Whether dining out during the holidays is a beloved family tradition, or you’re just looking for a break from hosting, we’re here to help with a list of spots open on Thanksgiving Day in Memphis!

But first, a quick reminder: Don’t put your alcohol purchases off until the big day! “By law, liquor stores are closed in Tennessee on Thanksgiving Day,” Scott Smith, owner of Rootstock Wine Merchants, tells us. “To keep things fair,’ grocery stores aren’t allowed to sell alcohol either.”

*Listed in alphabetical order

Bar DKDC

For more information + holiday hours: bardkdc.com

After dinner, head to Bar DKDC, as they celebrate its 10th anniversary of being open on Thanksgiving with the band, The Sheiks! Live music begins at 9 p.m., and the doors open at 8 p.m. While you’re there, try one of their specialty cocktails like the Negril Mojito, Mint Condition, or Three Dives.

Brookhaven Pub & Grill

For more information + holiday hours: brookhavenpubandgrill.com

Celebrate Thanksgiving evening with Brookhaven Pub & Grill! If you’re not interested in the traditional holiday menu, order some nachos, a chicken tender wrap, or a sausage and cheese plate. They’re open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., with 21+ entry after 9 p.m. Plus, enjoy a nice seat on their heated patio!

Complicated Pilgrim

For more information + holiday hours: complicatedpilgrim.com

Complicated Pilgrim offers Memphians and guests a decadent four-course, pre-fixe menu filled with contemporary twists on holiday classics. This year’s experience begins with pimento cheese deviled eggs, kung pao Brussels sprouts, and a Caesar salad. You can also choose from three entrées: Salmon Wellington, Mushroom “Meatloaf,” or Roasted Turkey. And to round it out, choose between cherry, apple, white chocolate, and pumpkin pies for dessert. Cost is $55 per person. You can make reservations on their website.

The Cupboard

For more information + holiday hours: thecupboardrestaurant.com

If you have out-of-town visitors, The Cupboard is a great stop! You can look forward to the eatery’s signature home-style Southern comfort foods like chicken and dressing, fried or grilled catfish, corn pudding, mashed potatoes, broccoli casserole, and a cobbler to end on a good note.

The Guest House at Graceland

For more information + holiday hours: guesthousegraceland.com

Eat like a king (or at least The King)! Enjoy a meal at The Guest House at Graceland in their Grand Ballroom and snap some photos while you’re there. The menu includes pan-seared chicken, glazed salmon, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and more. Cost is $65.99 per person.

Neil’s Music Room

For more information + holiday hours: neilsmemphis.com

To sample music and a delicious buffet, visit Neil’s Music Room for a fun and funky Turkey Day. They will serve smoked turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, English peas, yams, green beans, corn, rolls, cranberry sauce, and dessert. Bring your stretchy pants!

Paulette’s

For more information + holiday hours: paulettes.net

Enjoy lobster bisque, sweet potato salad, or crab cakes to kick off your meal. For your entrée, choose between a traditional turkey dinner, grilled filet mignon, or Gulf redfish with crab meat. To end your meal, you can look forward to freshly baked pumpkin pie, chocolate cake, or bourbon pecan pie. Meals start at $55 per person.

The Peabody

For more information + holiday hours: peabodymemphis.com

Enjoy a lavish brunch or dinner at The Peabody. You’ll find the works — from appetizers and salads to Thanksgiving-inspired entrées, delectable sides, and delicious desserts. Their four-course dinner is $140 per person and includes menu items like smoked turkey, marinated zucchini, cranberry pear ricotta cake, or pumpkin pie.

Talk Shop

For more information + holiday hours: talkshopmemphis.com

If you’re like most of us, you need a little joe to start the day, and a treat from a Memphis coffee shop is a great place to get your caffeine. If you want to get out to enjoy a cup or two, Talk Shop in Caption by Hyatt will keep their regular hours. Since they are open all day, grab a light breakfast or lunch. They have a “Build-Your-Own Hearth Bar” and classics like avocado toast, fried chicken salad, and tomato soup.

No matter how you celebrate, we wish you a Thanksgiving Day filled with great food, family, and friends! Did we miss a spot? Send an email to [email protected]!

