new concept and menu every two years. The most recent iteration features the exquisite culinary work of Chef Brian Baxter, whose nuanced approach to dining relies on local seasonal ingredients to dictate the menu. Highly elevated dishes such as grilled sturgeon with caviar sauce and mussel toast with squid ink and truffle emulsion make for a tasting experience filled with ingenuity. The dishes themselves are masterfully plated, with emphasis on depth of flavor rather than colossal portion size. If you’re looking for a little sweet to follow the savory, Chef Brian says the yeast donut has made its way from one menu to the next throughout his time at the restaurant. “My favorite donut is a Boston Cream,” offers Chef Brian. “The current donut, a yeast donut, is filled with foie gras bavarian cream and fried apples (apples dried in the fall that get re-hydrated and fried in butter, brown sugar and cinnamon). The glaze is made from black apples.” Say no more.

NASHi Noodles

401 Church St., Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 205-2032

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

If you haven’t heard about the popular new trend in virtual kitchens, NASHi Noodles is the perfect introduction. Southern-inspired, the ramen joint operates out of Deacon’s New South, and it’s only available for pick-up or delivery through DoorDash and UberEats. Conceived by Deacon’s Executive Chef Chris Calder, NASHi Noodles presents a streamlined menu that honors traditional Japanese cuisine with Southern elements. “The must-try dishes are the pork shank ramen, Nashville hot chicken ramen, and the gyoza,” offers Chef Chris. The latter are handmade Japanese dumplings, which pair well with classic house-made hot green tea and iced green tea with mint. Sort of an insider’s secret, you can’t find the items on Deacon’s typical menu. Instead, check out the NASHi Noodles website for a complete list of dishes as well as how to place your online order.