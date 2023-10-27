Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Jessie James Decker just added a third cookbook to her already impressive resume, which includes country artist, clothing line founder, reality TV star, mom of two, and, of course, author. In her newest release, Just Eat — a follow-up to her 2020 bestseller, Just Feed Me — Jessie offers up over 100 delicious recipes, including many of the go-to comfort foods she cooks at home. Just in time for temperatures to drop, she’s sharing two of her favorites for the season!

This article contains product affiliate links. We may receive a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on one of these links.

Cheddar Biscuits with Garlic Butter

If you love Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits, you’ll want to bookmark this recipe — a homemade take on the iconic restaurant version! Because cheddar cheese pairs beautifully with the mellow, slightly sweet flavor of pumpkin, we recommend serving them with Jessie’s pumpkin chili (below), but they’re a guaranteed hit served with just about any soup, chili, or brunch spread. Get the biscuit recipe HERE.

Pumpkin Chili with Black Beans

We wait all year long for pumpkin chili season to arrive. If you haven’t tried it yet, you’re way overdue. Adding pumpkin purée to a traditional beef-and-bean chili lends a buttery richness and just a hint of winter squash flavor — so if you’re not typically a pumpkin fan, don’t worry. Jessie likes to serve hers with shredded cheddar and sliced scallions, but you can customize the toppings to your heart’s content! (We like a generous dollop of sour cream or Greek yogurt.) Get the recipe HERE.

Recipes from JUST EAT by Jessie James Decker. © Copyright 2023 by Jessie James Decker. Used with permission by Dey Street Books, an imprint of HarperCollins. All rights reserved.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

**********

For more recipes and entertaining ideas, browse our Food & Dining articles!

Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email