The fire is blazing and the presents have all been wrapped. As you anxiously await the arrival of Christmas, reward yourself with some much-needed TLC. We compiled a list of TV shows that are perfect for binge-watching over the holiday break. Whether you’re looking for a bit of drama and suspense, some reality TV, or a good laugh, we’ve got you covered. Grab a cozy throw and settle in — it’s time to binge!

Our 2021 Holiday Binge-Watch List

For a Good Laugh

“Only Murders In The Building”

“Only Murders In The Building” is the comedic brainchild of Steve Martin and John Hoffman. It follows the lives of three true-crime-loving strangers who suddenly find themselves in an active case when someone in their Upper West Side apartment building is found murdered. Despite this seemingly dark plotline, it’s a fun, easy series to watch, and cast members include stars like Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short.

Number of seasons: 1

Where to watch: Hulu

“Ted Lasso”

Ted Lasso is a fan-favorite American football coach whose life is uprooted when he is hired to coach a soccer team in England. The series is based on a character Jason Sudekis played for a series of promotions for NBC Sports’ coverage of the Premier League. You certainly don’t have to be an avid sports fan to watch this series, though, as it’s full of humor, charm, and light-hearted moments.

Number of seasons: 2

Where to watch: Apple TV+

“The Good Place”

While “The Good Place” officially ended last January, now is the perfect time to binge this sitcom’s 50+ episodes. The series follows Eleanor Shellstrop (played by Kristen Bell) as she enters a Heaven-like universe called The Good Place. However, when Eleanor realizes she was actually sent here by mistake, she must hide her past while trying to become a better, more ethically-sound person.

Number of seasons: 4

Where to watch: Netflix

“Home For Christmas”

What’s a holiday binge-watch guide without at least one holiday-themed series? “Home for Christmas” is a dubbed Norwegian Netflix series that follows Johanne, a young nurse who must find a boyfriend to bring home for Christmas Eve in just 24 hours. Each season consists of six 30-minute episodes, making the series an easy binge.

Number of seasons: 2

Where to watch: Netflix

“WandaVision”

Marvel and Disney fans, this one’s for you. “WandaVision” is the first television series created by Marvel Studios, and it is not to be missed. The sitcom takes place five years after the film Avengers: Endgame and features the characters Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch) and Vision. It’s the perfect combination of humor, drama, mystery, and romance.

Number of seasons: 1

Where to watch: Disney+

Rooted in History

“The Underground Railroad”

“The Underground Railroad” is based on the novel of the same name by Colson Whitehead. While the series follows the lives of fictional characters escaping slavery, it is based on the real events that took place during the 1800s in the United States. It’s a moving series that depicts key moments of American history.

Number of seasons: 1

Where to watch: Amazon

“The Great”

“The Great” is a satirical comedy series loosely based on Catherine the Great’s life and rise to power. As Russia’s longest-ruling female leader, the series follows Catherine through her younger years and depicts her tumultuous marriage to Emperor Peter III, who she eventually plots to murder.

Number of seasons: 2

Where to watch: Hulu

For Drama + Suspense

“You”

The newest season of “You” was released this fall, so if you haven’t had the chance to binge this psychological thriller, now is a perfect time. Based on the novel by Caroline Kepnes, the series begins by following bookshop owner Joe Goldberg when he takes an unhealthy infatuation with NYU grad student Guinevere Beck. The series is full of twists and turns and is sure to keep you hooked with each episode.

Number of seasons: 3

Where to watch: Netflix

“The White Lotus”

Vacations are not always picture-perfect, and such is the case for vacationers at The White Lotus resort. With each passing day, things keep getting stranger, and this seemingly perfect resort may not be all that it’s cracked up to be. The series takes place over a week and includes stars like Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, and Murray Bartlett.

Number of seasons: 1

Where to watch: HBO Max

“The Morning Show”

Starring Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon, it’s safe to say the cast of “The Morning Show” is star-studded. Based on the book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV by American TV anchor Brian Stelter, the series shows the good, the bad, and the ugly of working in modern America — mainly through the eyes of news anchors.

Number of seasons: 2

Where to watch: Apple TV+

“Maid”

Inspired by Stephanie Land’s memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, this series follows the life of Alex, a young mother who has just escaped an abusive relationship and lands a job as a maid in order to provide for her daughter. Throughout the series, Alex overcomes homelessness, deals with her ex-boyfriend, and tries to pursue her dream of becoming a professional writer.

Number of seasons: 1

Where to watch: Netflix

“Succession”

“Succession” is a comedy-drama series that follows members of the Roy family, owners of Waystar RoyCo, a popular media and entertainment company. When the family’s patriarch becomes ill, the remaining Roys must fight for control of the company. Since its beginning in 2018, the series has won numerous awards and received recognition for its writing, acting, and musical score.

Number of seasons: 3

Where to watch: HBO Max

“The Witcher”

If you’re a fan of “Game of Thrones,” chances are you’ll love “The Witcher.” Based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski, the show follows Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter who often finds that people are far eviler than the beasts he hunts. Each season only has eight episodes and the second season was just released earlier this month, making the series perfect for binging!

Number of seasons: 2

Where to watch: Netflix

“Yellowstone”

“Yellowstone” is another series that everyone seems to constantly buzz about. The series surrounds the Duttons, a family that owns the largest ranch in Montana. This leads to conflict as they share borders with land developers, a Native reservation, and America’s first National Park. Plus, now is the perfect time to get caught up as the newest season was just released earlier this fall.

Number of seasons: 4

Where to watch: Peacock + Parmount+

For True Crime Lovers

“Tiger King”

We would be remiss not to mention the second installment of “Tiger King,” a docuseries that seemed to take 2020 by storm. The second season was released earlier this year and picked up right where the first season left off — with Joe Exotic serving his jail sentence. The series also takes a deeper dive into the disappearance of Don Lewis, Carol Baskin’s husband who mysteriously disappeared.

Number of seasons: 2

Where to watch: Netflix

“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark”

Based on the popular novel by Michelle McNamara, this miniseries walks viewers through Michelle’s journey to uncover the identity of the famous Golden State Killer. From actual interview recordings to an inside look into Michelle’s late-night research sessions, the series gives viewers a glimpse into her obsessive search to gain justice for the killer’s victims.

Number of seasons: 1

Where to watch: Hulu + HBO Max

“Unsolved Mysteries”

The 15th season of this classic TV series was picked up by Netflix for a 2020 reboot, and now it has been announced that the series is slated to return this upcoming summer. Like the original television show, each episode takes a deep dive into an unsolved mystery — from strange deaths and disappearances to potential paranormal encounters.

Number of seasons: 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Reality TV

“Selling Sunset”

The fourth season of “Selling Sunset” was released this fall, and, like the first three seasons, it contains plenty of drama and luxury homes. The reality series follows the lives of agents at the Oppenheim Group, a Los Angeles real estate brokerage firm. In addition to the over-the-top drama between agents, the series also gives viewers an inside look into some of California’s most elaborate and expensive homes.

Number of seasons: 4

Where to watch: Netflix

“First Dates Hotel”

For a little less drama and a more lighthearted binge, “First Dates Hotel” is the way to go. The series features a luxury European hotel where single people vacation together and go on blind dates. Then, at the end of each date, couples talk about their experience and decide if they want to see one another again. From start to finish, “First Dates Hotel” is a wonderfully pleasant surprise.

Number of seasons: 2

Where to watch: HBO Max

“Nailed It!”

Another easy-to-watch, feel-good reality series is “Nailed It!” — each episode features three contestants known for their lack of cooking skills as they try their best to recreate professional bakers’ creations. The winner of each episode receives a $10,000 cash prize. And, if you’re looking for holiday-themed baking fun, the series also has a holiday version with two additional seasons!

Number of seasons: 6

Where to watch: Netflix

Here’s to lazy days spent on the couch. Happy binging!

