Sunday brunch is always a fun affair, but it’s extra special when you’re celebrating Mom. Show your appreciation with a decadent and well-deserved meal prepared by someone else! Here are six Louisville restaurants serving up brunch specials specifically with Mother’s Day in mind. Whether you make a reservation early, grab a to-go meal ahead of time, or luck into a table at the last minute, just make sure brunch on Sunday, May 8, is all about Mom.

Where to Get Mother’s Day Brunch in Louisville

Brasserie Provence

150 N Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40222 • (502) 883-3153

Give Mom the gift of a little Southern-French comfort with a three-course brunch at Brasserie Provence. Appetizer options include seafood chowder, smoked salmon benedict, roquette, and a warm tomato goat cheese tart with basil. Entrée selections include choices like grilled hanger steak with creamy garlic polenta and haricots verts with shallot tarragon butter, or roasted French-cut chicken breast with parmesan green pea risotto and Frondosa Farms mushroom sauce. For dessert, Mom can choose from key lime tart, vanilla crème brulée, raspberry cheesecake, or pistachio macaron cake. Children under 12 can enjoy a croque-monsieur or gruyère cheeseburger with fries. Brunch is $55 per adult and $20 per child, plus tax and gratuity. Seating is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are required, so call or visit brasserieprovence.com to book a table.

The Brown Hotel

335 W Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202 • (888) 888-5252

Treat her to a Mother’s Day brunch buffet in The Brown Hotel’s crystal ballroom. The buffet will include a tomato basil potage with pesto croutons and an array of salad options like spinach, classic Caesar, farfalle pasta, or asparagus. You can look forward to appetizers such as a traditional shrimp cocktail, charcuterie and cheese plates, smoked salmon, and a cooked-to-order egg station. The main entrées feature a chef carved striploin of beef, Hot Brown pasta, and honey-baked ham with brown sugar mustard glaze. Various sides will also be offered, along with cheesecake bites, brownies, blondies, and pudding with caramel sauce for dessert. The brunch extends from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and it’s $62 per person plus tax, gratuity, and beverages. Visit brownhotel.com or call (502) 583-1234 to make a reservation.

Everyday Kitchen

552 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40202 • (502) 805-7345

Enjoy a post-Derby, Mother’s Day Winner Circle Brunch at Everyday Kitchen. Show the mother figure in your life how much you appreciate her with an exclusive family-style, three-course brunch that includes a different sparkling wine pairing with each course! Brunch is $75 per person plus tax and gratuity, and seating runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit OpenTable to make a reservation.

LouVino

1606 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40205 • (502) 365-1921

11400 Main St, Louisville, KY 40243 • (502) 742-1426

Celebrate Mother’s Day at either LouVino Restaurant and Wine Bar location with a special prix fixe brunch menu. In addition to fresh-baked croissants, fruit, and biscuit doughnuts with crème anglaise, guests can choose from entrees like pancake tacos, biscuits and gravy, or a croissant BLT. Brunch beverages will also be on order, featuring an array of flavored mimosas as well as Kentucky Coffee with bourbon, coffee liqueur, locally brewed coffee, and whipped cream. Brunch is $25 plus tax and gratuity, and protein can be added to any dish, as can a variety of sides for $4. Children 12 and under can enjoy pancakes, scrambled eggs, and bacon for $12.50, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are recommended and can be made at louvino.com. Outdoor seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Volare Italian Ristorante

2300 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206 • (502) 894-4446

Volare Italian Ristorante‘s Executive Chef Joshua D. Moore and Sous Chef Seth Cunningham have created a delicious brunch menu to celebrate Mother’s Day. The special menu includes everything from salads and buttermilk biscuits to milk-braised pork loin, French toast casserole, rigatoni pasta with vodka sauce, and more. Plus, top off your meal with a house-made dessert or breakfast pastry! Seatings are available at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m. and meals are $45 per adult. You can view the full brunch menu at volare-restaurant.com — to reserve your spot, call the restaurant directly.

Happy Mother’s Day, Louisville! Cheers to all of the maternal figures in our lives.

