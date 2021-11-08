As we head into Thanksgiving 2021, thoughts of family recipes and treasured time together abound. If you’re preparing to indulge in some therapeutic Thanksgiving cooking rituals, more power to you. But if the idea of whiling the day away in the kitchen is making you break out in a cold sweat, we offer up our annual list of the local Nashville restaurants and businesses that are happy to do some or all of the heavy lifting for you.
Here’s to giving thanks for a beautiful dinner – whether you cook it or you don’t!
Where to Get Your 2021 Thanksgiving Takeout in Nashville
(Options are listed in alphabetical order.)
Anzie Blue
2111 Belcourt Ave, Nashville, TN 37212 • (615) 866-9545
Hours: Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Anzie Blue is more than just a CBD-centric cafe; from cocktails to the must-try Nashville Hot Chicken Dip, they’ve got it all. This year, they’re in the Thanksgiving to-go game, too, with everything from smoked turkey and brown sugar ham to herbed pork loin and fried chicken. Plus, you can choose from sides including loaded mashed potatoes, caramel candied carrots, house-made pimento cheese dip, and Dutch apple pie. Meals are prepped to feed a family of four, and costs vary based on your choice of meat and sides.
2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: The deadline to order your Thanksgiving feast is Friday, November 19, and it can be picked up at Anzie Blue on Wednesday, November 24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call (615) 866-9545 to order.
AVO
3 City Ave #200, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 329-2377
Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; closed Monday
AVO is helping us make Thanksgiving easy and relaxing with their plant-based Thanksgiving sides packages. Serving two for $49.99 or four for $94.99, the sides medley includes Baked Mac n Chz, housemade cornbread sausage stuffing, roasted red and sweet potatoes, glazed carrots, broccoli salad, braised collards, and pumpkin brownies.
2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Order online by 10 p.m. on Sunday, November 21. Pickup is available on Tuesday, November 23, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Cafe at Thistle Farms
5122 Charlotte Ave., Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 953-6440
Hours: Monday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Sunday
The Cafe at Thistle Farms is a Nashville staple, with Miss Donna’s Chicken Pot Pie topping the menu favorites list. This year, you can get the ever-popular pot pie for your Thanksgiving table, along with other incredible side dishes like butternut squash lasagna, sourdough bread dressing, and three-layer cakes like strawberry or coconut. Not to mention, you can feel good about sharing the dishes knowing that each purchase immediately and directly impacts the lives of women survivors.
2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Call (615) 953-6440 to place your order. The deadline for all cake orders is Monday, November 15 at 10 a.m. All other orders can be made until Wednesday, November 17, at 3 p.m., and you can pick them up at The Cafe at Thistle Farms on Tuesday, November 23, between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Cooking and heating instructions will be included with your order.
Chef’s Market
900 Conference Dr, Goodlettsville, TN 37072 • (615) 851-2433
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; closed Sunday
Whether you’re in the mood for appetizers like candied bacon-wrapped figs, tasty sides like smoked gouda mac n’ cheese and cornbread dressing, or main dishes like cajun-fried or herb-crusted turkey, Chef’s Market has it all. Not to mention, there’s a fabulous white chocolate banana pudding! Menu items can be purchased a la carte or as a complete package, and all you need to do is heat and serve. Starting at $155.25, packages can feed anywhere from four to 12 people. You can find a full menu HERE.
2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: The deadline to order is Friday, November 19 at noon. Pickup takes place on Wednesday, November 24 at 6 p.m.
Dessert Designs by Leland Riggan
850 Hillwood Blvd. Ste. 1, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 354-9555
Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday
If you’ve never had a cake from Dessert Designs, you’ve been missing out! You can’t go wrong with any of the selections — from the decadent caramel bundt cake to the famed Hallelujah bundt. Any cake from the menu can be pre-ordered in any size, with large bundts serving 12 to 15 people for $45 and medium bundts serving eight to 10 for $25. If you’re looking to take your sweet treat in an even more festive direction, fall decorations can be added to most cakes for some extra pizzazz.
2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Dessert Designs is taking orders as long as they possibly can, but we suggest having your order in by Wednesday, November 10 (that’s tomorrow!), to be on the safe side. Call (615) 354-9555 or order online HERE. They offer special pickup times on Monday, November 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tuesday, November 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Wednesday, November 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Elliston Place Soda Shop
2105 Elliston Pl, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 327-1090
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; closed Sunday
The Elliston Place Soda Shop tagline reads, “We’re cooking Thanksgiving so you don’t have to,” and they aren’t kidding. In fact, they’ve been serving their famous turkey and cornbread stuffing for over 80 years! For $119.99 (the small family meal) or $239.99 (the large family meal), you can get a dinner that includes a pound of either roasted turkey or ham, along with your choice of three sides such as cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, squash casserole, and turnip greens. Plus, it includes rolls or cornbread muffins, a pie or banana pudding, and even a gallon of tea or lemonade. The full menu is HERE.
2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Place your order by 3 p.m. on Friday, November 19. Pick up is on Tuesday, November 23, and Wednesday, November 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Gray & Dudley
221 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 610-6460
Hours: Monday and Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Gray & Dudley, located in Nashville’s 21c Museum Hotel, is offering an at-home fine dining experience for those looking to stress a little less and relax a little more. For $65 per person, plus tax and gratuity, the menu features traditional favorites such as turkey, mashed potatoes, and cornbread dressing, as well as fun additions like herb-roasted cauliflower with whipped feta and cranberry-almond relish, and fried Brussels sprouts with onion jam. For dessert, sweet potato cheesecake with candied pepitas and a pecan chess pie with honey whip will make you consider having dessert before dinner! Check out the full menu, HERE.
2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Take-home meals must be ordered online by Monday, November 22. Orders can be picked up on Wednesday, November 24, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Hattie Jane’s Creamery
Nashville: 5055 Broadway Pl, Nashville, TN 37203 (located in the Assembly Food Hall)
Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Franklin: 3078 Maddux Way Suite 100, Franklin, TN 37069 • (615) 567-6749
Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
If your family members (or you!) have a sweet tooth, surprise them with a Hattie Jane’s ice cream pie! For $30 per whole pie, you can choose from favorites like Nana Puddin’, Brown Butter Pecan, and Butterscotch Black Walnut. Not to mention, they’ve got seasonal flavors such as Caramel Apple and Sweet Potato Pie. Serving four to six people each, the pies are topped with whipped cream and are ready to delight!
2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Orders will be accepted through Sunday, November 21. All pickups must take place by Wednesday, November 24.
Juniper Green
5022 Old Hydes Ferry Pike, Nashville, TN 37218 • (615) 647-9407
If you’re looking to make your turkey and let someone else handle all of the sides, Juniper Green has you covered and then some. The esteemed catering company recently opened up at Old School Farm, and owner Molly Martin specializes in catering and private dining. For $275, you can enjoy everything from green bean casserole, sage cornbread dressing, brown butter sweet potato casserole, and buttermilk mashed potatoes to shaved Brussels sprouts salad, and spiced cranberry sauce. Packages are sold in portions for four to six people, and there are plenty of vegan and gluten-free offerings available, too. Moreover, Molly is hosting an open house for clients and families on the pick-up day, featuring music, a bonfire, and seasonal drinks for purchase.
2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: All orders must be placed by Wednesday, November 17, at 5 p.m., and picked up on Wednesday, November 24, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. View the full menu and place your order online HERE. There’s even a delivery option!
Kristen Winston Catering and Kristen’s Pantry
95 White Bridge Rd. Ste. 112, Nashville, TN 37205 • (615) 810-9229
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Saturday and Sunday
Kristen Winston is known for her elegant food and attention to detail. This Thanksgiving, let her do the work for you with an à la carte menu that promises to impress. Highlights include whole, ready-to-roast turkey, individual sweet corn soufflés, sweet potato casserole with pecan and brown sugar streusel, Swiss chard with caramelized onions and golden raisins, and cheddar chive biscuits by the dozen. Desserts such as dark chocolate fudge pie end the evening on a high note. View the full menu HERE.
2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Place your order online by Wednesday, November 17, at 3 p.m. The Thanksgiving menu is only available for pickup or delivery on Wednesday, November 24.
Little Gourmand
Market & Café in Green Hills: 2209 Bandywood Dr. Ste. D, Nashville, TN 37215 • (615) 522-7134
Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday
Patisserie Française in Berry Hill: 717 Craighead St., Berry Hill, TN 37204 • (615) 522-7134
Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday
Aside from the typical menu, Little Gourmand offers an array of French-style goodies this Thanksgiving. Indulge in four types of savory macarons this year — goat cheese and walnut, Roquefort and pear, foie gras mousse and fig, and smoked salmon and dill. They’re also carrying a limited edition pastry, called “Automne,” which features carrot and orange genoise topped with a pumpkin and apricot cream and yogurt mousse on a buttery vanilla cookie. You can find the full menu HERE.
2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Orders can be placed and pre-paid by calling (615) 522-7134, emailing [email protected], or clicking HERE. The deadline to place orders is Saturday, November 20, at 4 p.m., and all pickups take place at the Berry Hill location on Wednesday, November 24, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
MacHenry’s Meat and Three
581 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37210 • (615) 877-1636
Hours: Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Saturday and Sunday
If you’re looking to skip prepping sides this Thanksgiving, MacHenry’s Meat and Three is the perfect place to grab all of your turkey accompaniments. The a la carte menu serves 10 people per $30 dish, with everything from Holiday Bourbon Caramel Bread Pudding and Mac & Cheese to Broccoli Casserole. They also offer Honey Butter Rolls for $4.50 and half-gallon portions of sweet tea and lemonade for $5.
2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Orders must be placed by 2 p.m. on Friday, November 19, and picked up by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24.
Marsh House
401 11th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 262-6001
Hours: Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This Thanksgiving, Marsh House is whipping up a festive four-course prix fixe menu. Priced between $58 and $69 per person depending on the main course, Marsh House offers elevated dishes such as stuffed quail, venison poppers, Heritage Breed turkey, seared scallops, and traditional sides such as roasted root vegetables and cornbread dressing.
2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Orders must be placed prior to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, by emailing [email protected]. Orders will be ready for pick up on Thursday, November 25, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Martin’s BBQ Joint
Downtown: 410 4th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 288-0880
Hours: Daily, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Midtown: 2400 Elliston Pl., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 747-2473
Hours: Daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Belmont: 3108 Belmont Blvd., Nashville, TN 37212 • (615) 200-1181
Hours: Daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
(Additional locations in Nolensville, Mt. Juliet, and Spring Hill)
Martin’s BBQ Joint is ready to feed your family — no matter the size. This Thanksgiving, they offer two packages: one for a small gathering (four to six servings for $114.99) and one for a large gathering (12 to 15 servings for $219.99). From smoked ham and turkey to sides like sweet potato casserole, broccoli salad, green beans, and mashed potatoes, plus dinner rolls and a delicious pie, both packages are sure to leave everyone with a full and happy belly. In addition, Martin’s offers whole smoked meats, such as brisket, as well as special family recipes from owner Pat Martin’s mom. You can check out the full selection HERE. Also, in the spirit of giving, Martin’s will be donating $5 from every small gathering meal to benefit Nashville Food Project dedicated to hunger relief and food education.
2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: You can order online HERE until 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 18. Pickup is from Monday, November 22 through Saturday, November 27.
McCabe Pub
4410 Murphy Rd, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 269-9406
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
As usual, McCabe Pub satisfies our every casserole craving with options of squash, broccoli, and sweet potato casseroles that all serve eight to 10 people. This year they also come in portions made for two. Not to mention, you can throw in a half-gallon or gallon of their famous fruit tea for only $5.50 and $9.95, respectively. Win-win!
2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Call (615) 269-9406 by the close of business (8 p.m.) on Friday, November 19, to order your fruit tea and casseroles (available until they reach capacity). Orders can be picked up on Wednesday, November 24, until 2 p.m., and all casseroles come with cooking instructions.
Miel
343 53rd Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 298-3663
Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday
Miel makes it easy to support local businesses and enjoy an elevated Thanksgiving dinner all at the same time. With dishes like chicken liver mousse, braised turnip greens with housemade bacon, smoked onion bisque, confit fingerling potatoes withd garlic-saffron aioli, and foie gras torchon with black truffle and toast points, you’ll experience bright, seasonal flavors that are sourced from local farms.
2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: The deadline to order your Thanksgiving meal from Miel is anywhere from one to two weeks ahead of the holiday, based on your menu choices. You can find more specific instructions HERE. Pickup runs from noon until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24.
Monell’s
Germantown: 1235 6th Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37208 • (615) 248-4747
Hours: Monday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, midnight to 3 a.m., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monell’s at the Manor: 1400 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217 • (615) 365-1414
Hours: Monday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monell’s Cafe: 2826 Bransford Ave., Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 298-2254
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nashville’s quintessential family-style restaurant makes Thanksgiving a breeze with Monell’s meal packages that include all the traditional goodies. The menu offers entrées of slow-roasted turkey with giblet gravy and cranberry sauce, glazed baked ham and skillet fried chicken, and sides such as cornbread dressing, roasted Brussels sprouts, and sweet potato casserole. End the meal with a yummy caramel pumpkin pie with crumb topping. For $59, each Thanksgiving meal package includes two entrées, six sides, bread, and dessert to feed up to three people.
2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Online ordering is available, and the cut-off time to place orders is Friday, November 19, at 5 p.m. — if they aren’t sold out by then! Pickup is on Wednesday, November 24, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Germantown and Monell’s at the Manor locations.
Peg Leg Porker
903 Gleaves St, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 829-6023
Hours: Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Sunday
Ready to help you make this your yummiest and easiest Thanksgiving yet, Peg Leg Porker is taking pre-orders for their smoked turkey dinners and individual turkeys. For $199, you can feed between 12 and 15 of your favorite people, with a smoked whole turkey, half-pan sides such as mac and cheese and green beans, yeast rolls, and even an apple, pumpkin, or pecan pie. You can also order an individual turkey for $75.
2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Pre-orders must be placed by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17. To order, email [email protected] Pick-up takes place on Wednesday, November 24, until 5 p.m.
Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant
Nashville: 500 Church St., Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 770-2772
Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Franklin: 120 4th Ave. S., Franklin, TN 37064 • (615) 794-5527
Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
With turkeys ranging from $59 to $109, and à la carte sides offerings galore (we’ve got our eyes on the corn pudding, broccoli and rice casserole, and homemade yeast rolls), Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant makes sure your family is not only fed but full! Slow-smoked beef brisket and cherry wood-smoked pulled pork are also delicious entrée options and don’t forget the selection of pies and cobblers for dessert. With so many options to choose from, everyone is sure to be satisfied. You can view the full menu HERE.
2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Thanksgiving orders are accepted through Sunday, November 20. Pickup takes place Monday, November 22, through Wednesday, November 24, and the pickup windows are from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pickup is also available on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. by appointment only.
Rolled4Ever Ice Cream
1120 4th Ave N Suite #102, Nashville, TN 37208 • (615) 541-9048
Hours: Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.; closed Monday
If you’re looking to start a new dessert tradition, Rolled4Ever has just the thing to make everyone smile. For $40, you can add a hand-rolled frozen treat to your dessert spread with a Thanksgiving box that includes five rolled ice creams. Choose from 10 different flavors such as sweet spice (sweet potato pie), Butter Me Up, Espresso-self, and Thicka Than a Snicka.
2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: To order, complete the form HERE. The deadline to order is Sunday, November 21, at noon, with pick up on Tuesday, November 23, and Wednesday, November 24.
Smokin’ Buttz BBQ
(615) 713-2888
Hours: Truck times vary, depending on date and location.
A popular food truck, Smokin’ Buttz BBQ has everything from smoked turkeys are $58, or an entire meal for 10 for $160. The full feast includes smoked turkey, cornbread dressing, gravy, green beans, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, and dinner rolls.
2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Order online HERE or call (615) 713-2888. The deadline to order is Saturday, November 20, at 10 p.m. Pickup takes place on Tuesday, November 23, and Wednesday, November 24, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Sam’s Club in Murfreesboro, at 125 John R Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.
The Southern Steak and Oyster
150 3rd Ave S #110, Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 724-1762
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
No matter what you’re in the mood for, The Southern Steak and Oyster is making it easy to serve up your holiday favorites, with everything from a complete holiday meal to just the main course. The menu is a la carte, featuring highlights such as smoked turkey, buttermilk and chive mashed potatoes with herbed turkey gravy, sweet potato casserole, yeast rolls with gingerbread butter, and spiced apple pie.
2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Place all orders online HERE by 3 p.m. on Friday, November 19. Pick-up takes place at The Southernaire Market (150 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201) between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, and Wednesday, November 24.
STK Steakhouse
700 12th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 619-3500
Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. to midnight.
If you’re craving your favorite signature dishes from STK Steakhouse, Thanksgiving is a great time to indulge. For $119, you can get the package for two with roasted free-range turkey, cornbread and sage stuffing, and sides such as sautéed green beans with crispy shallots, maple-baked sweet potatoes, and Yukon gold mashed potatoes with parmesan crust along with a spiced pumpkin pie served with candied ginger cream and crunchy caramel honeycomb. A full list of menu items can be found HERE.
2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Orders must be placed by Wednesday, November 24. Pick-up takes place on Thursday, November 25, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. To place an order, call (615) 619-3500 or order online.
TENN
118 7th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 392-1234
Hours: Daily, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Contemporary Southern-style eatery TENN is offering up a Thanksgiving feast that wows. Indulge in roasted turkey with cranberry sauce and gravy; skillet cornbread with sorghum butter; Southern pickles; pimento cheese and pepper jelly; deviled eggs with country ham, pimentos, and pickled shallot; fall salad with persimmons, pomegranate seeds, blood orange, and mixed greens; mashed potatoes; green bean casserole; ginger-honey carrots; braised greens; cornbread dressing; and pumpkin pie. Plus, a bottle of red wine is included with every order! Packages serve four people for $200 and can be reserved HERE.
2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Pickup Dates are Monday, November 22, through Wednesday, November 24.
Von Elrod’s Beer Hall and Kitchen
1004 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 866-1620
Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Thursday, 2 p.m. to midnight; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Monday
Von Elrod’s Beer Hall and Kitchen is bringing Thanksgiving to your door with their dinner package for six guests. For $125, get five pounds of rosemary- and sage-roasted turkey breast, cranberry relish, gravy, cornbread stuffing, Sister Schubert’s dinner rolls, and a choice of three sides, which include roasted garlic mashed potatoes and gravy, smoked creamed corn with bacon-parmesan topping, and white cheddar baked macaroni and cheese with pretzel crumb topping. Additional sides are available for $12 per quart, and you can even grab desserts such as apple crumble cobbler or double chocolate bread pudding.
2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Order online HERE. Pre-orders must be placed by 6 p.m. on Friday, November 19. Orders can be picked up on Tuesday, November 23, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. or Wednesday, November 24, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Grocery Stores
We would be remiss not to mention that some of our local grocery stores also offer fantastic, filling, effortless meals for Thanksgiving, too. Here are three great options if you’re in the market to get your feast at the market.
Kroger
Find your closest Kroger here.
Hours: Vary by location
Kroger offers Thanksgiving dinners to feed any size gathering. Dinner bundles are $60, $75, and $85, depending on which protein you choose, and include green bean casserole, sweet potato soufflé, old-fashioned bread stuffing, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, one dozen Hawaiian rolls, and pumpkin pie. Main dishes include bone-in ham, turkey, and even prime rib, and there are plenty of à la carte options as well. All it takes is a little reheating, and you’re ready to eat!
2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Orders can be placed by phone or in-person at your area Kroger. They are happy to provide meal options and more information on how to pick up your order. Meals are available while supplies last, and the last day to order is Tuesday, November 23.
Turnip Truck
East Nashville: 701 Woodland St., Nashville, TN 37206 • (615) 650-3600
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Gulch: 321 12th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 248-2000
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Charlotte: 5001 Charlotte Ave., Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 953-7075
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
You can grab the perfect, stress-free Thanksgiving dinner at all three Turnip Truck locations this year. You can even find options for vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free diets. Their sides come in one-pound, two-pound, and five-pound serving sizes, so you can accommodate any crowd. Turkey (antibiotic- and hormone-free) with gravy tops the must-have list, of course, along with sides such as creamed kale and spinach, classic cornbread stuffing, macaroni and cheese, and gluten-free pumpkin pie. Call or visit the store for a full menu, and order early to ensure availability.
2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: The Turnip Truck requests 24 hours advanced notice to put your order together, but you can call or stop by one of their store locations for more information. Orders will be accepted in-store only.
Whole Foods
Green Hills: 4021 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215 • (615) 440-5100
Hours: Saturday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Downtown: 1202 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 747-1650
Hours: Daily, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Whole Foods is known for its variety of delicious fare, and Thanksgiving is no exception. With portions that extend from four servings to a larger gathering of 12, they’ve got everything you need for your meal whether you’re looking for a classic Thanksgiving feast that serves 12, an elevated dinner of beef wellington or prime rib, or a vegan holiday extravaganza with a cremini mushroom roast, miso creamed greens, coconut sweet potato casserole, jalapeño cornbread dressing, mushroom gravy, and a pumpkin curry soup. They also offer a Paleo-Friendly Turkey Dinner for four and other popular (and mouthwatering) items like truffle parmesan mashed potatoes, roasted garlic-mashed cauliflower, lobster bisque, and corn pudding. You can view the full menu HERE.
2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: All holiday orders must be made a minimum of 24 hours ahead of the pickup date and time for Holiday Selections, and 48 hours for Everyday Selections.
