This recipe is great for many occasions but stands out when you don’t want to cook the corn. That’s because the corn used here is raw! Yes, raw corn is tasty and brings a different corn flavor to dishes. Sure, you could cook the corn for this side. That said, fresh summer corn is super sweet and delicious raw. Try it!

This is a great side for many summer favorite recipes. If you’d like to make this recipe into a salad, simply spoon a bunch of it over some romaine lettuce and drizzle with your favorite dressing (our Jalapeño Ranch dressing is delicious).

Our Director of Marketing, Megan Casey, passed this delicious recipe along to me, and I see why she makes it so often! And while we love this without fresh jalapeños on top, their addition brings just the right amount of heat. Either way, there is no better side for summer than one with corn AND tomatoes.

Avocado, Fresh Corn + Summer Tomato (Side or Salad) Megan Casey No ratings yet Print Recipe Course Side Dish Servings 4 people Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 2 ears fresh corn

2 cups diced tomatoes (I used grape/cherry tomatoes for these photos)

1 avocado diced

handful chopped cilantro and or basil

1 tbsp olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

1 jalapeño pepper (optional) Instructions Cut the corn kernels off the cob and place in a bowl.

Cut the grape or cherry tomatoes into halves. Add to the bowl.

Add the diced avocado to the bowl.

Add the rest of the ingredients and lightly mix.

If using jalapenos, thinly slice and add them across the top to serve. Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

If you love corn and tomatoes and are looking for more recipes to showcase their flavor, check out this Butter Bean + Corn Salad Topped with Bacon + Tomatoes.

******

See more original recipes in our recipe library.