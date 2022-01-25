Share with your friends! 280 SHARES 280 Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Gone are the days at Trader Joe’s when the only wine folks are talking about is “Two Buck Chuck.” The beloved niche grocer has become a serious source of everyday wines at unbeatable prices. Since we’re all aiming to cut down on trips to the store, why not create a mix-and-match case of some (or all) of these Trader Joe’s wines to keep on hand in the coming months? With the help of TJ’s wine aficionados and SB team members, we’ve gathered 11 of our favorite Trader Joe’s wines under $15 — plus two bonus red and white options that are worth an additional splurge).

11 Best Trader Joe’s Wines Under $15 (Updated Winter 2022)

A few tips for wine shopping at Trader Joe’s:

Most locations have more than 100 wines for less than $6. A low price does not always indicate low quality.

Trader Joe’s has its own wines, and they shouldn’t be ignored. They’re a great bang for your buck! Look for the Platinum and Grand Reserves.

Use the Vivino app to scan bottles and see things like user score (out of five stars), tasting notes, average price, and more.

There’s no case discount like at wine stores, so get however many bottles you want. At Joe’s prices, you’re already scoring a deal!

Ask the employees for their favorites and which bottles have been popular recently.

If you find a bottle you love and discover that it’s often out of stock, call your local TJ’s and see if they can order or save you a case.

SCRUMPTIOUS REDS

Loudenette Pinot Noir

Pays d’Oc, France | $7

Made from grapes whose vines enjoy ample sunshine and a warm Mediterranean climate, this pinot is fresh and elegant with slightly toasted and spicy notes. The winemakers suggest enjoying with strip steak, sauteed vegetables, teriyaki chicken, portobello mushrooms, and soft cheese.

Louis Jadot Beaujolais-Villages

Beaujolais-Villages, France | $10

This is one of those ubiquitously loved, well-rounded reds I always snag before checking out. The Gamay grapes lend juicy flavors of strawberry, cherry, and plum with some subtle spice afternotes. It’s light enough to drink with seafood but structured enough to take on beef. All-in-all, this is a fabulous value wine for weeknight dinners at home. Decant and let it air for at least 30 minutes to fully experience the earthiness and tannins.

Casone Toscano

Tuscany, Italy | $11

This tasty blend of Sangiovese and Syrah is pretty much only found at TJ’s, and it’s a great value for a Tuscan wine. It spends a year barrel-aging at the Poggio al Casone Estate in Crespina, Italy, an ancient village on the Pisan Hills near the Tuscan coast. Once you let it breathe, you’ll enjoy notes of berries, pepper, mint, and some lingering balsamic.

Badet Clement Pontificis GSM

Languedoc-Rousillon, France | $7

I have to say, the impressive label matches the tastiness inside, but the price doesn’t. This is a GSM (short-hand for a blend of Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvedre) from the Rhone Valley in the South of France, so you get the rich fruitiness of Grenache with the spicy qualities of Syrah and the darker fruit flavor and structure of Mourvedre.

Roustabout Meritage

Paso Robles, California | $8

New to this list — and to my personal lineup — is Meritage, a hearty red blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, Merlot, and Petite Verdot. I love Meritage (which, by the way, rhymes with heritage) but was skeptical about the price. After a lengthy decant time, this is a solid blend that pairs well with red meat, a roaring fire, and happily-fed friends. You’ll find notes of oak, dark berries, and gently sweet vanilla and chocolate.

Puerta de Plata Reserva

Catalunya, Spain | $8

Spanish reds are typically lighter than Cabs and richer than Pinots. This is a high-quality, easy-drinking pick that won’t break the bank. It’s dry, smooth, and spicy, and it pairs well with charcuterie and shared snacks. Enjoy the layers of vibrant berries contrasted with fragrant herbs.

SPLURGE PICK: Smith & Hook Cabernet

Central Coast, California | $20

Many know Smith & Hook’s delicious Cab, but do you know it at this price? The winemaker attributes the irresistible tastiness to “aromas of blackberry and blueberry with hints of violet, tobacco leaf, and cedar.” This highly rated, full-bodied, silky Cab is well worth its over-$15 price tag.

WHITES: CRISP TO CREAMY

Espiral Vinho Verde

Vinho Verde, Portugal | $5

This is one of those wildly buzzed-about white wine steals at Trader Joe’s. This crisp, refreshing white has a touch of sparkling bubbles, so you can drink it on its own or mix it in with a spritzer for a fun, summery feel.

RELATED: This One Bloody Mary Ingredient Is a Game-Changer

Big Churn Chardonnay

Napa Valley, California | $7

“I don’t typically like chardonnay, but I love this one,” is a line I hear multiple times from Trader Joe’s wine shoppers. This bottle gives you all the oakiness and buttery flavor California chardonnays promise, but with a unique, crisp, peppery finish. Even if you veer away from big chardonnays, try this one. A close second I haven’t seen in many Trader Joe’s stores (but I know some carry it!) is the Ferrari-Carano Chardonnay.

Floriana Grüner Veltliner

Hungary | $7

If I see a Grüner Veltliner on a restaurant wine list or in a wine shop, I typically pick it up. This Hungarian option (this varietal almost always comes from Austria) is full of bright fruit, honey, and citrus flavors. It couples with practically any spicy food and fits with any season, not just summer. Try a Grüner Veltliner next time you see one, even if you typically stick to reds.

SPLURGE PICK: Lacheteau Pouilly-Fumé

Upper Loire, France | $15.99

This one (barely) exceeds our under-$15 limit, so we’ll call it a splurge. For fans of French-style Sauvignon Blanc, this is a great bang-for-your-buck Pouilly-Fumé. The bright citrus notes of grapefruit, lemon, and melon make it a standout summer pick to enjoy with oysters or white meat. If your local Trader Joe’s is out of this one, check for Caves des Perrieres Pouilly-Fumé. It’s a few bucks cheaper and just as tasty.

RELATED: Yes, Hangover-Free Wines Do Exist

REFRESHING ROSÉ & SPARKLING

Opaline Pinot Noir Brut Rosé

Languedoc-Roussillon, France | $8

TJ’s has a fabulous selection of affordable rosé. Since I typically save my splurges for reds and certain whites (like New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc), I love finding a crowd-pleaser at this price point. This one is gently bubbly, sweet but not too sweet, and beautifully bottled. Give it a great chill and uncork some summery vibes in the warmer months to come.

Cecilia Beretta Prosecco

Treviso, Italy | $9

For the champagne lovers out there, you must try this Prosecco. Prosecco is basically Italian champagne. It undergoes a different fermentation process that allows the price per bottle to dip lower than its French rival. This Trader Joe’s option is dry, not-t00-sweet, bubbly, and perfect for celebrating or sipping.

Cheers to Joe and his robust, revolving selection of wines that never fails to blow us away (without blowing up our wallets)!

All photos by StyleBlueprint staff unless otherwise noted.

*********

Give your inbox the Southern makeover it deserves! Subscribe to our daily emails HERE!