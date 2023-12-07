Updated December 2023 by Lennie Omalza
Downtown Louisville is a cultural epicenter with diverse restaurants, attractions, and museums. Louisvillians and visitors alike will appreciate the selection of food, drink, and activities by award-winning chefs, innovative mixologists, and groundbreaking creatives. Whether you’re a bourbon lover, an outdoorsy type, or a foodie, you’ll surely find something fun and delicious in the heart of the Derby City.
EAT + DRINK
- 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen: This rooftop bar offers a gorgeous view of the city, fire pits, glass walls, craft cocktails, and yummy appetizers.
- Against the Grain Brewery and Smokehouse: If you’re looking for a killer local beer selection, look no further than Against the Grain. Whether you’re toasting to a Louisville Bats win or simply celebrating a night out downtown, ATG has you covered.
- Bluegrass Brewing Company (BBC): Located just across Main Street from the KFC Yum! Center, BBC is the perfect stop before a big UofL game or concert, with three stories of beer, food, and fun.
- Bob’s Steak & Chop House: Set in the lobby of the Omni, Bob’s Steak & Chop House offers an all-American menu featuring classics like prime ribeye, crab cakes, and pork chops.
- Brendon’s Catch 23: This seafood paradise offers an extensive, always fresh seafood menu, plus gluten-free and vegetarian menus.
- Doc Crow’s Southern Smokehouse & Raw Bar: Come for the Southern barbeque, stay for the fresh-shucked oysters and bread pudding with bourbon-soaked raisins — you don’t want to miss this Whiskey Row staple.
- Down One Bourbon Bar: Boasting fast service and strong whiskey, Down One offers a menu with locally sourced ingredients — and an impressive bourbon selection, of course.
- Eddie Merlot’s: Enjoy prime beef and decadent seafood in an elegant atmosphere — perfect for a special occasion with your special someone.
- Heine Brothers: With locations in both the Omni Hotel and on West Main Street, this local favorite is easily accessible whether you’re looking for your morning coffee or a midday caffeine fix.
- Hell or High Water: Reservations are required for this one-of-a-kind speakeasy, where guests are seated in a designated area for the duration of their stay. This ensures a personal experience with close friends accompanied by a cocktail or two.
- Impellizzeri’s Pizza: One of Louisville’s pizza staples, Impellizzeri’s has been serving up hot pies and other Italian favorites since 1978.
- J. Graham’s Café and the English Grill at The Brown Hotel: Don’t miss the opportunity to get a taste of Louisville’s signature dish where it all began. The home of the Hot Brown also offers brunch buffets and exquisitely presented deserts.
- Jeff Ruby’s: Guests can look forward to steak, a raw bar, sushi, and an impressive bourbon selection at Jeff Ruby’s — plus live music in an elegant atmosphere.
- Library Bar: Located inside the Omni Hotel, this elegant bar offers a quiet spot to get some work done early in the morning and the perfect place for a cocktail by night — all while surrounded by books.
- Merle’s Whiskey Kitchen: Offering a taste of the classic honky-tonk bars of downtown Nashville, Merle’s features Southern dishes like candied bourbon-maple bacon and award-winning fried chicken with scratch-made cocktails featuring a number of local brands.
- Meta: Music, dancing, and craft cocktails are on the menu at Meta, one of Louisville’s late-night hot spots.
- Morton’s The Steakhouse: Centrally located and within walking distance of several downtown attractions, Morton’s offers a classic steakhouse menu of prime beef and premium seafood.
- Mussel & Burger Bar: This surf-and-turf option offers both with just about any topping you can think of — from Greek-style mussels with feta cheese and olives to the Southern Belle burger, which is topped with a fried green tomato and remoulade sauce.
- Nic and Norman’s: Guests won’t have to fight the dead or fear the living at this Whiskey Row spot. Though it was inspired by The Walking Dead, there are no walkers on the menu — just homestyle meatloaf, signature burgers, and themed cocktails.
- The Old Seelbach Bar: Circa 1905 and said to be the inspiration for F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby, The Old Seelbach invites you to pull up a barstool and bask in the presence of that kind of history — single barrel on the rocks in hand!
- Proof on Main & Proof Bar: Located inside 21c Museum Hotel, Proof on Main offers an eclectic menu incorporating local, seasonal produce as well as an impressive bar with an extensive bourbon and cocktail selection.
- Porch Kitchen & Bar: It might be one of the new kids on the block, but Porch, which sits at the bottom of the Louisville Marriott Downtown, offers delectable breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner options with a modern, Southern flare.
- Safier Mediterranean Deli: With a vegetarian-forward menu, this casual Mediterranean eatery serves fresh dishes crafted from Lebanese recipes and daily Indian specials.
- Sicilian Pizza and Pasta: Pop by this family-owned eatery for the 4th Street Bourbon Pizza, which boasts chicken, bacon, red onions, and a made-in-house bourbon glaze sauce.
- Sidebar at Whiskey Row: Offering an impressive bourbon selection, Sidebar also features a punny menu full of legal jargon and delectable burgers like the “Sidebar Statutes.”
- Sunergos Coffee: Tiny but mighty, this Sunergos location is the perfect pit stop on your way into the office.
- Troll Pub Under the Bridge: If you come across Louie the Troll peeking out, you’re not far from Troll Pub Under the Bridge. Check out this hidden gem featuring bar food essentials, more than 80 beer options, and a fully stocked bar.
PLAY + EXPLORE
- Actor’s Theater: Check out Actor’s Theater to take in a Shakespeare classic, A Christmas Carol or Dracula (holiday staples in the Derby City), or enjoy a brand-new story by an up-and-coming playwright.
- Belle of Louisville Riverboats: Step aboard the iconic Belle of Louisville to enjoy sweeping views of downtown while cruising the Ohio River.
- The Belvedere: This event space is just steps from the excitement of Main Street and offers an extended glimpse of the Ohio River and Southern Indiana.
- Fourth Street Live!: Known as a downtown dining, entertainment, and retail destination, Fourth Street Live! offers a little bit of everything — from delicious restaurants to late-night spots, exciting hangouts, and nightlife.
- Restaurants include hotspots like Brazeiros Brazillian Steakhouse, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, and Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse, to name a few.
- Nightlife and hangout hotspots include Tavern on Fourth, The Sports and Social Club, PBR Louisville, and more.
- The Kentucky Bourbon Trail: Not only is the Frazier History Museum a great place to learn about Kentucky’s history, but it is also the new starting point of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. With five different immersive bourbon experiences and several bourbon-focused restaurants and bars within walking distance, Downtown Louisville is a great place to start exploring the country. Grab a Kentucky Bourbon Trail passport and make your way through each attraction, earning a stamp and testing your bourbon knowledge with each stop.
- The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts: Louisville offers a multitude of opportunities to experience galleries and museums; you can also enjoy live art at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts. The “Broadway Across Louisville” series features Broadway hits such as Hamilton, Wicked, and more, with a new series of plays to choose from each season.
- KFC Yum! Center: Home to the University of Louisville men’s and women’s basketball teams and concerts by world-renowned artists, the KFC Yum! Center is also within walking distance of some of the most fabulous restaurants in town.
- The Louisville Palace: Stepping through the doors feels like you’re stepping back in time — in the best way possible. Check out the Palace for an intimate experience with your favorite artist, comedian, or performer amidst elegant, ornate architecture.
- Louisville Slugger Field: Home of the Louisville Bats baseball team, Slugger Field is the place to be all summer long. Grab a beer and a hot dog and enjoy America’s favorite pastime.
- Louisville Glassworks: Peruse a gallery filled with technicolor works of art, or immerse yourself in the magic with a hands-on experience where you can create your own masterpiece.
- Museum Row on West Main Street: Explore the history of Kentucky’s native spirit at the Frazier History Museum and the origin of Major League Baseball’s tool of choice at Louisville Slugger Museum; make your own bourbon at Barrels & Billets; learn how to “float like a butterfly, sting like a bee” at the Muhammad Ali Center; conduct science experiments with your kiddos at the Kentucky Science Center; visit Louisville’s own David at 21c Museum and Hotel, or explore inventive local art at KMAC — there’s something for everyone on Museum Row.
- Waterfront Park and the Big Four Bridge: Derby City doesn’t just offer great restaurants and cultural attractions — it also provides the opportunity to experience the great outdoors. Waterfront Park is the perfect place to walk, run, or throw a frisbee with your pup. If you’re looking for even more adventure, take a trip across the walking bridge to explore Southern Indiana while taking in a stunning view of Louisville.
SHOP
- Regalo: Find fun goods like T-shirts, socks, unique art, and more at this local gift shop on 4th Street.
- Art Eatables: This local chocolate shop combines America’s native spirit with flavors that bring out its defining features. There are a variety of alcohol-free options, too!
- Falls City Market: The definition of a one-stop-shop, Falls City Market is conveniently located in the Omni Hotel and within walking distance of the hustle and bustle of the heart of Downtown Louisville. Pick up a bottle of vino at The Bottle Shoppe Fine Wine and Spirits, find fun bourbon gifts at Castle & Key 502, or shop Kentucky-themed merch at Mint Julep Experiences.
