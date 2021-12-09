Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

December is filled with soirées, family gatherings, and celebrations of all kinds. This year calls for well-thought-out and intentional hostess gifts. Make sure your party planners know how much you appreciate them with these beautiful gifts from all around Nashville.

Candle

Libby Callaway’s No. 1 candle is moody and perfect for cold nights with good friends. A “mélange of Egyptian geranium, rose, jasmine, patchouli, guaiac wood, sandalwood, saffron, amber, and vanilla,” this candle is sophisticated, warm, and sultry — and, FYI, it’s small but mighty and can easily fill a large space with its delicious scent. She also offers free shipping and limited home delivery in Nashville. Buy a few for $48 each at The Callaway Collection.

‘Beautiful Boards’ book

Dallas, TX-based “The BakerMama” wrote a beautiful book (with mouth-watering photos) about creating charcuterie boards and snack spreads of all kinds. What a fabulous gift for the board builder in your life. Find this book for $24.99 at The Golden Slipper.

Ornament

We love finding a fun new ornament to add to our colorful collection. Receiving one as a gift is even better. Apple and Oak is the place for funky and irreverent decor of all kinds, and they’ve got a bunch of ornaments to choose from. Act fast, though, because they’re getting scooped up! Ornaments are priced at around $16 to $20 each at Apple and Oak.

Soap + lotion

You’ve probably used this duo in your favorite local restaurant. Now it’s time to bring it into your home (and your friends’ homes)! Thistle Farms’ beloved lavender hand soap and lotion are made with organic ingredients and oils that nourish your hands and leave a lingering invigorating scent. For over 20 years, this non-profit has been a sanctuary for survivors of trafficking and addiction. Find your set at Thistle Farms for $30.

Flowers + vase

Head to Lillian’s Floral Studio for a collection of the week’s freshest blooms in a cheerful bud vase. This is the perfect little arrangement to bring to any occasion, and most are available for same-day delivery. Find yours for $45 at Lillian’s Floral Studio.

Nashville glass

This Nashville glass is an ultra-festive addition to any bar cart. Catstudio’s original design is impressively rendered using organic inks of vibrant colors, plus silver and gold. This durable 15-ounce frosted glass is dishwasher safe and ready for a cheers! Find this for $16.50 at Katy’s in Belle Meade.

Wine in a Nashville wine bag

Head to Radnor Wine and Spirits to fill up a case of perfectly giftable bottles of your favorite wines. Once you’ve picked your grapes, snag a few of these adorable Nashville bags at SB Shop for $18 each or buy directly from SVM Boutique (or stop by their boutique on 11th Avenue!). This is a great option to have on hand for last-minute gatherings.

Fresh bread + butter

Pick up a fluffy and flavorful loaf of bread from Dozen Bakery and a few delicious tubs of butter from Wise Butter. Roasted Garlic Basil is their all-time best-selling flavor. This Nashville creamery slow-roasts the garlic before mixing it with fresh basil and kosher salt. It’s amazing atop homemade popcorn, fish or meat, and baked goods of all kinds. This is a gift your host will eat right up!

Hot chocolate bomb

After the guests have left and the shoes are kicked off, house-made hot cocoa bombs from Tempered are just waiting to melt into a comforting treat. Each bomb can serve up to three mug-fulls of hot chocolate. Once you drop the hot chocolate bomb in the heated milk of your choice, the outer milk chocolate shell magically melts away. Stock up on these for $18 each at Tempered Fine Chocolates in Germantown.

Biscuits + jam

What better way to soak up a post-party hangover than with The Loveless Cafe’s scratch-made biscuits and fresh preserves? These biscuit-and-jam sets allow you to do just that, in your own home! Each set includes a two-pound bag of biscuit mix and three jars of fruit preserves. Choose 2-ounce preserves ($21), 8-ounce preserves ($36), or 16-ounce preserves ($42 and the best value) at The Loveless Cafe.

Cocktail rimmer (+ tequila!)

Find the perfect flavor — sea salt, hot sea salt, or raw sugar — for $7.50 each at Walker Feed Co. To take this hostess gift up a biiiig notch, add a bottle of Nashville-made TC Craft Tequila, which ranges from $40.99 to $135.99 a bottle. They will ship to select states, or you can find a retailer close to you here.

“Making Spirits Bright” set

Squash your party planner’s holiday stress with this fun collection of bar essentials, from cocktail ingredients to salty snacks. It comes with White’s Elixir Moscow Mule mix and margarita mix, Forage South Nashville Hot Peanuts, and an Olive & Sinclair cinnamon chili chocolate bar. Give it as a whole or break it up to mix it with other gifts on this list. Shop this gift set for $47.95 at Made in TN.

Have a safe and healthy holiday season, Nashville!

