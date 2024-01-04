Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

We’re totally on board for the ease of comfy sets this winter. From lounging around the house to running errands and traveling, these cozy top-and-bottom duos are a simple way to feel pulled together while still enjoying the comfort of what we’ll call “elevated pajamas.” Just add a jacket or scarf, fashion sneakers or clogs, and minimal jewelry when you leave the house, and you’re good to go!

Meenew Women’s High-Neck Two-Piece Sweatsuit

“This two-piece set is perfect for fall, and it’s excellent quality! I always get tons of compliments when I wear it. It’s my go-to in the fall and winter,” says Amanda Stanfill, Account Executive.

The gorgeous green set includes high-waisted wide-leg pants with an elastic waistband and a sleek turtleneck pullover. Made from a super soft sweater knit, this set looks seamless and sophisticated. Wear it with a silk scarf and simple loafers for an instantly elegant but incredibly comfortable outfit. You can also snag this set in neutral colors or, if you’re feeling vibrant, hues including purple or color-block pink and orange.

Lilly Pulitzer Maryn Tank & Pant Sweater Set

Made from a cozy, textured chenille knit fabric, this Lilly Pulitzer tank, pant, and sweater set is perfect for mixing, matching, and layering. Together, they’re a monochromatic and snuggly look that takes you from watching TV at home to running errands. You’ll find yourself repeatedly reaching for this super soft sweater — we even love it with a T-shirt and jeans.

Free People Hailee Set

This 100% cotton knit set from Free People has a casual, carefree look with a henley-style top and cropped pants. Throw it on for slow mornings at home, or pair it with a few choice accessories, such as a jean jacket, and you’ll be ready to meet friends for a quick morning coffee. It comes in three beautifully neutral colors that you’ll wear from fall through spring.

LILLUSORY Women’s Two-Piece Outfit

For the budget-friendly version of the Free People set, look to this two-piece set from Amazon. It has a henley top and a slouchy, relaxed fit that looks effortlessly pulled together. Brianna Goebel, Associate Editor & Sponsored Content Manager, can confirm it’s a great buy. “I’ve been wearing this loungewear set non-stop since I purchased it on Prime Day. It’s the perfect ensemble to wear when working from home or just running out for a quick errand. I bought mine in the caramel color, but there are so many other options to choose from. Plus, it’s so soft and cozy,” says Goebel.

Choose from 15 colors in this acrylic-cotton blend set, including stripes, pink, red, and dark blue.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Pullover Crew and Bamboo Joggers

Lightweight and perfect for layering, these two bamboo pieces from Cozy Earth offer a four-way bamboo viscose stretch material that keeps you looking stylish no matter where your day takes you. This sporty set has joggers with a slim, cozy fit (and a phone pocket!) and a crew neck that makes your everyday sweatshirt style look elevated.

LILLUSORY Women’s Two-Piece Outfit with Piping

This knit gives off sophisticated, luxurious vibes with elegant piping around the top and bottom hem. The elbow-length sleeves and chic vents give it a high-end look that far exceeds its Amazon price point. Zoe Yarborough, StyleBlueprint Staff Writer, is a huge fan of the set, especially for travel. “This set is my go-to for airport days,” says Yarborough.

Frank & Eileen Tokyo Travel Set

This luxe triple fleece cotton set will take you everywhere, from school pickup in the morning to relaxing in the evening at home to traveling on a cross-country flight in style. The raw hem and thick cotton knit are as comfortable as they are sophisticated, and the black-on-black look is minimalist and chic.

Quince SuperSoft Fleece Pullover Hoodie and Wide Leg Pants

For a sporty look that’s both casual and tailored, try the SuperSoft Fleece duo from Quince, a brand known for its pieces that look and feel far more expensive than their price tag. This set is the kind you can’t wait to put on, and it’s also made sustainably. Quince uses GRS-certified poly yarn in this set, which utilizes plastics that often end up in the ocean and landfills. Truly, this feels as good as it looks.

Alo Cashmere Jet Set Crew and High-Waist Wide Leg Pant

Is there anything more luxurious than 100% pure cashmere? Spoiler: there’s not. This cashmere set from Alo is perhaps the most indulgent set you can splurge on this winter. It’s incredibly soft and beautifully elegant. You’ll never want to take it off, and that crew sweatshirt will go with everything from leggings to jeans and beyond.

Spanx AirEssentials Half Zip Sweatshirt and Wide Leg Sweatpants

Whether you’re at the airport or meeting friends for brunch, this set in a soft and drapey stretch fabric looks both polished and casual. You can go for the unique Smoke color (which gives off a quiet luxury, neutral look), opt for a classic black, or choose one of the other rich neutrals. Try layering with a thin turtleneck underneath for an even more sophisticated look. This is a sweatpant set that feels both stylish and effortless.

Want something even cozier to wear once the sun goes down? Check out our favorite pajamas!

