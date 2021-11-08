Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

There are few indulgences that warm the belly and the soul quite like a slice of pie. These Southern pie makers ship their freshly-baked goods straight to you so that all you have to do is unbox, heat, and enjoy. (And maybe add a scoop of vanilla ice cream.) Here are nine tasty pie companies that are making gift-giving and dessert planning a breeze for the holidays.

Priester’s | Fort Deposit, AL

What to order: Pecan Pie

Since 1935, Priester’s has been a most beloved purveyor of all things pecans. They make everything the old-fashioned way: by hand. Your guest list will love you after they try this pecan pie. The cutoff for Thanksgiving shipping is Friday, November 12! Order yours here.

Three Brothers Bakery | Houston, TX

What to order: Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

Three Brothers Bakery began in Europe 200 years ago and has since become a Houston institution most well known for its traditional Jewish breads, cookies, pies, cupcakes, custom cakes, and more. Their Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie is housed in a scratch-made pie crust, filled with Southern pecans, and coated with their chocolate Jack Daniel’s bourbon pie filling. One of their bestsellers during the holidays, they even offer personalized box options. Shop these seriously famous pies here.

Georgia’s Sweet Potato Pie Co. | Louisville, KY

What to order: Sweet Potato Pie

Dawn Urrutia of Georgia’s Sweet Potato Pie Co. has been serving pies with a purpose (plus cookies, cupcakes, and other goodies) to the Louisville community since 2016. The proceeds from her bakeshop sales and nationwide deliveries help her team of volunteers support local non-profits and donate products at community events throughout the year. Order her pies AND make a difference here.

Southern Baked Pie Company | Gainesville, GA

What to order: Georgia Peach Pie

Southern Baked Pie Company’s award-winning pies are all about their all-butter pie crust. We love the variety of both sweet AND savory pies available here — you’ll have a hard time picking just one flavor! If you can’t pop into one of their three locations in Gainesville, Alpharetta, or Buckhead, shop online here. Make sure to order by November 17 at noon for arrival by Thanksgiving.

Kermit’s Key West Key Lime Shoppe | Key West, FL

What to order: Key Lime Pie

Kermit’s famous Key Lime Pie is made with an in-house double-strength key lime juice in a rich, tart filling, set in a traditional graham-cracker crust, and topped with fluffy whipped cream. Order one up to infuse your next holiday party with a little sunshine. Shop here.

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop | Knoxville, TN

What to order: Pumpkin Pie

You may have seen or visited a Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop bakery across the South. Owners Scott and Meredith Layton’s pies are so popular, their company keeps growing! The story begins with their two Southern grandmothers known as much for their crazy sayings as for their pies. In their signature pumpkin pie recipe, a shortbread crust is filled with sweetly spiced pumpkin filling and beautifully topped with a festive shortbread pumpkin. Pies ship frozen via Next Day Air to ensure they arrive in tip-top shape! Order yours here.

Slice Pie Company | Raleigh, NC

What to order: Apple Pie

Slice Pie Company’s super-flaky pie crust recipe has been passed down through generations. After years of tweaking the recipe, Raleigh native Michael Mullins entered his apple pie into the North Carolina State Fair and it won! Slice Pie Company has been baking pies of many flavors since 2014, and you can ship one to yourself or to a friend here.

Royers Pie Haven | Round Top, TX

What to order: Texas Trash Pie

Bud “The Pieman” Royer and his family moved to Round Top in 1987 to take over the tiny, 40-seat Round Top Café, which they quickly turned into an iconic destination and highly acclaimed Texas bistro. If you can’t get to the funky town of Round Top to try the pie straight from the hands of the Royers themselves, they’ll ship one right to your doorstep. Order here!

Pie Queen of BG | Bowling Green, KY

What to order: The Kentucky Pie

Known locally as The Pie Queen, Brie Golliher is creative and dedicated to her passion for baking. After she and her husband transformed a small grocery and deli into a burger joint in Bowling Green, it was her pies that started to gain quite a reputation. They come in a smattering of flavors, and if you can’t choose just one, you can mix and match a set of mini pies on SB Shop here, or grab a full-sized pie here.

Save us a slice, will ya!?

