If ever there was a year to get ahead on holiday shopping, this is it! Due to nationwide supply chain issues, retailers are urging shoppers to lock down their gifts early to avoid facing empty shelves later in the season. So, this year, we’re sharing local gift recommendations a little earlier than usual. A whole month earlier, in fact! This list of gifts, each one under $50, has a little something for everyone — accessories, beauty and wellness items, food and drinks, and goodies for the home. Happy shopping!

40 Gifts Under $50: Your Nashville Holiday Gift Guide

ACCESSORIES

Clear crossbody bag

Now required at everything from sporting events to concerts, a clear handbag has become a must-have accessory. So, it may as well be chic. This snake print crossbody version, complete with an on-trend gold chain strap, is the perfect size to hold all of the essentials! (It’s pictured here with a large beaded coin purse inside.) As an item that might feel like a chore to purchase for yourself, a clear game day bag makes an excellent gift. This one is available at SVM Boutique for $48.

Suede inlay hoops

Gotta love an elevated everyday basic! The contrast of a polished gold trim against suede inlay makes these hoops a stunning accessory, available in both navy and camel. These are a steal at $40, available at Draper James in 12South.

Neoprene crossbody bag

The perfect gift for folks with an active lifestyle, this Haute Shore crossbody bag is made of neoprene, which is notoriously lightweight, durable, and waterproof. Not to mention, this bag — complete with a zipper closure and two interior compartments — is absolutely adorable. Pick one up at e.Allen for $49.

Arc chain earrings

ABLE is a maker of stylish, high-quality clothing and accessories that we love to wear — everything from jewelry and handbags to shoes and apparel. But what makes it so fun to gift items from ABLE is their commitment to empowering women and interrupting the cycle of poverty. All jewelry items are handmade by women right here in Nashville who have overcome incredible hardship. These chain earrings from ABLE — which manage to be edgy and delicate at the same time — are truly a gift that keeps on giving! You can find them at ABLE for $40.

Blanket wrap

Part shawl, part blanket, it’s tough to categorize this impossibly-cozy gift item, but we think it will be a game-changer for cold-weather occasions of all kinds — late season tailgates and bonfires, outdoor movie screenings, even laid-back coffee or wine on the front porch. The best part? It has pockets! This hybrid accessory is in stock at The French Shoppe for $48.

Geometric earrings

Lightweight and in-style, these minimalist geometric earrings make a fantastic gift! Available in multiple shapes, in both gold and silver finishes, they appeal to most style sensibilities. This line is hand-formed and hammered right here in Nashville by the team at Freshie & Zero, and it’s one of their best-selling lines. All of the shapes pictured here are available for $42 a pair.

Teddy clutch

The teddy trend hasn’t quite left the building, finding its way into fun, trendy accessories like this textured clutch, available in three neutral shades — camel, cream, and black. It’s the perfect gift for anyone who loves to infuse their fashion with a touch of whimsy. These are available at Finnleys in 12South for $49.

Delicate chain bracelet

Dainty layering pieces are an absolute must these days — but this chain bracelet is just as lovely worn on its own, and it can even double as an anklet. In its simplicity, it makes a lovely gift for girls and women of all ages! Made by Judith Bright, find it for $33.

Barbour beanie

Skating in right at the top end of our price limit, this Barbour beanie is a classic. With its chunky knitted rib design, folded hem, and fluffy pom for good measure, who wouldn’t love to add this hat to their cold-weather wardrobe? The soft mink shade is ideal for fall and winter color palettes, but it’s available in an equally lovely olive green as well. You can find it at Oak Hall for $50.

Chain necklace that gives back

Treat a lucky lady (or maybe even yourself!) to this gorgeous designer-inspired chain necklace. This piece can be easily dressed up or down and will undoubtedly be a hit with the accessory lover on your list. Additionally, you’ll be making a difference with this purchase! Handcrafted with secondhand musical strings by survivors of addiction, domestic violence, and sex trafficking, each purchase helps Strings for Hope, a jewelry store that employs survivors so they can earn supplemental income and learn job skills while in transition. Find this necklace for $50 at SB Shop.

Be Kind Do Good T-shirt

Right now, 100% of profits from the sale of our Be Kind Do Good T-shirts (available in four designs) will go to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. For this season, we particularly like the red T-shirt — and we break them back out again around Valentine’s Day! Roll one up for a stocking stuffer or gift one on its own. These are all exclusive designs through StyleBlueprint’s line that always gives back, Be Kind Do Good, available for $32 each.

New York to Nashville

For all your new New York friends who now live in Nashville, welcome them this holiday season with a fun tee! Made locally by Happy Cottons, this is sure to bring an appreciative laugh AND be worn with pride! They’re available on SB Shop for $28.

BEAUTY AND WELLNESS

Instant bright eye masks

Woods Aesthetics specializes in a wide variety of in-house skin services, from facials and peels to injectables and laser treatments. But for day-to-day care, they also carry a range of high-quality products from much-loved brands like SkinMedica. These ultra-hydrating Instant Bright eye masks are a godsend when there’s no time for a full-on treatment! They’re available in packs of six pairs for $48 at Woods Aesthetics.

Half-day juice cleanse

E+ROSE Wellness offers a line of fresh, revitalizing juice cleanses that are perfect for a post-holiday (or anytime) reboot! Their half-day cleanse is the perfect option for juicing beginners or for wellness-focused folks who prefer a quick refresh to get back on track with a quick infusion of nutrients, as opposed to a lengthy cleanse. The half-day option comes with four juices, packed with fresh, organic ingredients, and it’s available at E+ROSE for $34.99. SB TIP: It can take up to 48 hours to fulfill cleanse orders, so be sure to plan accordingly!

Face serum

Made in Nashville, this face serum by Clary Collection has serious devotees! As the dryness of winter sets in, friends and family alike will enjoy this luxe-in-a-bottle gift that will make their skin feel — and look — amazing! Find it for $48 at SB Shop.

Flipbelt

The wildly popular Flipbelt makes a fantastic gift for friends and family of all activity levels. While it’s often recommended as a tool for runners and cyclists to store their essentials — keys, phones, credit cards, small medical devices — it’s equally useful for folks who just like to go hands-free when they’re walking the dog! It’s also great for keeping valuables safe while traveling. Unlike the original, this version is zippered, for additional security, and it’s available in a variety of colors at Fleet Feet for only $36.

Rose quartz facial roller

Touted to offer all kinds of benefits, from increasing facial blood flow to encouraging lymphatic drainage to facial contouring, facial rollers are currently considered a must-have beauty tool by many. If nothing else, it’s an absolutely fabulous tool to have on hand for early mornings, especially when traveling! Keep it in the fridge, and allow the cooling quartz to do its stuff. It makes a great stocking stuffer or gift for friends who may be hesitant to try beauty trends without a nudge. The Cosmetic Market carries this lovely, pink-hued rose quartz version for $24.

Yoga bag

For yoga enthusiasts, a stylish-but-functional yoga bag is essential. This one from Vooray Avani comes complete with an adjustable strap, a zippered compartment for valuables, and an adjustable bungee pocket for water bottle storage. It’s made of 100% organic cotton and comes in three colors — natural cotton (pictured here), obsidian black, and terra cotta. Longevity in East Nashville carries these cuties for a mere $35.

Bath soak

Laced with therapeutic ingredients like Epsom salt and botanical oils, this bath soak is the ultimate in relaxation. Even reading the description on the packaging invokes a sense of calm … Immerse yourself in the grounding energy and ancient magic of the Tongass Rainforest. Rest among the old-growth spruce and cedar trees, where a soft carpet of moss quiets the noise of the day. The Rainforest Bath Soak invites you to slow down, stay present, and take in the scenery with all of your senses … Need we say more? We’ll be picking up several at Woo Skincare + Cosmetics, for $26 each — a few for gifts and at least one for ourselves.

Hair milk

Suitable for all hair types, this all-in-one hair milk softens, detangles, and controls frizz. It’s one of many high-quality hair products offered at The Blowout Co., and it’s perfect for pairing with a gift card for a blowout or two. It’s available online or in-store for $35.

Moisturizing trio

True Blue Salon is an Aveda salon, which means their space offers up that coveted signature Aveda scent that just screams relaxation and makes all of your services that much more refreshing. But it also means they’re able to offer fabulous Aveda gift sets, like this one that’s ideal for holiday gifting. The Moisturizing Travel Trio comes complete with hand and foot moisturizers and a tube of ultra-moisturizing lip saver, perfect for the winter months. You can order online or pick yours up, wrapped and ready, at True Blue Salon for $24.

Themed gift baskets

OAK — an acronym for ‘one of a kind’ — is a local gift shop offering everything from paper goods to home decor to pantry items. So, it’s a perfect stop for gift shopping year-round, but lucky for us, they’re going above and beyond this season. You can order gift sets in two sizes and a variety of themes: Relax, Wake Up, Drink Up, and Nashville Necessities. The Relax gift set, pictured here in the medium size, includes a hand-picked selection of soothing soaks, scrubs, and more. Order yours from OAK in size small for $25, or medium for $50.

FOOD AND DRINK

Flavored syrup

Bang Candy, located in Nashville’s historic Marathon Village, produces a variety of sweet confections like gourmet marshmallows, chocolate barks, and even flavored syrups laced with creative flavor combinations. They have several signature syrup flavors, which are well suited for adding to lemonade, teas, seltzer, and baked goods, but they’re especially fun for mixing cocktails. You can shop these clever syrups at Bang Candy, available in 4-ounce bottles ($8) and 12-ounce bottles (on sale for $12.75).

Biscuits and jam gift set

Who doesn’t love biscuits and jam? For a taste of the South, gift this set of two best-selling jams from Nashville Jam Co. — classic strawberry and blueberry — paired with a Sea Salt & Buttermilk Biscuit Mix from Forage South, also produced right here in Nashville. You can get this gift basket for $34.95 at Made in TN, or choose from a number of other Tennessee-centric themes.

Local flavored whiskey

Standard Proof Whiskey Co. specializes in infused whiskeys in flavors like Pecan, Ginger Root, Coffee, Honeysuckle, Pineapple, Fresh Mint, and their current darling, Pumpkin Spiced Whiskey. You can visit the tasting room to sample a few options and pick up a bottle, or even sign your “giftee” up for a cocktail class. Standard Proof whiskeys are very reasonably priced at $39.99 per 750mL bottle.

Oil and vinegar sampler gift set

Nashville Olive Oil Co., also located in Marathon Village, offers high-quality olive oils and vinegars — both traditional and flavor-infused. This “Best Dressings” gift set offers a sampling of their most popular picks for homemade salad dressings: basil-infused olive oil, Persian lime-infused olive oil, honey-ginger white balsamic vinegar, and peach white balsamic vinegar. The set is available at Nashville Olive Oil Company for $24.95.

‘Dinner party essential’ wine

Currently featured among Woodland Wine Merchant’s staff picks for “dinner party essentials,” this lightly sparkling red wine pairs well with just about everything. A fun, unexpected choice, this bottle makes an excellent gift for a favorite hostess or wine lover in your life. And at $20 a pop, it’s worth picking up a few bottles at Woodland Wine Merchant to have on hand for holiday gifts.

Goo Goo gift set

Chocolate and pecans are a match made in heaven, especially around the holidays. This gift set features a Pecan Truffle Hot Cocoa mix and a pair of Pecan Goo Goo Clusters, along with a pun-laden cocoa mug. You can pick up this set for $25 — along with a wide variety of other flavors — at Goo Goo.

Sipping cream for spiked coffee lovers

For coffee lovers who prefer their brew with a little extra kick, Whisper Creek is the perfect sweet, boozy solution for holiday gifting. Their classic liqueurs are perfect for sipping on their own or mixing with coffee, but they also carry cans of spiked coffee! Both are available at Radnor Wine & Spirits — Whisper Creek’s Tennessee Sipping Cream goes for $22 a bottle, and their spiked coffees come in a pack of four cans for $13.

Chocolate lovers’ essentials kit

When all else fails, send chocolate! This Essentials Kit from Dessert Designs goes for $35 and is nothing but pure goodness. Each Chocolate Lovers’ Essentials Kit contains one chocolate truffle cake with ganache icing, six soft-baked chocolate chip cookies, and four brownies. These can be ordered ahead for pickup or shipped. This is a Nashville tradition at its finest!

FOR THE HOME

Hand-poured candle

We can’t get through a gift guide without mentioning at least one standout line of candles, and it must be said that The Golden Slipper in Germantown is one of THE best spots in town to shop for candles (and a wide variety of other beautifully curated gift items). They hand-pour their own candles and dress them up in a wide variety of vessels and labels, from minimalistic to whimsical. Our current favorites come in a slew of smile-inducing scents like Choose Joy, Oh Happy Day, You Are Loved, and Calm Me Maybe. Stop by The Golden Slipper to smell for yourself! These are available for $25 each.

Patterned tin plates

Hobby hostesses will LOVE receiving a set of these plates. The pattern is a replica of a design commissioned by English nobility in the late 1700s — but the plates are made of tin! They’re perfect for all kinds of entertaining, but especially outdoors or on the go. This pattern is available at White’s Mercantile in downtown Franklin for $12 a plate, but be on the lookout for other designs at both the Franklin and 12South locations.

Potted succulent

Sweet potted succulents like these are a simple way to let friends, neighbors, and colleagues know you care during the holiday season. These are available at Bates Nursery for $9.99 apiece, or to make more of an impact, you can spring for a set of three for $30!

Silicone food huggers

For the most pragmatic of friends and family – or the kitchen gadget fanatics among us — these “food huggers” make an excellent gift! The set of five huggers in varying sizes is intended to keep produce fresh, without the waste associated with plastic wraps and snack bags. Sets are for sale at The Good Fill in three gradient color themes — terra cotta (pictured here), sage, and blue — for $15.40.

Pendleton chess & checkers set

A tasteful gift for board game lovers, this Pendleton chess and checkers set comes complete with all of the game pieces you need, tidily zipped into a cylindrical vegan leather storage bag and rolled up into a canvas playing board laden with a classic Pendleton pattern. It’s tasteful enough to display on a family room shelf, but it’s also fantastic for toting on trips or to gatherings. You can find a set at Sercy & Co. for $35.

Spritz glasses

Make cocktail hour special for your loved ones by gifting them with a set of thin-stemmed spritz glasses. These are the perfect shape and volume for enjoying fizzy cocktails of all kinds. You can pick up a pair at Germantown lifestyle boutique Abednego for $42.

Coffee table book

The Hot Chicken Project: Words + Recipes | Obsession + Salvation | Spice + Fire, by Aaron Turner, is exactly what it sounds like — a passionate ode to Nashville’s most renowned dish. Laden with stunning photography, it makes a great coffee table book and a creative gift for Nashville natives and visitors alike. It’s currently on the shelves at Serendipity for $30.

Air plants

Affectionately known as “Franklin’s Little Plant Shop,” Rooted by Yarrow Acres is a mecca of lush, green gifts for plant lovers. And for plant lovers whose plants don’t necessarily love them back, we recommend the gift of air plants! Air plants are exceptionally easy to care for, and Rooted has an entire wall display of them to choose from, ranging in price from $13 to $35, based on size.

Antique home accessories

For the folks in your life who prefer one-of-a-kind items, we recommend exploring the offerings at GasLamp Antiques, where you’re sure to find a perfectly unique gift, like this set of sterling silver candlesticks, currently available for $42.95. (If this particular set is calling you, you can purchase online!)

Christmas cactus

There’s just something about forced bulbs, poinsettias, and Christmas cacti that make a home feel holiday-ready. For a gift that everyone will welcome, consider a Christmas cactus! These plants typically bloom in December and January, which is why people call them “Christmas” cacti. They come in a variety of colors, and after stopping by The Flower Mart in Belle Meade, we found two sizes: one for $16.99, and a larger size for $25.99. Grab the size and color you prefer (most have buds but are not yet blooming), and then find your favorite pot to place it in. Wrap a big bow around the pot, and voila! Smiles assured!

Happy shopping, Nashville!

