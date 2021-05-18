Amazing restaurants are cropping up so fast in Memphis, it’s hard to keep up with them all – but we will give it our best shot! This month alone, we’ve discovered delicious dishes from Morocco, rolled ice cream from Thailand, Japanese-inspired small plates, Latin American cuisine, Southern fare with NOLA flair, and a little buttery goodness to top it all off. You will not want to miss these six fabulous new Memphis restaurants.

6 New Memphis Restaurants You Need To Try

Andalusia

5101 Sanderlin Avenue, Ste. 103, Memphis, TN 38117 • (901) 236-7784

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The historic region of Andalusia has long been known for its cultural richness and diversity. For years, inhabitants lived in harmony with many different religions co-existing happily, Andalusia owner Jamal Romani tells us. “I chose the name to remind people that we did it before, and we can do it again,” he says.

A native of Morocco, Jamal brought his love of his homeland’s cuisine to the menu he created, aiming for an authentic Moroccan experience using a local source he can trust. Jamal and his family own a farm in Mississippi, and they use as many ingredients as possible from there, from the meats and poultry to the vegetables. Start your meal with eggplant puree, a delectable dish served with homemade bread, or Briouat, savory pastries wrapped in crisp phyllo dough. Popular dinner entrees include the lamb, chicken, and Kefta tagines, and couscous. For a taste of genuine Moroccan street food, try a Bucadillo sandwich. French fries are included – inside the sandwich, in true Moroccan style.

Butteriffic Bakery and Café

488 S. Second Street, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 207-4618

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Butteriffic Bakery and Café owner Tamika Heard knows a thing or two about making melt-in-your-mouth treats – her parents founded Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, a beloved local favorite. She and her sisters worked in the family-owned business for years, and she jumped at the chance to take over and rebrand, using a uniquely descriptive word. “Butteriffic” is quite an apt term to describe the goodies to be found at the new bakery and café. Rich and delicious, the butter cookies come in a selection of flavors, and the butter cookie-crust pies are outstanding. Muffins, puddings, and parfaits are also on the menu. For something savory, Tamika offers tasty lunch items that include smoked tuna and smoked chicken salad. Freshly brewed artisan coffees complete the selection. Best of all, Butteriffic Bakery and Café celebrates important holidays, such as National Pie Day and National Peach Cobbler Day. Yum!

By the Brewery

496 Tennessee Street, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 310-4341

Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (breakfast served 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.); Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (breakfast served all day)

True to its name, By the Brewery is across the street from the historic Tennessee Brewery. The charming Downtown eatery is bright and welcoming, with a touch of both New Orleans and Memphis history. “All three of my kids have spent time in New Orleans,” owner Robin Joyce says. “The vintage doors are from there, as well as the custom-made countertops.” And while the space is new, the history behind the brewery is certainly not. Robin actually found the blueprints to the Tennessee Brewery years ago, and they now grace the walls of By the Brewery.

The menu is traditionally Southern but with an uplifted twist. For breakfast, you’ll find a yummy assortment of brewery biscuits, all made with Ghost River Cream Ale. The selection includes the Brisket Biscuit, the Tennessee Street Biscuit, and the BLT (which in this case stands for Bacon, potato Latke, and Tomato jam). Lunch standouts are a delicious variation on standard avocado toast; a pastrami sandwich with homemade slaw, mustard, and pickles; and a grilled cheese that boasts three kinds of cheese plus a cheddar crust.

CIMAS

33 Beale Street, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 444-3232

Hours: Daily, 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Located in the new Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis, CIMAS is currently open for breakfast and brunch. (Lunch and dinner menus are coming soon, and we can’t wait!) Satisfy your craving for original, Latin American-inspired cuisine in the mornings with dishes like breakfast tacos, carnitas breakfast hash, and Cornflake crusted French toast.

“Memphis is brimming with wonderfully renowned BBQ and Southern restaurants. So, instead of competing with that, we wanted to offer something different, but still reflect the culture and city of Memphis,” explains Troy Dixon, Director of Operations. CIMAS makes use of a wide variety of Southern ingredients and inspirations, creating a menu that is both unique and delicious.

You’ll find Southern standbys like grits on the menu – but it’s not your grandmother’s grits! The Anson Mills Grit Bowl is a hearty serving with farm eggs, Tasso ham vinaigrette, green onion, and fried garlic. And while the word “oatmeal” usually conjures up a bland dish, the Anson Mills Heirloom Oatmeal sounds divine, with Piloncillo (a raw form of pure cane sugar used in Mexico), candied pistachios, and hibiscus raspberry coulis.

Poke World East Memphis

575 Erin Drive, Memphis, TN 38117 • (901) 779-4971

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Delicious and healthy, the menu at Poke World focuses on poke bowls, milk teas, and rolled ice cream. “Milk tea originated in Taiwan, poke bowls are from Hawaii, and rolled ice cream was invented in Thailand,” says Derek Wong, Marketing Manager of Poke World. “We wanted to bring these three unique cultures and flavors to Memphis.”

A traditional Hawaiian dish, poke bowls feature sushi-grade raw fish tossed with rice, fresh veggies, and flavor-packed sauces. At Poke World, you build your own, choosing from tuna, salmon, and other seafood as well as cooked options like chicken. Toppings include vegetables and fruits, while sauces range from spicy wasabi yuzu to a milder honey soy. Milk teas are a tasty treat, more often called “bubble teas” for the characteristic pearls of tapioca at the bottom. Customers love the Brown Sugar Boba and the Classic Milk Tea – but with the huge variety of flavors and styles at Poke World, you’re sure to find a new favorite. Finish your meal with rolled ice cream, creamy swirls of sweetness served in a cup and covered with delicious toppings.

Salt | Soy

2583 Broad Avenue, Memphis, TN 38112 • (901) 207-1531

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

After two years of tempting taste buds around Memphis, the red-hot pop-up Salt | Soy has found a permanent home on Broad Avenue. Inspired by Izikaya eateries popular in Japan, the new space is sleek and cool – the perfect setting for sharing delicious small plates. “We want to offer a fun, fast-casual atmosphere with fine dining food,” explains Brad McCarley, who owns Salt | Soy with Alchemy’s Nick Scott.

The collaboration of the two chefs is a match made in heaven. Brad brings his background as a craft butcher, while Nick has extensive experience in Asian fare and sushi. The menu features Japanese-influenced creations that incorporate local ingredients and Southern style. A few of the must-try items are the Chicken Fried Chicken and Dumpling Dumplings, Chili Crab Udon, and the Hamachi Sashimi. The bar at Salt | Soy offers creative house cocktails, a curated wine and beer list, and one of the best saki selections in town. (SB TIP: Bourbon lovers, try the House of the Ritten Sun, a delightful concoction with Rittenhouse Rye, Suntori Toki Japanese Whisky, sunflower orgeat, lemon, and Lost Angel Pinot Noir. Topped with star anise, it’s almost too pretty to drink!)

Enjoy your dining adventures, Memphis!

