Is it just us, or has this summer flown by? The kids are heading back to school, summer vacations are winding down, and our weekly routines are slowly falling back into place. Even so, Birmingham still has so much to offer before the summer’s officially over, and we’re taking advantage of every opportunity we can find. Check these activities off your bucket list before summer turns to fall in a few short weeks.

Take a Pedal Tour

Soak up the final weeks of summer sun on Birmingham’s very first group pedal bike. Take a private tour with up to 14 of your best friends, and see the sights of Avondale, Pepper Place, Lakeview, or Downtown Birmingham by bike. The tour lasts two hours and includes stops at your favorite watering holes including Good People, Carrigan’s, Ghost Train Brewing Company, Hop City, Queens Park, and many more. Whether you’ve lived in the Magic City your whole life or you’re a new resident, this tour is a must-try for everyone. Pricing starts at $199. For more information, visit birminghampedaltours.com.

Visit the Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham is home to one of the most beautiful public Gardens in the South! Before summer ends, make plans to stroll through the 67.5 stunning acres that make up the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. With 30 themed gardens, there is plenty to do and see in this magical space tucked away in Mountain Brook. From educational events to yoga classes and so much more, there is always something exciting to experience at the Gardens!

Go Diving

No need to dig out your passport and book a flight when you can scuba dive right here in Birmingham. Blue Water Park in Pelham boasts 26 acres of scuba diving potential. While the depth of the quarry ranges from 4 to 140 feet, its average depth is 100 feet. Don’t worry if you’re a newbie; there are several training pools and instructors to help you get your feet wet — pun intended. Once you’re certified and ready to dive in, you’ll be able to explore sunken cars, boats, and even a school bus. This is an experience you won’t forget. Head on over to the website to check scuba diving off of your summer bucket list.

RELATED: 10 Must-Try Dishes on Birmingham Menus

Tour a Favorite Birmingham Distillery

There’s no doubt that Birmingham has been booming with new breweries, bars, and now distilleries. One of Downtown Birmingham’s most visited distilleries, Dread River Distillery, is open for tours, tastings, and more. Sip on a cooling cocktail and enjoy the rich history of Dread River and the Magic City. From gin, vodka, and rum to whiskey, bourbon, and rye, there is something from everyone at Dread River. Take a tour and see how this distillery handcrafts each of their liquors. Dread River is also home to an event space that is perfect for rehearsal dinners, birthday parties, and other celebrations. Visit dreadriver.com for more info, and be sure to drink responsibly, Birmingham!

Stroll Through a Farmers’ Market

Summer produce is still at its peak, so make plans to head down to your community’s local farmers’ market. Amble down the streets and enjoy the summer weather as you meet vendors, shop handmade gifts and goodies, and munch on delicious scratch-made treats. Supporting your local farmers’ market is a great way to stay involved in your city and keep your fridge stocked with nutritious, ethically sourced food for you and your family. See our round-up of the best Birmingham farmers’ markets here.

Enjoy a Hot Air Balloon Ride

Thrill seekers, have you ever wanted to get a bird’s eye view of the Magic City? At Southern Balloon Journeys, you can do just that! The perfect send-off to summer is an adventurous ride on a hot air balloon right here in Birmingham. See your state from the sky as you fly over the towns and farmlands of central Alabama. A hot air balloon adventure is truly a once in a lifetime experience, so mark it off your bucket list before summer comes to a close. For more information, visit flysbj.com.

Enjoy a Rooftop Bar

On a hot summer’s evening, there’s nothing more enjoyable than sipping on a cold cocktail and taking in the views (and breeze) from a spot atop one of Birmingham’s iconic buildings. Some of our favorites include Moon Shine at the Elyton Hotel, Roots & Revelry, the The Roof at the Redmont Hotel and Carrigan’s Public House. Cheers to watching the sun set over the Magic City skyline with a delicious cocktail in hand!

Kayak & Canoe Throughout Alabama

If you’re looking for an activity the whole family will enjoy this summer, look no further than kayaking or canoeing on the beautiful waterways right here in Alabama. Whether you prefer a shorter cruise or a more difficult river, the guided tours led by the experts at Treeline Expeditions have the perfect outing for you. If you’re ready to get out of town, they also have options on the Gulf Coast available. See their kayak and canoeing options here.

Give Axe Throwing a Try

Birmingham is home to Civil Axe Throwing, and it’s as fun as you’re likely imagining. Axe throwing is easy to learn, designed with safety in mind, and a perfect activity for family outings, team building workshops, or birthday parties. With professional instructors on-site to help you get started, you’ll be a hatchet-throwing expert in no time! For more information, visit civilaxethrowing.com.

Attend a Birmingham Barons Game

Baseball is America’s favorite pastime, so you can’t let summer fade into fall before you’ve attended a Birmingham Barons game or two. With the regular season ending in early September, you only have a few chances left to support our hometown baseball team. Choose from any of their special promotion games including Friday Night Fireworks, $1 hot dogs on Tuesdays, and everyone’s favorite, Thirsty Thursday. Load up the family, take in the views of downtown Birmingham from a seat at Regions Field, and soak up every last second of the season. To see their full promotional schedule and purchase tickets, visit milb.com.

RELATED: 8 Jaw-Dropping Swinging Bridges in the South

Enjoy a Birmingham Tasting Tour

Be a tourist in your own city and sample the best bites that Birmingham has to offer during a tasting tour. Birmingham Taste Tours is a privately owned company that offers an interactive three-hour walking food, drink, and historical tour for visitors and locals alike. Patrons snack on eclectic tastings from Birmingham’s most authentic locally owned restaurants while strolling up and down the streets of the Magic City’s budding neighborhoods. With four unique tours to choose from — including our favorite, the brunch tour — this is sure to be the highlight of your summer. To book your spot and earn your official Birmingham foodie badge, visit bhamtastetours.com.

Enjoy every last minute of the summer season, Birmingham!

**********

Want to learn more about the events in Birmingham? Follow us on Instagram, or get out and explore the city with our SB App. Download it — it’s free!