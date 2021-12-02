Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

‘Tis the season for festive libations and holiday shopping. Luckily, Louisville’s got you covered with plenty of opportunities to sip on a ‘Christamapolitan’ or have some ‘jingle bells nog’ before heading out to gather gifts for everyone on your list. These pop-up bars and shops are only around town for a limited time — check them out before Santa’s sleigh heads back to the North Pole!

HOLIDAY MARKETS

December 3 & 4, 2021: Bow Wow Meow Holiday Boutique

3206 Collins Ln., Louisville, KY 40245

Shop a plethora of themed gift baskets — from coffee and chocolate to garden and pet supplies — at this annual holiday boutique. Proceeds benefit the Animal Care Society, a no-kill shelter that strives to find forever homes for dogs and cats in Louisville. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

December 4, 2021: Louisville Holiday Market

1860 Mellwood Ave., Louisville, KY 40206

Made Market was founded in 2015 to provide a platform for local makers. Every vendor at the marketplace — including those at the Holiday Market event — is local and produces unique, handmade items. Shopping begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Admission is free.

RELATED: 15 Louisville Events & Happenings: December 2021

December 10-12, 2021: Stewart Promotions’ Christmas Gift & Decor Show

937 Phillips Ln., Louisville, KY 40209

The largest free-admission Christmas show in the U.S. returns to the Kentucky Exposition Center. The annual event features more than 700 exhibitor booths, with acres of gift items and decor ideas. Free photos with Santa are also available. The event runs Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Through December 24, 2021: Brent Street Holiday Market at Fête De Noël Winter Holiday Festival

731 Brent St., Louisville, KY 40204

Paristown’s third-annual festival features an outdoor ice-skating rink, a ‘Spirits of Scrooge’ escape room experience, and holiday movie nights. For those on a mission to check everyone off their gift list, Brent Street Holiday Market boasts shopping opportunities for wreaths and fresh-cut trees, vintage goodies, art, and more from 20+ local vendors. Festivalgoers can also enjoy festive cocktails and refreshments from the rink-side concession stand or the all-new Abominable Bar at Christy’s Garden.

Through December 19, 2021: The Flea Off Market’s Holiday Bazaar

1001 Logan St., Louisville, KY 40204

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through December 19, Logan Street Market will transform into its eighth-annual Holiday Bazaar. Vendors will be set up both inside and outside, offering food, snacks, craft beer and cocktails, a plethora of gift items, and family-friendly entertainment.

December 3-19, 2021: Village Christmas Market

1315 Herr Ln., Louisville, KY 40222

Westport Village’s Christmas Market will feature a handful of local vendors, including Aesha’s African Baskets, Hot Off the Lathe, Board & You Custom Charcuterie, Froggy’s Popcorn, Royal Couture Treats, and La Tres Jolie. There will also be a few rotating vendors added to the mix each weekend. Check out Steurer & Co. from December 3-5; Super Veda Foods, Southern Drawl Creations, and Owen & Mae from December 10-12, and Cocktail Kickboards December 17-19.

Through December 24: Work the Metal Pop-up Shop

1315 Herr Ln., Louisville, KY 40222

Work the Metal goodies from its flagship location in Butchertown are now available for holiday shopping in Louisville’s east end. The pop-up shop in Westport Village is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. Located next to Playthings Toy Shoppe, the temporary store features holiday décor, clothing, jewelry, locally made items, and more.

Through December 31: North Village Market Cottage Shops

3601 Moonseed St., Prospect, KY 40049

Six pop-up shops are now open at Norton Commons’ North Village Market Retail Cottages. Typically open from Friday through Sunday, the hours of each shop vary. All, however, will be participating in a holiday open house on December 4 for a day of special deals, promotions, sales, and complimentary refreshments. The six temporary stores include:

Jughead & Bean’s, a store dedicated to creating a fun toy-shopping experience. It specializes in custom boxes filled with toys, books, and a personalized recorded message that plays as the gift is opened.

Taylor Lee Comfort, which offers curated comfort kits for major life events. From get-well-soon boxes to new baby gifts, there’s something for every occasion. Holiday-themed boxes and other goodies are also available.

Alchemy, a creative Venezuelan and Latin-fusion food truck that will have a temporary brick-and-mortar location at Norton Commons. Visitors can take a break from holiday shopping to fuel up on tacos, arepas, empanadas, and more.

Nicole & B Boutique, which is a mom-owned business that typically operates online only. The store features a curated collection of the latest styles in women’s fashion.

The Bluegrass Witch, a shop filled with natural, ethically sourced items including crystals, house-wrapped smudge bundles, house-grown herbs, earthy home décor, house-made crystal jewelry, a flower bouquet station, and more.

Found in a Field, which boasts a selection of small-batch, handcrafted jewelry. In addition to bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and rings, the store also offers other gift items, including bags, fragrances, and bandanas.

RELATED: 5 New Louisville Restaurants to Try (Updated November 2021)

HOLIDAY POP-UP BARS

Through December 31: Christmas Vacation Bar

574 South 4th St., Louisville, KY 40203

Hijacking The Limbo’s bar space for the last month of the year, Christmas Vacation Bar is spreading holiday cheer with its cheekily named cocktail selection. Guests can immerse themselves in the season with a concoction of Nearest whiskey, hot cocoa, salted caramel, and whipped cream in a Santa mug; or keep it tropical with a more adventurous blue-Hawaiian style frozen tiki cocktail.

Through December 31: Miracle on Market

732 East Market St., Louisville, KY 40202

This Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar is back in Derby City for its fifth year. Run by the crew at Galaxie, Miracle on Market boasts holiday-themed cocktails, entertainment, décor, and even karaoke. This year, the bar will also offer heated outdoor seating so guests can enjoy a festive drink while keeping the chilly winter weather at bay.

Happy Holidays, Louisville!

**********

Keep up with the best parts of life in the South. Subscribe to StyleBlueprint!