If your calendar is full of holiday soirées, family gatherings, and celebrations with friends, you’re probably in need of well-thought-out and intentional hostess gifts for several different people. While Santa is a professional at making his list and checking it twice, our own holiday shopping lists may not be quite as organized. Not to worry! We’re here to help you show your appreciation with a round-up of 15 beautiful hostess gifts found in shops around Birmingham, just in time for your next party.

FOR THE HOME

Champagne flutes

New Year’s Eve celebrations are right around the corner, so help out the hostess by gifting her these fabulous flutes. Wrap these up with a bottle of bubbly for a fun and festive gift that your recipient is sure to brag about. Find these for $15 each at The Mercantile by Miller. Cheers!

Community ornaments

Share the Christmas spirit with a thoughtful ornament celebrating your hostess’ beloved community. With more than 40 options of various Birmingham metro communities, you’re sure to find the town or neighborhood you’re visiting. Order online and pick up in person. Available in nine colors, you have the freedom to customize this laser-cut steel ornament to fit any aesthetic. Find these ornaments for $17.60 each at Place Makers.

Holiday flowers

Flowers are the quintessential hostess gift, and we especially love the fun, festive twist of this floral design. Featuring a four-inch poinsettia plant nestled in a ceramic snowman planter, this cheerful arrangement will become the centerpiece for many holiday celebrations — even after the poinsettia has withered away, the vessel can be reused in a multitude of ways! Order your arrangement for $60 at Dorothy McDaniel’s Flower Market.

Wine tote bag

Bogg bags are having a moment right now, and we are here for it. Gift this best-selling Bogg wine tote with a delicious bottle of wine to guarantee your invite to next year’s holiday celebration! Find this for $34.95 (available in several colors!) at The Cottage Basket.

Birmingham print

Wrap up a very special print fit for any true Birminghamian. This custom print designed by the talented team at 1918 Design Company showcases four iconic Magic City landmarks and is professionally printed on 110-pound matte card stock. Grab a cute frame and top it with a bow for a fun and easy gift this holiday season. Find this for $20 at 1918 Design Company. (SB TIP: Local pick-up is available upon request.)

Collegiate wooden wine stoppers

‘Tis the season for college football games galore! Whether your hostess yells ‘War Eagle’ or ‘Roll Tide,’ these beautiful wooden wine stoppers can be paired with a delicious bottle of vino for a high-spirited hostess gift. Available with Auburn or Alabama logos and in natural wood or dark stain, these stoppers are perfect for the football fans in your life. Find these handmade stoppers for $26 each at Alabama Goods.

COMFY & COZY

Bath bomb set

Invite your gift recipient to treat herself to an at-home spa night with this indulgent bath bomb set. This set by Buff City Soap features five of their best-selling scents delicately wrapped in a beautiful gift box. Find it in-store for $35 at Buff City Soap, located in Lane Parke.

Barefoot Dreams bundle

Give your hostess the gift of relaxation following a busy holiday party schedule with a bundle by Barefoot Dreams. This luxe bundle is made with 100% polyester microfiber and is unbelievably soft. This cozy set includes a satin-lined eye mask, a scrunchie, a pair of socks, and a zippered travel bag. Find it for $96 at Wrapsody.

Pre-wrapped gifts

If you’re in need of a gift in a hurry, swing by LJ’s Retail Therapy in Alabaster for a beautifully pre-wrapped present. With a plethora of unique and fun items found throughout the store, this is your one-stop-shop for holiday hostess gifting this year. This gift set features Diva-scented items by Tyler Candle, including an Autoglam air freshener, votive candle, and hand lotion. Find this — and many other pre-wrapped options ready for pick up — for $15.95 at LJ’s Retail Therapy.

Locally made candle

Hand-poured right here in Birmingham, Crave Candle Co. makes some of the best-selling candles in the South. With delicious scents like Christmas Morning, Cranberry Woods, Frasier Fir, and many more, this gift will become your recipient’s new favorite candle to burn all year long. Find this 20-ounce candle for $40 at Crave Candle Co.

Hand cream set

After your hostess is done with all of her hard work — from preparing the food to cleaning the house and everything in between — she’ll need some serious hydration for her hands. Help her out by gifting this luxurious hand cream set by Spongellé. This festive holiday set includes three fan-favorite scents, including Honey Blossom, Papaya Yuzu, and Beach Grass. Find this for $45 at La Bella Skin & Wellness.

FOOD & DRINK

Wine club subscription

The gift that keeps on giving is a wine club subscription from Hop City Beer & Wine! Wrap your hostess’ favorite wine and tuck this exciting subscription into a holiday card for an amazing gift. The one-month subscription includes three to four bottles of wine delivered to their home, special tasting and pairing notes, and exclusive invitations to club-only events at Hop City. Sign up your hostess (and yourself!) for $75 for one month or $225 for three months at Hop City Beer & Wine.

Sweet treats gift box

If you know your recipient has a love of sweets, this gift box filled with some of the best treats in Alabama is the perfect gift to tote with you to your next holiday event. Complete with Edgar’s signature homestyle cookies, a Christmas sugar cookie, a dozen wedding cookies, a dozen cheese straws, and half a pound of candy, this box will be the sweetest ‘thank you’ that every hostess deserves this season. Find this for $40 at Edgar’s Bakery. Order online for pick-up at the closest Edgar’s location near you.

Cookies

Show up to your next party with cookies in hand to become the guest of honor. There are few desserts as delicious as Birmingham’s own Cookie Fix cookies. These tasty, fresh cookies are made daily, and you can’t beat their unique seasonal flavors and fan-favorite original recipes. Order your cookies for pick-up, starting at $2.50 each, at Cookie Fix in Homewood or Cahaba Heights.

Bloody Mary set

Set your hostess up for ‘morning after hosting’ success with a Bloody Mary set filled with the essentials to make an amazing breakfast cocktail — just add vodka! This kit includes Loaded Mary mix, pickled seasonal vegetables, salt, and a beautiful wooden picker. Find this for $94 at Stone Hollow Farmstead, located in the heart of Pepper Place.

Enjoy your holiday festivities, Birmingham!

