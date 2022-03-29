Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Spring is here, temperatures are climbing, and we’re daydreaming of long evenings filled with deliciously crafted cocktails – whether enjoyed in the open air or indoors, soaking in a carefully-curated ambiance that soothes the soul. Here are seven spots around town that boast some of the best vibes and beverages Memphis has to offer. Cheers!

7 of Our Favorite Memphis Cocktail Bars

Alchemy

940 Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 726-4444

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Monday

Dim lights, yummy drinks, and small bites … Alchemy is paradise! The bar menu offers a selection of signature cocktails featuring a wide variety of spirits — like the Memphis Jam featuring Old Dominick Honeyball Vodka and the Van Gogh Hard starring Laird’s Applejack — so you’ll be able to try a variety of flavor profiles before the night is over. For those not in the cocktail mood (not sure we can relate), patrons may also order from an extensive beer and wine list. Reservations are recommended!

Happy hour is 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Wednesday through Saturday.

Bar Hustle

477 S. Main St., Memphis, TN 38103 • 901-701-7490

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to midnight

Located inside the ARRIVE hotel in Downtown Memphis, Bar Hustle is an intimate neighborhood bar with a cocktail menu featuring seasonal rotations and classic mainstays. Inside, you can expect eclectic-modern decor with a relaxing ambiance. Beyond cocktails, they offer a steady selection of one dozen wines to choose from, plus beer and cider. They’re also serving up delicious pizza pies and appetizers Wednesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Check out their daily happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a cocktail of the day for $8, house wine by the glass for $7, beer of the day for $4, and a quick snack of French onion dip with kettle chips for $5.

Blind Bear

119 S Main St ste 100, Memphis, TN 38103 • 901-417-8435

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 3 a.m.; Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to midnight

Blind Bear is a cozy speakeasy with a prohibition-era feel that has “giggle water” and a delicious late-night menu, so the fun never stops! They offer karaoke on Wednesdays, Bingo and games on Thursdays, Burlesque and Blues on Fridays, and live music or a DJ on Saturdays. In true speakeasy fashion, some nights require a password for entry. They post their passwords for entrance on Thursday through Sunday, so keep an eye on their social media!

Happy hour is Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with $2 domestic bottles, $3 well drinks, and $4 house wines.

Crosstown Art Bar

1350 Concourse Ave #280, Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 507-8010

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.; closed Monday

Located inside Crosstown Concourse, Art Bar is a full-service bar with a heavy focus on locally-sourced ingredients — imaginative cocktails laced with fresh fruit, herbs, and florals. True to its name, the space has an artistic, eclectic ambiance with framed art and exposed brick throughout and a number of cozy corners to camp out in. The bar also hosts rotating art exhibits — as if we needed another reason to come back again and again.

The Cove

2559 Broad Ave, Memphis, TN 38112 • 901-730-0719

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The Cove is a retro, nautical-themed bar with total New Orleans vibes. They offer an extensive list of classic cocktails and a wider selection of bourbons and rums than any other bar in town! While grabbing a drink, be sure to try out their fresh oysters and shrimp remoulade to accompany your libations. (They even offer Café Du Monde coffee — a NOLA staple!)

Their happy hour is seven days a week from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; they also offer ‘Martini Madness’ on Saturdays from 4 p.m to 7 p.m.

Eight & Sand

545 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 524-5247

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to midnight

Step inside the Central Station Hotel, and you will find Eight & Sand, their fabulous lobby bar! The drink list is extensive, with both classic and creative cocktails, plus beer and wine. The decor is music-inspired, with a wall of speakers and ladders leading to shelves upon shelves of vinyl records. While you sip on seasonal cocktails, take a peek at their curated vinyl selection with over 20,000 titles. It’s the perfect spot to take visiting guests — particularly if they’re music lovers.

Maximo’s on Broad

2617 Broad Ave, Memphis, TN 38112 • (901) 452-1111

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

Broad Avenue is full of fun, and that’s where you can find Maximo’s on Broad. Specializing in tapas and wine, Maximo’s is a fun dining spot, but it’s also a wonderful place to grab a drink with friends. They not only offer a festive wine list and handcrafted cocktails, but they also offer outdoor seating, so it’s ideal for patio season.

Their happy hour is Tuesday through Friday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with $4 sangria, house wine, draft beer, and well liquor.

Cheers, Memphis!

**********

