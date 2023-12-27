Share with your friends! 134 SHARES Pinterest LinkedIn Email

As our team prepares for a new year, we love to look back on the previous year’s stories, images, and events that resonated most with you, our cherished readers. This year, we toured the South’s most beautiful sorority house, pulled off a big game-day fashion prank, and shared some fantastic travel and organization hacks. While we run local articles in our city-specific editions, the articles on this list are the ones that resonated with readers across the entire region! Without further ado, here are StyleBlueprint’s most popular articles of 2023.

Is This the South’s Most Beautiful Sorority House?

Whether you’ve participated in Greek life in the South or just appreciate it from afar, it’s hard not to be charmed by a historic mansion-turned-campus residence. The University of Georgia’s Alpha Gamma Delta sorority house was recently updated by interior design firm Metal + Petal to maintain the home’s historical integrity while embracing a more modern aesthetic. We got a sneak peek inside. Take a look and read the full article HERE.

Clear Boots? College Football’s New Rule To Prevent Rowdy Crowds

Hold on to your hats, folks, because the SEC, ACC, and Patriot League have hatched a new rule that will ruffle a few tail feathers and elicit thousands of eye rolls along the way. In an attempt to curb the rowdy, inebriated antics of college students, these conferences have put their foot down on the seemingly innocent footwear staple — regular boots. Read this year’s April Fool’s Day article HERE (and share with anyone you think might not have seen it yet!).

What Happens to Your Body When You Cut Out Alcohol

If you’re looking for motivation to cut back on your alcohol intake (and research shows half of Americans are), this article may be the push you need. Annie Grace, author of “This Naked Mind” and “The Alcohol Experiment,” shares the benefits of cutting out alcohol, even for as little as one month! Read all about it HERE.

10 Ways to Wear Silk Scarves

There’s something about a silk scarf that lends a certain je ne sais quoi feeling. No matter where it’s secured or adored, a beautiful scarf can really pull an outfit together. Southern Style Coach Megan LaRussa shares 10 chic ways to wear silk scarves in your wardrobe. Check out our most-read style article of the year HERE.

10 Fireplace Design + Mantel Decor Tips from the Experts

Not only are fireplaces the centerpiece of many of our fall and winter memories, but they’re also the centerpieces of our living spaces. Whether your fireplace boasts a dramatic stone mantel or a modest brick surround, it’s likely the room’s focal point. That’s why it’s one of the most impactful design updates you can make! We asked several interior design experts from around the South for their best styling tips for fireplaces and mantels this season. Read the full article HERE.

How to Create a Capsule Wardrobe for Spring Travel

With our 2024 travel planning bug starting it rear its adventurous head, it’s smart to revisit some expert tips on how not to over- or under-pack. Personal Stylist Carson Love shares her process for creating a capsule wardrobe for traveling — plus three of her favorite tried-and-true packing tips. You and your wanderlust can check out the full article HERE.

10 Organization Hacks You’ll Wish You’d Thought of Sooner

While many of us constantly strive to be more organized, there’s something inspiring about the start of a fresh year. We scoured social media so you don’t have to — and we turned up some seriously brilliant organization hacks, plus some products available online that will help you achieve them! Read the full article HERE, and check out internet-famous Babs’s favorite over-the-door organizer in the meantime …

10 Classic Fall Wardrobe Pieces, Updated for 2023

Staple fall wardrobe items don’t change year to year. They are updated occasionally when a more popular color or shape comes along, but you can lean into this core list of items repeatedly. These aren’t the season’s biggest trends; they’re the styles that endure and keep your wardrobe polished and fresh. Check out the full list HERE.

6 Reasons to Visit Puerto Rico (No Passport Required!)

With so many things to see and do, plus easy direct flights from a number of Southern cities, Puerto Rico should definitely be on your must-visit list. The country’s varied landscape, rich history, and delicious food are just a few reasons PR should be a destination in 2024. Check out the full article HERE.

Tupelo, Mississippi’s Cocktail Trail Is Calling!

Tupelo, MS, is one of South’s most delightful small-town destinations, made even more exciting by its vibrant Cocktail Trail — a fabulous way to drink your way through the city’s charming downtown streets. We broke down all seven stops on the trail (each within walking distance of the next), plus a few must-try bites to pair with your cocktails along the way! Plan your trail adventure HERE.

The B-Line: A Self-Guided KY Bourbon Tour

You may not be able to check off every spot on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in 24 hours, but get ready for a self-guided tour that you can easily enjoy in a day! Say “hello” to The B-Line, Northern Kentucky’s self-guided bourbon tour. Read the full article HERE.

You’ve Gotta See These “Invisible Cabins”

There’s a mesmerizing trend in home architecture reflective (wink) of our collective attraction to the outdoors. Mirrored homes, rental cabins, and clustered ‘hotels’ have long been popular in picturesque rural European destinations, and they’re finally making their way to the United States — specifically the South — in a big way. Check out our deep dive into the trend HERE.

We are so grateful for our readers! Wishing you and yours a happy, healthy 2024!

