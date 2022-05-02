Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Graduations, Mother’s Day, and other spring celebrations pepper our calendars as we flip them to May. From chic accessories to party-ready curios, this list has something special for every occasion this month — all from local Southern makers, brands, and retailers. Here are some of our favorite May FINDS that we’ve found throughout the South!

STYLISH MOTHER’S DAY GIFT IDEAS

Love necklace

Show your L-O-V-E with a unique piece by Goldbug, one of the Charleston area’s most beloved jewelry designers. Perfectly imperfect, each pendant is hammered and letter stamped one at a time by hand. The 14K-gold-filled piece comes in two sizes, small (a 1-inch disc on an 18-inch beaded chain for $125) and large (a 1.25-inch disc on a 20-inch beaded chain for $165). Shop this for your favorites (or yourself) at Goldbug.

Customizable bangle

These heavy-weight stacking bangles can be customized for Mom! Add a hand-engraved date or a traditional monogram to the oval pendant, and pick from yellow gold, white gold, or rose gold. This is a splurge-worthy memento that she’ll wear forever. Shop your bracelets for $640 each at Yearly Co.

Ela Rae earrings

You can never go wrong with jewelry, right? These fabulous 14K yellow gold earrings are sterling silver plated and will pair with any outfit Mom decides to wear. We love that they nod to the maximalist earring trend without the need for another piercing! Find them for $118 at Oak Hall.

Earrings

Online shopping destination Tuckernuck has just launched a collaboration with Charleston tastemaker and influencer Cameran Eubanks Wimberly! All 13 of the apparel styles (many of which quickly sold out, but will hopefully be restocked) and two pairs of earrings are under $200 and are named after places and people special to Cameran. These fun earrings in soft gold and lucite are perfect for laid-back porch days or spur-of-the-moment date nights. Shop these for $68 at Tuckernuck.

Tote

Run, don’t walk, to snag this leather and rattan cane tote! This slightly structured silhouette bag is handmade by Balinese artisans and boasts an interior zipped pocket and magnetic-snap tab closure. This roomy, summer-ready tote is sturdy enough for everyday use and great for travel. Shop this for $224 at Hemline.

Silk scarf

A new scarf is a fresh way to spice up any outfit. Tie it on a handbag, around your neck, or in your ponytail. We love these new colorful scarves designed by artist Maizie Clarke. You will be Keeneland, Derby, or Steeplechase ready in this equestrian and topiary style! The scarf is available in 100% silk ($98) or a synthetic blend ($48) at SB Shop.

Shoes

A fabulous pair of versatile sandals are always on the warm-weather packing list. We love the textured braided straps, light blush color, and chunky platform sole of this pair. They’re made with conscious materials for a lighter eco-footprint, so you can shop extra happily. Find these for $125 at Shoes on King.

Sun hat

Give your outfit a little oomph (and save your skin!) with this natural palm sun hat. Pair it with your favorite cotton dress, swimwear, or denim. How great is the cute black detailing?! Find this chic fedora for $133 at Shelby Jewel.

HOME & ENTERTAINING

Vase

North Carolina ceramics brand Haand teamed up with chef, TV personality, author, and restaurateur Vivian Howard just in time for Mother’s Day! This funky bud vase is available in Buttermilk Pink, a colorway that Haand x Vivian Howard created and curated for Vivian’s restaurant Lenoir in Charleston, SC … and now you can shop the collection at Haand. This small bud vase is $55 at Haand.

Candle

Custom-blended candle fragrances to mimic our favorite cocktails? Sign us up! Rewined’s new “With A Twist” line is housed in chic brushed gold bowls or frosted cut wine bottles with whimsical, trendy labels. Each with delicious scents that nod to your favorite refreshing summer sippers. Find your perfect “flavor” in three different sizes ranging from $24 to $58 at Rewined.

Cactus glasses

How cute are these gold-rimmed cactus glasses for the warm-weather months? Just concoct your favorite drink, sit back, and relax. Find the set of four for $82 at Social.

Table runner

When setting the table for spring entertaining, don’t forget a paper table runner! Roll a runner down the whole table for easy clean-up, use it under shared charcuterie, or create individual placemats for each spot at the table. Shop this classic striped style for $29.95 at Hester & Cook. (You can use it as perfect springtime wrapping paper, too!)

CLEVER GIFTS FOR GRADS (+ MORE)

Set of bath bombs

What could be more perfect than bath bombs in a French macaron box? This set of five bath bombs (in lavender, lemongrass, eucalyptus, pink grapefruit, and rose) is cutely packaged and ready for gifting. Shop this for $20 at em+me boutique.

Beauty towels

No one likes to ruin white linens with makeup stains, and no one wants to sleep with makeup on! Sold in sets of two, Red Land Cotton’s makeup towels are made from long-staple cotton grown on their family farm in Alabama and have been tested and proven to resist stains from tons of ingredients in our products. Shop these beautiful towels for $45 at Red Land Cotton.

Travel kit

Barr-Co. makes luxurious bath products from plant-derived ingredients in the USA, and this convenient travel kit has moisturizing body wash, triple-milled bar soap, shea butter lotion, and a cute travel candle — all packaged in a reusable zippered pouch. Stick these in your guest bath for guests or give them to recent grads for on-the-go pampering! It’s $38 at Selcouth.

Desk lamp

Atlanta-based interiors guru Kevin Francis is our go-to for funky home and gift finds at fab prices. This mid-century-inspired task lamp is a trendy addition to any desk, nightstand, or reading nook. The burnished brass base, sleek lines, and adjustable stem make this charming lamp a great gift. Shop this for $218 at Kevin Francis.

Catch-all leather tray

These handmade leather trays from Bar W.R. come in an array of colors to match any school spirit. A sturdy layer of vegetable-tanned leather has a soft garment suede inside and is finished by hand for a seamless yet rustic-looking finish. Perfect as a catch-all for the dorm, home, or office. Shop the medium size (pictured) for $42, and the large for $58 at Stag.

May your month be full of Southern FINDS and delightful celebrations!

