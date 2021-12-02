Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

A holiday cake is a treat we love sharing, but sometimes it’s nice to leave the baking to the professionals. These Southern bakeries ship delicious cakes of all kinds directly to your doorstep. Skip the mess and dive into that perfect slice!

7 Southern Cake Bakeries That Ship for the Holidays

Caroline’s Cakes | Spartanburg, SC

What to Try: 7-Layer Caramel Cake

Caroline served her first 7-Layer Caramel Cake at her son’s christening in 1982, and word of mouth catapulted this cake’s — and Caroline’s — reputations to the next level. For 30 years, Caroline has been perfecting a lineup of more than 30 cake flavors in her South Carolina bakery. The cakes are so good, they’ve been on the “Oprah’s Favorite Things” list multiple times, and it’s time to taste why for yourself. Shop Caroline’s Cakes here.

Sugaree’s | New Albany, MS

What to Try: Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Since 1997, Sugaree’s founder Mary Jennifer Russell and her team of steadfast bakers have created made-from-scratch cakes in the historic Southern town of New Albany, MS. Every cake you order is made with real, premium ingredients using traditional methods from recipes that have been passed down through generations. While the cream cheese pound cake is highly lauded by Oprah and Sugaree’s devotees, there are other layer cakes available like a joyful rainbow cake and a decadent Italian cream cake. Click here to find the perfect flavor to gift or enjoy in your own home.

Life Raft Treats | Charleston, SC

What to Try: Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream Cake

If you’ve never seen the very realistic-looking fried chicken that’s actually ice cream, you need to click around through Life Raft Treats’ insanely inventive dessert designs. Chef Cynthia Wong and her chef-driven artisan ice cream truck — the first in South Carolina — has garnered worldwide attention. Sourcing high-quality, locally farmed dairy, eggs, and other ingredients, she’s reinventing favorite childhood treats with a tongue-in-cheek spin. These ice cream cakes are a perfectly unexpected winter treat, and they come in an array of flavors like Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream Cake, Figgy Toffy Pudding Cake, and Candied Apple Butterscotch Crumble Ice Cream Cake. Shop here.

Savannah Candy Kitchen | Savannah, GA

What to Try: Coconut Cake or Praline Cake

The Strickland family has been hand-making an array of Southern confections using their family’s recipes for 40 years and three generations. Owner of Savannah’s Candy Kitchen, Stan “The Candy Man” Strickland watched his mother choose fresh ingredients and stick to old-fashioned recipes. This candy fam opened the first candy store on River Street in Historic Savannah in 1979 and has since opened a handful of other locations across the South. It’s not just the candy we flock to; people eat their layer cakes up, too, and you can choose from an array of flavors like coconut, praline, German chocolate, and red velvet. Visit their online store here!

Rustika Cafe and Bakery | Houston, TX

What to Try: Triple Chocolate Cake or White Chocolate Raspberry Cake

Rustika Cafe and Bakery was founded by Mexican-born pastry chef Francis Reznick in 1994, and now we can all get a taste of the goods that Houstonians are downright obsessed with. Today, Francis’ whole family helps create the tastiest treats using the highest quality all-natural ingredients, real butter, and no preservatives or shortening. Whether a classic like chocolate fudge, carrot, or red velvet speaks to you, or you opt for a funky flavor like cookies-and-cream or tiramisu, you just can’t go wrong. Good luck choosing just one flavor from their online shop.

Sugar Avenue | Memphis, TN

What to Try: Memphis Bourbon Caramel Cake

Ed Crenshaw has been baking cakes for some of Memphis’ most beloved restaurants for the past two decades. When the pandemic hit, his daughter Miller convinced him to build his own bakery and brand, Sugar Avenue. This father-daughter duo crafts cakes from only super-premium ingredients like all-natural sour cream, Plugra butter, and Memphis’ own Old Dominick Distillery bourbon, all of which amalgamize to make their signature Memphis Bourbon Caramel Cake. Get a whole lotta Memphis soul shipped to your table here.

Daisy Cakes | Pauline, SC

What to Try: Spiced Gingerbread & Eggnog Cake (available in December only)

Kim Nelson created Daisy Cakes in the little town of Pauline, SC, using traditions, tricks, and recipes handed down to her by her mother, Geraldine, and her Great Aunt Daisy. From the farm-fresh eggs to her simple lemon curd, Kim stays true to her forebearers and creates some seriously delectable, made-with-love cakes that you can ship and savor wherever your holidays take you. Get shoppin’ here.

Cheers to clean kitchens and that special part of the stomach that always has room for dessert!

