Named after the 19th-century German immigrants who butchered there, Louisville’s Butchertown is still home to pork processing plant JBS Swift & Co. But today, the neighborhood has so much more to offer. With new shops, restaurants, and the opening of the largest soccer-specific stadium in the region, it’s no surprise that Butchertown is known as an up-and-coming area. “The great thing about Butchertown,” says Louisville developer Andy Blieden, “is everything is mom-and-pop — locally owned. We like that personality, and we want to keep that quirkiness of our neighborhood.”

Here’s our guide to a few new stops to make during your next visit to this unique Louisville neighborhood.

Your Updated Guide to Butchertown

EAT & DRINK

Hog Father Pizza Shop

1301 Story Ave., Louisville, KY 40206 • (502) 409-6180

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; closed Monday

With a name that’s an homage to Butchertown, Hog Father Pizza Shop helps support local by sourcing its pork from neighbor JBS Swift & Co. In addition to pizza pies, Hog Father’s offerings include sides like crispy Brussels sprouts and fried giardiniera, as well as a selection of salads and sandwiches. The eatery occasionally features live music, and its owners have plans to open an outside deck as well as a full bar in the near future.

TEN20 Craft Brewery

1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, KY 40206 • (502) 290-6820

Hours: Monday through Wednesday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

This historic, 12,000-square-foot facility is more than just a brewery. Built to serve as a venue for both public and private events, TEN20 Craft Brewery can accommodate groups of up to 300 people. There are also three eateries that will have permanent, rolling spaces within the location: Happy Belly Bistro, with its fusion cuisine; Black Rock Grille, which is known for its burgers and fries; as well as MozzaPi, the bakery that turns out bread, pastries, and Neapolitan pizzas.

Butchertown Grocery Bakery

743 E Main St., Louisville, KY 40202

Hours: daily, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The neighborhood’s first European bakery boasts breads — including baguettes, biscuits, buns, muffins, focaccia, bialy and more — that are made fresh daily and are available with a variety of breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Butchertown Grocery Bakery also provides handcrafted pastries, tarts, cookies, and other desserts, as well as a full menu of espresso drinks and custom-blended coffee. It also offers select bourbons as well as a curated assortment of local and regional craft beers.

Gold Bar

1601 Story Ave., Louisville, KY 40206 • (502) 749-0002

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. (kitchen till 9 p.m.); Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. (kitchen till 11 p.m.); Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (kitchen till 3 p.m.)

Offering a plethora of beverage options and elevated bar food menu items, Gold Bar strives to be a lively and inclusive space for everyone and anyone to eat, drink, dance, and enjoy furry friends on the pup-friendly patio. Weekly specials are available for Whiskey Wednesdays, brunch is served on Sundays, and a new vegan menu was released in May 2021.

Cultured Cheese & Charcuterie Bar

1007 E Main St., Louisville, KY 40206 • (502) 409-8706

Hours: Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday

Cultured owner Jessica Mattingly specializes in local and unique farmstead cheeses, highlighting ​Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese in Austin, KY, which is owned by her father.​ Cheeses and charcuterie are chosen weekly and offered in a variety of options, from a single serving with three cheeses and a choice of one charcuterie, to an “overboard,” which serves up to eight people and includes five cheeses and three charcuterie choices. Cultured also boasts an extensive list of cocktails, wine, beer, and other beverages.

Chik’n & Mi

1765 Mellwood Ave., Louisville, KY 40206 • (502) 890-5731

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

After closing their eatery Hearth on Mellwood, the owners moved their first restaurant, Chik’n & Mi, to its current Butchertown location. Specializing in Asian-inspired comfort foods, Chik’n & Mi serves everything from fried chicken steam buns and kimchi mac & cheese to tofu lettuce wraps and chicken noodle soup ramen. The bar offers an extensive selection of sake and craft beer, as well as cocktails that feature local ingredients and house-infusions.

SHOP, PLAY & MORE

Butchertown House of Beauty & Booze

1015 E Main St., Louisville, KY 40206 • (502) 742-3076

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Saturday and Sunday

Whether you’re looking to get a beard trim or have your hair cut, colored, or styled, Butchertown House of Beauty & Booze’s team has you covered. “We have stylists and barbers, and we sell premade drinks,” explains owner Travis Lay. There are also single-serving wine, beer, and cocktail options available for purchase so customers can enjoy a boozy drink during their appointment, which can be made by calling the shop directly, or via the Booksy mobile app.

Confections

1201 Story Ave., Louisville, KY 40206 • (502) 584-2841

Hours: Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Sunday

Located in Butchertown Market and inside Work the Metal, Confections offers a wide array of sweet treats, including everything from pre-packaged gummies and popcorn to fresh fudge and macarons, as well as a variety of chocolates, cookies, and other goodies. Most of the candies and confections are from local businesses within the Louisville community.

Lynn Family Stadium

350 Adams St., Louisville, KY 40206 • (502) 568-2489

With a total capacity of 15,304, Lynn Family Stadium is the biggest soccer-specific stadium in the region. Opened in 2020, it is home to Louisville City FC of the United Soccer League Championship, as well as the National Women’s Soccer League’s Racing Louisville FC. The stadium also features 18 luxury suites and premium seating amenities, as well as a large safe-standing supporter section.

Porktoberfest

If you happen to be in Butchertown in October, check social media for details on the annual Porktoberfest event. The culinary competition, which benefits the Butchertown Neighborhood Association, pits local restaurants and chefs against one another. The best barbecue and pork-inspired dishes vie for titles such as Most Creative, Best Vegetarian, People’s Choice, and Best Overall Pork. Attendees are encouraged to sample the various creations and help the judges vote.

COMING SOON!

Vernon Lanes

Built in 1876, Vernon Lanes was a go-to spot for local bowlers. After closing in 2015, the space remained vacant for several years. Its new owners plan to restore the bowling alley while adding a bar, dining space, and additional restrooms to the first floor. The basement will house a stage and kitchen, as well as a second bar. The newly renovated facility is expected to open by Fall 2021.

