This month is filled with soirées, family gatherings, and celebrations of all kinds. Well-thought-out and intentional hostess gifts show the party planners in your life just how much you appreciate them. We’ve rounded up some fabulous ideas from shops throughout the South that will leave a festive impression wherever your travels take you this season.

HOME & HOLIDAY DECOR

Ornaments

Just Creations in Kentucky highlights imaginative and truly unique pieces from makers and artisans around the globe. Shop an impressive array of ornaments to gift at pre-Christmas parties this season. We love the whimsical design of this set of three hand-painted mini ornaments handcrafted in India using a traditional papier-mâché technique. Find yours for $30 at Just Creations.

“Christmas Tree In A Bag” + herb care cards

What a thoughtful gift idea to let your hostess plant a “Christmas Tree-To-Be” that will grow to be a majestic Scotch pine and a holiday memory that will live for generations. The bag includes seed, growing medium, wood chips for drainage, and directions. Plus, add these handy info cards for a two-part gift. Find the “Christmas Tree In A Bag” for $12 and the herb or houseplant care cards for $19 each at Moxie Mercantile (call for shipping of these two products).

Soap + lotion

Thistle Farms’ beloved lavender hand soap and lotion are made with organic ingredients and oils that nourish your hands and leave a lingering invigorating scent. For over 20 years, this Nashville non-profit has been a sanctuary for women survivors of trafficking and addiction. Find your set at Thistle Farms for $30.

Cheeseboard

This personalized bamboo board is tiered and can be used for cheese, fruit, appetizers, and more. It comes with two stainless steel tools and can be engraved with a monogram, family name, or message. It’s currently on sale for $44 (reg. $55) at Things Remembered.

Candle

Southern tastemaker Libby Callaway has created the candle we’ve all been waiting for. A “delicious mélange of Egyptian geranium, rose, jasmine, patchouli, guaiac wood, sandalwood, saffron, amber, and vanilla,” this candle is sophisticated, warm, sultry, and perfect for a chilly night in with friends. FYI, it’s strong enough to fill even a very large space with its inviting scent! Buy a few for $48 each at The Callaway Collection.

TO SAVOR

Biscuit Bash Box

What better way to soak up a post-party hangover than with some scratch-made biscuits? This new entertaining-inspired box from Charleston’s beloved Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit features 30 handmade biscuits in five flavors: buttermilk, sharp cheddar, iced blueberry, cinnamon, and cheese-and-chive. The delightful packaging was designed by Greenville-based artist Dorothy Shain and inspired by Callie’s founder Carrie Morey’s china collection. Find yours for $52.75 at Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit.

Reid’s Snack Mix

No one does giftable snacks quite like Reid’s Fine Foods in Charlotte, NC. Now is the perfect time to order a bunch of their best-sellers to gift throughout the season, like their famous 5 o’clock Crunch ($15.99 to $21.99). Or opt for the Holiday Jingle Gift Basket that includes four additional savory and sweet treats like the mini chocolate chip cookies. Find this set and more for $46.99 at Reid’s Fine Foods.

Hot chocolate bomb

After the guests have left and the shoes are kicked off, this house-made hot cocoa bomb is just waiting to melt into a comforting treat. Each bomb can serve up to three mug-fulls of hot chocolate. Once you drop the hot chocolate bomb in the heated milk of your choice, the outer milk chocolate shell magically melts away. Stock up on these for $18 each at Tempered Fine Chocolates.

Judy Pound Cakes

Life is short — eat the cake! With delicious flavors to choose from like cinnamon pecan and chocolate chip chocolate, you’ll want to snag two loaves of pound cake at a time … one for your host and one for yourself. We won’t judge. Made fresh in Memphis and adorably wrapped, this is an easy gift that’s also super tasty. Find the mini loaves for $10 each at Judy Pound Cakes.

BAR ESSENTIALS

Cocktail rimmers

Find the perfect touch of pizzazz to add to the rim of your cocktail — sea salt, hot sea salt, or raw sugar — for $7.50 each at Walker Feed Co. To take this hostess gift up a notch, add a bottle of your favorite tequila.

“Making Spirits Bright” set

Squash your party planner’s holiday stress with this fun collection of bar essentials, from cocktail ingredients to salty snacks. It comes with White’s Elixir Moscow Mule mix and margarita mix, Forage South Nashville Hot Peanuts, and an Olive & Sinclair cinnamon chili chocolate bar. Give it as a whole or break it up to mix it with other gifts on this list. Shop this gift set for $47.95 at Made in TN.

Here’s to a fun-filled holiday season!

