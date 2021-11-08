Gray & Dudley 221 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 610-6460

Hours: Monday and Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Gray & Dudley, located in Nashville’s 21c Museum Hotel, is offering an at-home fine dining experience for those looking to stress a little less and relax a little more. For $65 per person, plus tax and gratuity, the menu features traditional favorites such as turkey, mashed potatoes, and cornbread dressing, as well as fun additions like herb-roasted cauliflower with whipped feta and cranberry-almond relish, and fried Brussels sprouts with onion jam. For dessert, sweet potato cheesecake with candied pepitas and a pecan chess pie with honey whip will make you consider having dessert before dinner! Check out the full menu, HERE. 2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Take-home meals must be ordered online by Monday, November 22. Orders can be picked up on Wednesday, November 24, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Hattie Jane’s Creamery Nashville: 5055 Broadway Pl, Nashville, TN 37203 (located in the Assembly Food Hall)

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Franklin: 3078 Maddux Way Suite 100, Franklin, TN 37069 • (615) 567-6749

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. If your family members (or you!) have a sweet tooth, surprise them with a Hattie Jane’s ice cream pie! For $30 per whole pie, you can choose from favorites like Nana Puddin’, Brown Butter Pecan, and Butterscotch Black Walnut. Not to mention, they’ve got seasonal flavors such as Caramel Apple and Sweet Potato Pie. Serving four to six people each, the pies are topped with whipped cream and are ready to delight! 2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Orders will be accepted through Sunday, November 21. All pickups must take place by Wednesday, November 24.

Juniper Green 5022 Old Hydes Ferry Pike, Nashville, TN 37218 • (615) 647-9407 If you’re looking to make your turkey and let someone else handle all of the sides, Juniper Green has you covered and then some. The esteemed catering company recently opened up at Old School Farm, and owner Molly Martin specializes in catering and private dining. For $275, you can enjoy everything from green bean casserole, sage cornbread dressing, brown butter sweet potato casserole, and buttermilk mashed potatoes to shaved Brussels sprouts salad, and spiced cranberry sauce. Packages are sold in portions for four to six people, and there are plenty of vegan and gluten-free offerings available, too. Moreover, Molly is hosting an open house for clients and families on the pick-up day, featuring music, a bonfire, and seasonal drinks for purchase. 2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: All orders must be placed by Wednesday, November 17, at 5 p.m., and picked up on Wednesday, November 24, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. View the full menu and place your order online HERE. There’s even a delivery option!

Juniper Green's New Nashville Culinary Destination! Kristen Winston Catering and Kristen's Pantry 95 White Bridge Rd. Ste. 112, Nashville, TN 37205 • (615) 810-9229

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Saturday and Sunday Kristen Winston is known for her elegant food and attention to detail. This Thanksgiving, let her do the work for you with an à la carte menu that promises to impress. Highlights include whole, ready-to-roast turkey, individual sweet corn soufflés, sweet potato casserole with pecan and brown sugar streusel, Swiss chard with caramelized onions and golden raisins, and cheddar chive biscuits by the dozen. Desserts such as dark chocolate fudge pie end the evening on a high note. View the full menu HERE. 2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Place your order online by Wednesday, November 17, at 3 p.m. The Thanksgiving menu is only available for pickup or delivery on Wednesday, November 24. Little Gourmand Market & Café in Green Hills: 2209 Bandywood Dr. Ste. D, Nashville, TN 37215 • (615) 522-7134

Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

Patisserie Française in Berry Hill: 717 Craighead St., Berry Hill, TN 37204 • (615) 522-7134

Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday Aside from the typical menu, Little Gourmand offers an array of French-style goodies this Thanksgiving. Indulge in four types of savory macarons this year — goat cheese and walnut, Roquefort and pear, foie gras mousse and fig, and smoked salmon and dill. They’re also carrying a limited edition pastry, called “Automne,” which features carrot and orange genoise topped with a pumpkin and apricot cream and yogurt mousse on a buttery vanilla cookie. You can find the full menu HERE. 2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Orders can be placed and pre-paid by calling (615) 522-7134, emailing [email protected], or clicking HERE. The deadline to place orders is Saturday, November 20, at 4 p.m., and all pickups take place at the Berry Hill location on Wednesday, November 24, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

MacHenry’s Meat and Three 581 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37210 • (615) 877-1636

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Saturday and Sunday If you’re looking to skip prepping sides this Thanksgiving, MacHenry’s Meat and Three is the perfect place to grab all of your turkey accompaniments. The a la carte menu serves 10 people per $30 dish, with everything from Holiday Bourbon Caramel Bread Pudding and Mac & Cheese to Broccoli Casserole. They also offer Honey Butter Rolls for $4.50 and half-gallon portions of sweet tea and lemonade for $5. 2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Orders must be placed by 2 p.m. on Friday, November 19, and picked up by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24. Marsh House 401 11th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 262-6001

Hours: Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This Thanksgiving, Marsh House is whipping up a festive four-course prix fixe menu. Priced between $58 and $69 per person depending on the main course, Marsh House offers elevated dishes such as stuffed quail, venison poppers, Heritage Breed turkey, seared scallops, and traditional sides such as roasted root vegetables and cornbread dressing. 2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Orders must be placed prior to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, by emailing [email protected]. Orders will be ready for pick up on Thursday, November 25, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Martin’s BBQ Joint Downtown: 410 4th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 288-0880

Hours: Daily, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Midtown: 2400 Elliston Pl., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 747-2473

Hours: Daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Belmont: 3108 Belmont Blvd., Nashville, TN 37212 • (615) 200-1181

Hours: Daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Additional locations in Nolensville, Mt. Juliet, and Spring Hill) Martin’s BBQ Joint is ready to feed your family — no matter the size. This Thanksgiving, they offer two packages: one for a small gathering (four to six servings for $114.99) and one for a large gathering (12 to 15 servings for $219.99). From smoked ham and turkey to sides like sweet potato casserole, broccoli salad, green beans, and mashed potatoes, plus dinner rolls and a delicious pie, both packages are sure to leave everyone with a full and happy belly. In addition, Martin’s offers whole smoked meats, such as brisket, as well as special family recipes from owner Pat Martin’s mom. You can check out the full selection HERE. Also, in the spirit of giving, Martin’s will be donating $5 from every small gathering meal to benefit Nashville Food Project dedicated to hunger relief and food education. 2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: You can order online HERE until 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 18. Pickup is from Monday, November 22 through Saturday, November 27.

McCabe Pub 4410 Murphy Rd, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 269-9406

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. As usual, McCabe Pub satisfies our every casserole craving with options of squash, broccoli, and sweet potato casseroles that all serve eight to 10 people. This year they also come in portions made for two. Not to mention, you can throw in a half-gallon or gallon of their famous fruit tea for only $5.50 and $9.95, respectively. Win-win! 2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Call (615) 269-9406 by the close of business (8 p.m.) on Friday, November 19, to order your fruit tea and casseroles (available until they reach capacity). Orders can be picked up on Wednesday, November 24, until 2 p.m., and all casseroles come with cooking instructions. Miel 343 53rd Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 298-3663

Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday Miel makes it easy to support local businesses and enjoy an elevated Thanksgiving dinner all at the same time. With dishes like chicken liver mousse, braised turnip greens with housemade bacon, smoked onion bisque, confit fingerling potatoes withd garlic-saffron aioli, and foie gras torchon with black truffle and toast points, you’ll experience bright, seasonal flavors that are sourced from local farms. 2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: The deadline to order your Thanksgiving meal from Miel is anywhere from one to two weeks ahead of the holiday, based on your menu choices. You can find more specific instructions HERE. Pickup runs from noon until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24.

Monell’s

Germantown: 1235 6th Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37208 • (615) 248-4747

Hours: Monday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, midnight to 3 a.m., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monell’s at the Manor: 1400 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217 • (615) 365-1414

Hours: Monday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monell’s Cafe: 2826 Bransford Ave., Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 298-2254

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nashville’s quintessential family-style restaurant makes Thanksgiving a breeze with Monell’s meal packages that include all the traditional goodies. The menu offers entrées of slow-roasted turkey with giblet gravy and cranberry sauce, glazed baked ham and skillet fried chicken, and sides such as cornbread dressing, roasted Brussels sprouts, and sweet potato casserole. End the meal with a yummy caramel pumpkin pie with crumb topping. For $59, each Thanksgiving meal package includes two entrées, six sides, bread, and dessert to feed up to three people.

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Online ordering is available, and the cut-off time to place orders is Friday, November 19, at 5 p.m. — if they aren’t sold out by then! Pickup is on Wednesday, November 24, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Germantown and Monell’s at the Manor locations.

Peg Leg Porker

903 Gleaves St, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 829-6023

Hours: Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Sunday

Ready to help you make this your yummiest and easiest Thanksgiving yet, Peg Leg Porker is taking pre-orders for their smoked turkey dinners and individual turkeys. For $199, you can feed between 12 and 15 of your favorite people, with a smoked whole turkey, half-pan sides such as mac and cheese and green beans, yeast rolls, and even an apple, pumpkin, or pecan pie. You can also order an individual turkey for $75.

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Pre-orders must be placed by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17. To order, email [email protected] Pick-up takes place on Wednesday, November 24, until 5 p.m.

Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant

Nashville: 500 Church St., Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 770-2772

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Franklin: 120 4th Ave. S., Franklin, TN 37064 • (615) 794-5527

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

With turkeys ranging from $59 to $109, and à la carte sides offerings galore (we’ve got our eyes on the corn pudding, broccoli and rice casserole, and homemade yeast rolls), Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant makes sure your family is not only fed but full! Slow-smoked beef brisket and cherry wood-smoked pulled pork are also delicious entrée options and don’t forget the selection of pies and cobblers for dessert. With so many options to choose from, everyone is sure to be satisfied. You can view the full menu HERE.

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Thanksgiving orders are accepted through Sunday, November 20. Pickup takes place Monday, November 22, through Wednesday, November 24, and the pickup windows are from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pickup is also available on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. by appointment only.

Rolled4Ever Ice Cream 1120 4th Ave N Suite #102, Nashville, TN 37208 • (615) 541-9048

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.; closed Monday If you’re looking to start a new dessert tradition, Rolled4Ever has just the thing to make everyone smile. For $40, you can add a hand-rolled frozen treat to your dessert spread with a Thanksgiving box that includes five rolled ice creams. Choose from 10 different flavors such as sweet spice (sweet potato pie), Butter Me Up, Espresso-self, and Thicka Than a Snicka. 2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: To order, complete the form HERE. The deadline to order is Sunday, November 21, at noon, with pick up on Tuesday, November 23, and Wednesday, November 24. Smokin’ Buttz BBQ (615) 713-2888

Hours: Truck times vary, depending on date and location. A popular food truck, Smokin’ Buttz BBQ has everything from smoked turkeys are $58, or an entire meal for 10 for $160. The full feast includes smoked turkey, cornbread dressing, gravy, green beans, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, and dinner rolls. 2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Order online HERE or call (615) 713-2888. The deadline to order is Saturday, November 20, at 10 p.m. Pickup takes place on Tuesday, November 23, and Wednesday, November 24, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Sam’s Club in Murfreesboro, at 125 John R Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. The Southern Steak and Oyster 150 3rd Ave S #110, Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 724-1762

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. No matter what you’re in the mood for, The Southern Steak and Oyster is making it easy to serve up your holiday favorites, with everything from a complete holiday meal to just the main course. The menu is a la carte, featuring highlights such as smoked turkey, buttermilk and chive mashed potatoes with herbed turkey gravy, sweet potato casserole, yeast rolls with gingerbread butter, and spiced apple pie. 2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Place all orders online HERE by 3 p.m. on Friday, November 19. Pick-up takes place at The Southernaire Market (150 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201) between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, and Wednesday, November 24. STK Steakhouse 700 12th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 619-3500

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. to midnight. If you’re craving your favorite signature dishes from STK Steakhouse, Thanksgiving is a great time to indulge. For $119, you can get the package for two with roasted free-range turkey, cornbread and sage stuffing, and sides such as sautéed green beans with crispy shallots, maple-baked sweet potatoes, and Yukon gold mashed potatoes with parmesan crust along with a spiced pumpkin pie served with candied ginger cream and crunchy caramel honeycomb. A full list of menu items can be found HERE. 2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Orders must be placed by Wednesday, November 24. Pick-up takes place on Thursday, November 25, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. To place an order, call (615) 619-3500 or order online.