Decor trends change with the times, but lucky for us, there’s an abundance of inspiration to be had from talented bloggers, designers, event planners, and beyond! We’ve gathered a few inspirational ideas from our favorite sources to refresh your holiday decor this season, plus a few tried-and-true favorites from our own archives.

10 Inspirational Holiday Decor Ideas

Dress up your snack spread.

The charcuterie wreath — a display of meats, cheeses, fresh herbs, fruits, candies, all arranged in the shape of a holiday wreath — is a presentation method that’s found popularity in recent years. This particular arrangement from The Gifted Wreath, however, charmed us with its extra-special touches of crossed candy canes and a ribbon bow. Those final touches are always the most memorable!

The Gifted Wreath

Arrange your meat-and-cheese spread into the shape of a wreath, embellish with fresh herbs and berries, then finish with candy canes and a bow. Absolutely picture-perfect! Image: The Gifted Wreath

Taper candles, taper candles, taper candles.

While taper candles have always been a holiday season mainstay, darker, moodier shades are having a moment this season. Consider deep magenta, navy, dark green, or even black candles for your mantel or dining table — the more, the merrier! In this beautiful table setting from Dear Lillie Studio, a simple, rustic arrangement of greenery and dried orange slices is elevated by an arrangement of dark green-hued taper candles running the length of the table.

Dear Lillie Studio

Taper candles in dark shades lend a touch of sophistication to any holiday setup. Image: Dear Lillie Studios

Get cozy with pomegranates!

Pomegranates have long been a symbol of life and abundance, and their lovely shade of red and seasonality make them a natural fit for holiday decor! A centerpiece starring whole pomegranates is incredibly simple to put together, but creates a decidedly ‘special occasion’ feeling. In this tablescape by Postcards from the Ridge, a wooden dough bowl is the vessel of choice, but any of your favorites can be used! Simply layer fresh greenery like holly, magnolia leaves, evergreen branches — or whatever you have access to — then top with whole pomegranates! Voila!

Postcards from the Ridge

Whole pomegranates elevate even the simplest of centerpieces this time of year. Image: Postcards from the Ridge

Upgrade your ribbon.

A weighty, luxurious velvet ribbon goes miles toward making any display feel special. Check out this holiday home tour from The Indentite Collective to see how incorporating a single shade of velvet ribbon into every aspect of your holiday decor can create a cohesive, sophisticated-yet-simple aesthetic throughout your entire space. Velvet ribbon adorning everything from mantel stockings, staircase greenery, wreaths, and wrapped holiday gifts!

The Identite Collective

Select a single shade of heavy velvet ribbon, and use it to embellish every aspect of your holiday decor — your mantel, wreaths, and even your giftwrap! Image: Madeline Harper Photography for The Identite Collective

Infuse your entire space with a fresh, natural holiday scent.

Stovetop potpourri is the ultimate way to use whole, natural, seasonal ingredients to create lasting scents all year round! This holiday season, try this Crock-Pot method from Get Green Be Well to capture the impossibly cozy combination of apples, oranges, cinnamon, and rosemary. It’s so easy — and makes such an impact — that once you’ve tried it, you’ll want to experiment with different combinations for every season!

Get Green Be Well

To infuse your entire space with cozy scents of the season, simply heat apples, oranges, cinnamon, fresh rosemary, and water in a Crock-Pot! Image: Get Green Be Well

Make it festive, down to the smallest detail!

Gussied-up ice cubes are SUCH a fun way to infuse a little seasonality into even the tiniest details of your special occasion gatherings, no matter the season. For winter holidays, opt for embellishing your ice tray with cranberries, raspberries, fresh herbs, orange slices — even crushed peppermint, depending on your beverage of choice! Visit Fresh Mommy Blog for tips on creating your own infused ice cubes.

Fresh Mommy Blog

Dress up your ice cubes with fresh fruit and herbs to upgrade your beverages all season long! Image: Fresh Mommy Blog

Don’t neglect the powder room.

Guests will inevitably make their way to the powder room at some point during their stay — why not inject a little fun into every space? The powder room is a great place to extend your decor scheme, or to display kitschier items that may not necessarily fit anywhere else! Here, interior designer Colleen Locke displays a lit-up ceramic vintage tree in her modern bathroom. Check out the entire home tour HERE!

Colleen Locke Home Tour

Leave no space un-decorated! Infuse a little fun into your powder room with fun holiday items. Image: Wiff Harmer Photography for StyleBlueprint

Try a ‘gallery wall’ of wreaths.

Give any blank wall the holiday treatment with an arrangement of wreaths. Keep it simple with wreaths in the same color scheme, or mix it up with a variety of themes and sizes — whatever strikes your fancy! Wreath walls can even double as a photo backdrop, depending on where they are displayed. Find more tips like this one in our article, Four Tips to Create the Ultimate Holiday Shindig.

Wreath Gallery Wall

Whatever your aesthetic — minimalist to extravagant — a wreath ‘gallery wall’ is a fabulous way to dress up a blank surface. Image: Cassidy Carson for StyleBlueprint

Display heirlooms and keepsakes front and center.

Nowhere to display your grandmother’s china teacups? Can’t bring yourself to pack away baby shoes or graduation tassels? Make them into holiday ornaments, to be displayed in place of pride year after year during the holidays! For more ideas, check out our full article, Craftiness NOT Needed: 10 Sentimental DIY Christmas Ornaments.

Graduation Tassel Ornament

Hanging graduation tassels on your holiday tree is a sweet way to welcome recent grads home for the holidays! Image: Liza Graves

Think outside the box with your florals.

Pinecones, poinsettias, and evergreen will always be in style, but this year, consider building (or ordering) some less traditional arrangements to add a little interest to your decor. Request a wide variety of flowers within a certain color scheme, and watch your local flower shop amaze you with options you’d never considered! This stunning centerpiece was created by Nashville’s Rose Hill Flowers, and it’s in great company among a variety of tablescape ideas HERE.

Rose Hill Flowers

This stunning holiday arrangement was prepared by Rose Hill Flowers in Nashville, TN! Image: Caroline Sharpnack for StyleBlueprint

Time to deck the halls, down to the smallest detail! 

