Updated December 2023 by Lennie Omalza

Downtown Louisville is a cultural epicenter with diverse restaurants, attractions, and museums. Louisvillians and visitors alike will appreciate the selection of food, drink, and activities by award-winning chefs, innovative mixologists, and groundbreaking creatives. Whether you’re a bourbon lover, an outdoorsy type, or a foodie, you’ll surely find something fun and delicious in the heart of the Derby City.

EAT + DRINK 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen : This rooftop bar offers a gorgeous view of the city, fire pits, glass walls, craft cocktails, and yummy appetizers.

: This rooftop bar offers a gorgeous view of the city, fire pits, glass walls, craft cocktails, and yummy appetizers. Against the Grain Brewery and Smokehouse : If you’re looking for a killer local beer selection, look no further than Against the Grain. Whether you’re toasting to a Louisville Bats win or simply celebrating a night out downtown, ATG has you covered.

: If you’re looking for a killer local beer selection, look no further than Against the Grain. Whether you’re toasting to a Louisville Bats win or simply celebrating a night out downtown, ATG has you covered. Bluegrass Brewing Company (BBC): Located just across Main Street from the KFC Yum! Center, BBC is the perfect stop before a big UofL game or concert, with three stories of beer, food, and fun.

Jeff Ruby’s : Guests can look forward to steak, a raw bar, sushi, and an impressive bourbon selection at Jeff Ruby’s — plus live music in an elegant atmosphere.

: Guests can look forward to steak, a raw bar, sushi, and an impressive bourbon selection at Jeff Ruby’s — plus live music in an elegant atmosphere. Library Bar : Located inside the Omni Hotel, this elegant bar offers a quiet spot to get some work done early in the morning and the perfect place for a cocktail by night — all while surrounded by books.

: Located inside the Omni Hotel, this elegant bar offers a quiet spot to get some work done early in the morning and the perfect place for a cocktail by night — all while surrounded by books. Merle’s Whiskey Kitchen : Offering a taste of the classic honky-tonk bars of downtown Nashville, Merle’s features Southern dishes like candied bourbon-maple bacon and award-winning fried chicken with scratch-made cocktails featuring a number of local brands.

: Offering a taste of the classic honky-tonk bars of downtown Nashville, Merle’s features Southern dishes like candied bourbon-maple bacon and award-winning fried chicken with scratch-made cocktails featuring a number of local brands. Meta: Music, dancing, and craft cocktails are on the menu at Meta, one of Louisville’s late-night hot spots.

Morton’s The Steakhouse : Centrally located and within walking distance of several downtown attractions, Morton’s offers a classic steakhouse menu of prime beef and premium seafood.

: Centrally located and within walking distance of several downtown attractions, Morton’s offers a classic steakhouse menu of prime beef and premium seafood. Mussel & Burger Bar : This surf-and-turf option offers both with just about any topping you can think of — from Greek-style mussels with feta cheese and olives to the Southern Belle burger, which is topped with a fried green tomato and remoulade sauce.

: This surf-and-turf option offers both with just about any topping you can think of — from Greek-style mussels with feta cheese and olives to the Southern Belle burger, which is topped with a fried green tomato and remoulade sauce. Nic and Norman’s: Guests won’t have to fight the dead or fear the living at this Whiskey Row spot. Though it was inspired by The Walking Dead, there are no walkers on the menu — just homestyle meatloaf, signature burgers, and themed cocktails.

The Old Seelbach Bar : Circa 1905 and said to be the inspiration for F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby, The Old Seelbach invites you to pull up a barstool and bask in the presence of that kind of history — single barrel on the rocks in hand!

: Circa 1905 and said to be the inspiration for F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby, The Old Seelbach invites you to pull up a barstool and bask in the presence of that kind of history — single barrel on the rocks in hand! Proof on Main & Proof Bar : Located inside 21c Museum Hotel, Proof on Main offers an eclectic menu incorporating local, seasonal produce as well as an impressive bar with an extensive bourbon and cocktail selection.

: Located inside 21c Museum Hotel, Proof on Main offers an eclectic menu incorporating local, seasonal produce as well as an impressive bar with an extensive bourbon and cocktail selection. Porch Kitchen & Bar: It might be one of the new kids on the block, but Porch, which sits at the bottom of the Louisville Marriott Downtown, offers delectable breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner options with a modern, Southern flare.

Safier Mediterranean Deli : With a vegetarian-forward menu, this casual Mediterranean eatery serves fresh dishes crafted from Lebanese recipes and daily Indian specials.

: With a vegetarian-forward menu, this casual Mediterranean eatery serves fresh dishes crafted from Lebanese recipes and daily Indian specials. Sicilian Pizza and Pasta : Pop by this family-owned eatery for the 4th Street Bourbon Pizza, which boasts chicken, bacon, red onions, and a made-in-house bourbon glaze sauce.

: Pop by this family-owned eatery for the 4th Street Bourbon Pizza, which boasts chicken, bacon, red onions, and a made-in-house bourbon glaze sauce. Sidebar at Whiskey Row : Offering an impressive bourbon selection, Sidebar also features a punny menu full of legal jargon and delectable burgers like the “Sidebar Statutes.”

: Offering an impressive bourbon selection, Sidebar also features a punny menu full of legal jargon and delectable burgers like the “Sidebar Statutes.” Sunergos Coffee : Tiny but mighty, this Sunergos location is the perfect pit stop on your way into the office.

: Tiny but mighty, this Sunergos location is the perfect pit stop on your way into the office. Troll Pub Under the Bridge: If you come across Louie the Troll peeking out, you’re not far from Troll Pub Under the Bridge. Check out this hidden gem featuring bar food essentials, more than 80 beer options, and a fully stocked bar.

Actor’s Theater : Check out Actor’s Theater to take in a Shakespeare classic, A Christmas Carol or Dracula (holiday staples in the Derby City), or enjoy a brand-new story by an up-and-coming playwright.

: Check out Actor’s Theater to take in a Shakespeare classic, A Christmas Carol or Dracula (holiday staples in the Derby City), or enjoy a brand-new story by an up-and-coming playwright. Belle of Louisville Riverboats : Step aboard the iconic Belle of Louisville to enjoy sweeping views of downtown while cruising the Ohio River.

: Step aboard the iconic Belle of Louisville to enjoy sweeping views of downtown while cruising the Ohio River. The Belvedere : This event space is just steps from the excitement of Main Street and offers an extended glimpse of the Ohio River and Southern Indiana.

: This event space is just steps from the excitement of Main Street and offers an extended glimpse of the Ohio River and Southern Indiana. Fourth Street Live! : Known as a downtown dining, entertainment, and retail destination, Fourth Street Live! offers a little bit of everything — from delicious restaurants to late-night spots, exciting hangouts, and nightlife. Restaurants include hotspots like Brazeiros Brazillian Steakhouse, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, and Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse, to name a few. Nightlife and hangout hotspots include Tavern on Fourth, The Sports and Social Club, PBR Louisville, and more.

Waterfront Park and the Big Four Bridge: Derby City doesn’t just offer great restaurants and cultural attractions — it also provides the opportunity to experience the great outdoors. Waterfront Park is the perfect place to walk, run, or throw a frisbee with your pup. If you’re looking for even more adventure, take a trip across the walking bridge to explore Southern Indiana while taking in a stunning view of Louisville.

Regalo : Find fun goods like T-shirts, socks, unique art, and more at this local gift shop on 4th Street.

: Find fun goods like T-shirts, socks, unique art, and more at this local gift shop on 4th Street. Art Eatables : This local chocolate shop combines America’s native spirit with flavors that bring out its defining features. There are a variety of alcohol-free options, too!

: This local chocolate shop combines America’s native spirit with flavors that bring out its defining features. There are a variety of alcohol-free options, too! Falls City Market: The definition of a one-stop-shop, Falls City Market is conveniently located in the Omni Hotel and within walking distance of the hustle and bustle of the heart of Downtown Louisville. Pick up a bottle of vino at The Bottle Shoppe Fine Wine and Spirits, find fun bourbon gifts at Castle & Key 502, or shop Kentucky-themed merch at Mint Julep Experiences.

