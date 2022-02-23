Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

As if we need another excuse to spend more time in the comfort of our own homes, carving out space for an in-home bar appears to be a growing trend. It’s no wonder! After all, a home bar comes with some serious perks – motivation to skip the crowds and rideshare charges and relax on the couch.

One accessible home bar trend we’re seeing is the wet bar, a clever way to make use of small spaces by turning them into a fully functioning bar, complete with a sink, plenty of storage, and room for stylish accents. Check out these seven inspiring wet bars to get your wheels spinning!

7 Home Bars That Make You Never Want to Leave

Patterns + Accents

The combination of bold patterns and bright accents might be one of the most popular home bar trends this season. After all, carving out space for an official in-home “cocktail zone” begs us to put our creative juices to the test. In particular, this gorgeous space from Nashville-based interior designer Jessica Maros features a wildly wonderful wallcovering that brings out the hunter-green cabinetry and gold embellishments.

Contemporary Chic

There’s something particularly inviting about open shelving with a smattering of pretty vignettes, particularly when they’re floating against a patterned backsplash. Whether you accomplish the look with subway tile, beadboard, or wallpaper, the effect is eye-catching — especially when you mix things up with varying heights, textures, and pops of color. This home wet bar in Nashville, executed by designer Beth Haley, is an excellent example of how carefully chosen pieces in a home bar can accent and offset a beautiful backsplash. The addition of fresh greenery is the perfect finishing touch!

Old World Glamour

“Mad Men” may be credited with the initial comeback of the personal bar setup, but the trend is still gaining momentum, with reimagined versions of the classics cropping up left and right. A “Mad Men”-style bar typically involves a vintage furniture piece filled with everything you need to make the perfect Old Fashioned, while the newer iteration is a more straightforward, upscale affair that hints at the star-studded glamour of Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn. This stunner from Julie Couch Interiors is a striking example, showcasing antiqued mirror tiles, open shelving to showcase a complete glassware collection, dark counters, and a vase of hydrangeas for a burst of color.

Rustic Charm

Game rooms are the quintessential space to host an in-home bar — a place where family and friends congregate for fun, laughter, and, of course, cocktails. This rustic wet bar is located in Nashville interior designer Mark Simmons‘ own home, designed by Mark himself and beautifully crafted by Lone Oak Builders. Lighting plays a vital role in the setup, with inset fixtures that showcase a triptych from local artist Roger Dale Brown. Mark is particularly fond of the retractable cabinet doors on the bar, which allow him to display his glassware collection or close the doors when the bar is not in use.

Color Infusion

Color, color, and more color! Recent interior design trends embrace everything from vivid jewel tones to chic pastels, and we’re here for it. Infusing a dose of rich color into your space — be it the kitchen, a bathroom, or a bedroom — can brighten it up and add immediate character. In this instance, a former galley kitchen designed by Van Pond Architect offers ample cabinet space to store heirloom crystal pieces, antique ice buckets, and high-end bourbons, while floating shelves hold the glassware reserved for everyday use.

Classically Refined

Mixed metals can add the right amount of vintage-meets-modern sensibility to your in-home bar. This example from Lisa Mallory Interior Design in Memphis features a bar built into a cabinet. The combination of metals surrounded by gray custom cabinetry delivers a timeless and luxurious look that draws attention — from a silver ice bucket and copper mule mugs to gold faucet hardware.

Sleek + Simple

Sometimes simplicity is the key to an attention-grabbing space. This two-story Green Hills home in Nashville recently underwent a renovation from Van Mol Restoration, and a former butler’s pantry became the ideal location for a kitchen-adjacent wet bar. Though it’s a relatively small space, it’s plenty big enough to house a sink, wine fridge, custom cabinets, and shelves for various high-end bottles. Clean lines and a subtle color scheme create a peaceful zone to shake, stir, and sip.

We hope this inspires your vision for a stunning wet bar in your own home!

