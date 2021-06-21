Music City is well known for its ever-expanding culinary scene. With so many options, it’s easy to become overwhelmed. Here at StyleBlueprint, we are taking away the stress and helping you to uncover some of the best eats in town. Take a look at what we believe to be Nashville’s “15 Must-Eat Dishes.” You can thank us later. In no particular order …

15 Must-Eat Dishes In Nashville

Breakfast Burrito | 51st Deli

1314 51st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 292-2888

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On the corner of Centennial Boulevard and 51st Avenue North, find 51st Deli, an unassuming spot in the Nations. There you must order the 51st Breakfast Burrito, a magical bundle made up of eggs, cheese, potatoes, peppers, onions, and your choice of steak, chicken, or chorizo (or avocado for the vegetarians out there) — all snugly wrapped in a toasty tortilla. Gooey cheese and fluffy potatoes combined with sauteed onions and peppers create the ideal bite. Try adding hot sauce or a smear of guacamole, or dip it in one of their homemade salsas.

Belly Ham Pizza | City House

1222 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208 • (615) 736-5838

Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday

Located in Germantown, City House is home to James Beard-nominated chef Tandy Wilson, who combines his Southern heritage with Italian cooking techniques. The Belly Ham Pizza is a testament to this Southern/Italian fusion and is a true pizza lover’s dream. The wood-fired pie is topped with house-made belly ham, fresh mozzarella, Grana Padano, oregano, chilies, and a perfectly cooked fried egg. Gather some friends and head on over to try it. We promise you won’t regret it.

Dumplings | Locust

2305 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 205-3737

Hours: Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday through Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Monday through Wednesday

Locust, the long-anticipated addition to 12South from former Catbird Seat chef Trevor Moran, features a small menu of Japanese shaved ice, noodles, sake, and dumplings. Everything is wonderful, but the dumplings are what we can’t get enough of. The melt-in-your-mouth morsels are filled with a succulent pork mixture, steamed, and topped with chili oil. Fair warning, once you eat one, you won’t be able to stop.

Fried Avocado Taco | Mas Tacos Por Favor

732 Mcferrin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206 • (615) 543-6271

Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

Mas Tacos got its start by serving mouthwatering tacos out of a food truck, and by popular demand, they opened a brick-and-mortar spot in East Nashville. The Fried Avocado Taco served with shaved cabbage, onions, and spicy dill yogurt is a mainstay there, and after tasting it, you will understand why.

Soup D’Oignon | Once Upon a Time in France

1102 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206 • (615) 649-8284

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday

Tucked away in East Nashville is a tiny Parisian cafe serving up authentic French dishes. At Once Upon a Time in France, the Soup D’Oignon is a must-try. Sweet caramelized onions are served in a rich and flavorful beef broth with port wine and egg yolk. The soup arrives cloaked in bubbly golden cheese and topped with a crouton. Savor this quintessential French comfort food with a glass of Bordeaux, and find yourself transported to the streets of Paris.

Crunchwrap | Redheaded Stranger

305 Arrington St, Nashville, TN 37207 • (615) 544-8226

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Redheaded Stranger is the neighborhood Tex-Mex stop that’s home to the Crunchwrap, a handmade flour tortilla stuffed with chili, Fritos, pico de gallo, whipped feta, refried beans, cheddar cheese, and hot sauce and griddled to perfection. Redheaded Stranger Executive Chef and owner Bryan Weaver says he originally started running the Crunchwrap as a joke after attempting to recreate the Taco Bell version he loved as a kid. “Now it’s become one of the best-selling things on the menu,” he says. Since then, Bryan has added several different options — green chile, Xmas style (red and green), vegetarian, and a brunch version.

Hazelnut-Dark Chocolate Pot du Creme | Miel

343 53rd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 298-3663

Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Sunday

Miel, the charming farm-to-table bistro in Sylvan Park, serves up an utterly dreamy Hazelnut-Dark Chocolate Pot du Creme. Miel’s proprietor, Seema Prasad, tells us the dish was inspired by the popular chocolate hazelnut spread Nutella. “Classic yet simple, it’s made with dark chocolate, Grand Marnier, and toasted hazelnut butter, ” she says. You are sure to swoon over this silky, decadent confection. Enjoy it in-house, or get it to-go.

Roasted Cauliflower | Etch

303 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 522-0685

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

The roasted cauliflower at Etch is just one of Chef Deb Paquette’s many mouthwatering culinary creations. The popular appetizer features beautifully charred cauliflower served with three flavorful sauces — truffled pea pesto, feta cream, and red bell pepper essence. Order it as a precursor to your meal, or try it during happy hour.

Spinach Artichoke Dip | Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, #104A, Nashville, TN 37215 • (615) 620-8390

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A staple for decades in the Nashville dining scene, Green Hills Grille is a beloved local hangout. Their spinach artichoke dip is iconic among locals, and according to Green Hills Grille owner Steven Smithing, they have sold more than 150,000 of them since they originally opened in 1990. Every Southerner knows the power of a good dip, and this spinach artichoke option meets the criteria: creamy, cheesy, and downright addictive. “It’s as comfortable and heartily delicious as any comfort food gets,” Steven says. A bite of this spinach artichoke dip is a one-way ticket to heaven.

Smashburger | Cafe Roze

1115 Porter Rd, Nashville, TN 37206 • (615) 645-9100

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cafe Roze, the stylish neighborhood eatery with Instagrammable pale pink interiors and marble countertops, offers one of the best burgers in Nashville: the Smashburger. Dig into perfectly seasoned mustard-grilled patties topped with cheddar cheese, house pickles, and Cafe Roze’s special sauce. Make sure to soak up all the goodness with some of their crispy shoestring fries and a specialty cocktail.

Kimchi Spring Rolls | Avo

3 City Blvd. #200, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 329-2377

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; closed Monday

AVO, the plant-based eatery located in onC1TY’s mindful living development, is home to a StyleBlueprint staff favorite, Kimchi Spring Rolls. The fresh kimchi and cashew filling, spring mix, collards, cucumber, and carrot and cabbage slaw pair perfectly with a creamy, spicy peanut dipping sauce. “Our Kimchi Spring Rolls are a healthy and easy-to-share dish that has become an AVO classic over the years. It will always have a special place in my heart because of the nod to my family’s Korean heritage, where kimchi is a staple in the culture,” says AVO owner and operator Annie Choo. Try some alongside their signature avocado margarita.

Hot Chicken | Prince’s

5814 Nolensville Pike #110, Nashville, TN 37211 • (615) 810-9388

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Sunday

Hot chicken is a Nashville specialty, and now you can find it just about anywhere, with other restaurants and chains putting their own spin on it. It’s Prince’s, though, that put this signature dish on the map. There, you’ll find the crispy fried chicken is tossed in hot oil and a secret spice blend and served alongside white bread and pickles. The restaurant provides four levels of spice: mild, medium, hot, and extra-hot. To die for!

Dry Ribs | Peg Leg Porker

903 Gleaves St, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 829-6023

Hours: Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Sunday

Peg Leg Porker owner and pitmaster Carey Bringle, a Nashville native, is widely known for one standout dish: dry ribs. The signature ribs are smoked for eight to 10 hours until they are fall-off-the-bone tender. They’re finished with a house spice rub that is so flavorful, you won’t even need any sauce. Try them with a side of smoked green beans and homemade mac-n-cheese.

Fruit Tea | The Picnic Cafe

4320 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 • (615) 297-5398

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Sunday

Though not necessarily a dish, fruit tea is definitely a must when in Nashville. The drink, a mixture of brewed tea with orange juice, lemon, and sometimes other fruit juices, can be found all over Nashville menus. The origin of fruit tea (also known as tea punch) is unknown, but many believe it began in Music City, explaining its popularity around town. One of the most iconic fruit teas, known as “Picnic Punch,” is found at The Picnic Cafe. Served over ice with lemon and fresh mint, the refreshing drink is ideally enjoyed alongside a scoop of chicken salad or homemade cheese wafers.

Queso | San Antonio Taco Company

416 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 327-4322

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

San Antonio Taco Company, fondly referred to as SATCO, has been a local favorite since it first opened its doors in 1984, and their queso is no doubt a must-eat dish for any Nashvillian. Known for its addictive qualities, the SATCO queso is proudly served up in a no-fuss styrofoam container with a side of tortilla chips. Arguably, it’s best complemented with a bucket of ice-cold beer.

Now you have your local meal bucket list. It’s time to get started!

