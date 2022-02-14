Share with your friends! 244 SHARES 38 Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Some cities are brunch cities — and Louisville is most definitely a brunch city. With so many great restaurants to choose from, it’s hard to know where to go for your mid-morning smorgasbord, but we’re here to help. Check out these delicious Louisville brunch spots to try ASAP!

12 Must-Try Brunch Spots in Louisville: Updated February 2022

Morning Fork

1722 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206 • (502) 830-9500

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Striving to make brunch an everyday experience — rather than something that’s reserved for weekends — Morning Fork offers brunch Wednesday through Sunday, plus monthly themed brunches (think Star Wars, fairy tales, and Hawaiian luau). The short rib Benedict with a hash brown base and béarnaise sauce is an especially popular order, but the full brunch menu boasts a plethora of other savory items, too, such as corned beef hash with sweet potatoes, and a veggie breakfast burrito. There are also a variety of choices to satisfy your sweet tooth, from the liege waffles with a variety of toppings, or the brioche French toast with fruit.

Highland Morning

1416 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40204 • (502) 365-3900

111 St. Matthews Ave., Louisville, KY 40207 • (502) 883-0203

Brunch hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you’re looking for flavorful twists on brunch classics, Highland Morning is the place to be. From the Ultimate Crab Cake Benedict to Sarah’s Southern Pecan Waffles, Highland Morning has something for both sweet and savory fans. Round up your friends and order some plates to share, because you’re going to want to try a little of everything. Just be sure to check out the Biscuits ‘N’ Gravy, a regular winner of the People’s Choice Award for Best biscuits and gravy at Louisville’s annual Gravy Cook-Off.

Big Bad Breakfast

984 Barrett Avenue, Louisville, KY 40204 • (502) 289-8227

Hours: Daily 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

James Beard Award-winning chef and New Orleans native John Currence has expanded his love for the most important meal of the day with the opening of Big Bad Breakfast in Louisville. With 10 other locations spread throughout the South, this is a first for the Bluegrass State. Though many of the eatery’s staples — like biscuits and gravy or steak ‘n eggs — are consistent from one location to the next, the Barrett Avenue store is bringing local flavor to Derby City with a few Louisville-specific menu items. The Big Bad Hot Brown, for example, is the BBB version of a Kentucky classic; it’s made with a crumbled buttermilk biscuit, roasted turkey breast, Chef John’s signature roasted tomatoes, cheesy Dijon mornay, and Parmesan — all baked to a bubbly golden brown, then topped with a fried egg and Tabasco-cured bacon.

LouVino

Highlands: 1606 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40205 • (502) 365-1921

Highlands brunch hours: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Douglass Hills: 11400 Main St, Louisville, KY 40243 • (502) 742-1456

Douglass Hills brunch hours: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LouVino is a Louisville classic that is steeped in local flair and hometown charm. Enjoy $2 mimosas, classic biscuits and gravy, or our creative options like chicken biscuit sliders (pictured below) and pancake tacos (pancakes piled with bacon, sausage, and cheesy eggs). This tapas restaurant is perfect for ordering lots of small plates for everyone to try and share — trust us, you’ll want a bite of it all!

Garage Bar

700 E. Market St., Louisville, KY 40202 • (502) 749-7100

Brunch hours: Saturday & Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you like your bacon and Bloody Marys with a funky, urban vibe, Garage Bar is sure to become your favorite brunch spot. The rock-and-roll soundtrack and homespun leather seats offer the perfect backdrop for delectable menu items like Warm Beignets and Smoked Salmon. Garage Bar also serves up brick oven pizzas during lunch, and the Brussels sprouts pie is definitely the best way to hit your daily veggie quota.

CC’s Kitchen

800 South 4th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203 • (502) 215-0797

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CC’s Kitchen is a decidedly fun brunch experience, and their drag brunches are not to be missed. Whether you opt for brunch and a show (drag brunch tickets are $10) or not, the menu features playful items like cupcake flights, the “Hangover Garbage Plate” — loaded with nachos, potatoes, eggs, bacon, sausage, gravy, AND fried chicken — and a seriously-loaded Bloody Mary, pictured below.

Noosh Nosh

4816 Brownsboro Ctr., Louisville, KY 40207 • (502) 205-2888

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

If you’re headed to brunch with kids in tow, Noosh Nosh is definitely the family-friendly restaurant to visit, and with its colorful interior and mosaic oven named “Maria,” Noosh Nosh scores high on both food and atmosphere. Come with a big appetite because you’re going to want to try one of everything on the menu. We recommend starting with the Strawberry & Cream Crepes, or, for the veggie-friendly crowd, the Tofu Florentine.

Con Huevos

Frankfort Avenue: 2339 Frankfort Ave., Louisville, KY 40206 • (502) 384-3027

Holiday Manor: 4938 US-42, Louisville, KY 40222 • (502) 384-3744

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Con Huevos is the Louisville classic serving up mid-day fare with a Mexican flair. You can’t go wrong with any of the creative takes on standard dishes, including Huevos Rancheros made with local farm-fresh eggs and Mexican Sopes. You’re sure to become a Con Huevos regular if you like your brunch with a spicy kick.

J. Graham’s at The Brown Hotel

335 West Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202 • (502) 583-1234

Brunch hours: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Brown Hotel looks, feels, and tastes like luxury, and it’s perfect for both entertaining your out-of-town guests and treating yourself to a fancy meal. Home of the classic Louisville Hot Brown, it’s safe to say that J. Graham’s is a must-visit for Sunday brunch. (The Lobster Mac And Cheese and Bluegrass B.L.T. are pretty drool-worthy, too.)

Toast on Market

620 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40202 • (502) 569-4099

Brunch hours: Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Whether you’re in the mood for something sweet, savory, or in-between, Toast on Market‘s eclectic menu has you covered. You may stop in for the Louisville wings mural, but you’ll definitely stay for the Monte Cristo or Pulled Pork Benedict. Toast on Market is the perfect spot to satisfy your appetite and your Instagram feed.

The Village Anchor

11507 Park Road, Anchorage, KY • (502) 708-1850

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Located in Louisville’s East End, The Village Anchor offers a unique atmosphere that transports you out of Louisville to a faraway seaside town. The Village Anchor has two levels — on the main floor, you’ll find The Village Anchor Restaurant and Anchor Bar, appointed in stone, leather, and rich woods. The lower level houses the Sea Hag bar, a more traditionally casual pub setting. On weekends, The Village Anchor restaurant offers a menu of decadent brunch favorites like red velvet pancakes and grilled filet mignon on bleu cheese biscuits, plus lots of lunch-y options like salads, sandwiches, and fish tacos.

SuperChef’s

1702 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, KY 40205 • (502) 409-8103

Brunch hours: Tuesday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It was during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, while cooking for Team USA, that Chef Darnell Ferguson earned his nickname, “SuperChef.” Today, the moniker is more than a reference to Darnell’s “super” culinary skills; it’s also the name of one of the best brunch spots in Louisville. Superwaffles are the highlight of the crave-worthy SuperChef’s menu, and adventurous diners are sure to love The Hulk (a green waffle sandwich with eggs, sausage, and Canadian bacon) and the Elvis (waffles layered with peanut butter and bananas and drizzled with chocolate and caramel syrup).

Happy brunching, Louisville!

