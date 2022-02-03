Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Coffee lovers get it. There are few things more soul-soothing than a perfectly prepared cup of joe, however you take it. Luckily, there are a variety of options in Memphis to satisfy your caffeine cravings! Here are a few of our favorite Memphis coffee shops for grabbing a coffee or espresso and a bite to eat, and pulling up a seat to work, study, or unwind.

14 Memphis Coffee Shops to Add to Your Must-Try List

Belltower Coffeehouse & Studio

525 South Highland St., Memphis, TN 38111 • (901) 590-2677

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For caffeine lovers, Belltower Coffeehouse & Studio offers an extensive menu of coffee, espresso, and teas — plus a few caffeine-free selections for folks who prefer their morning beverage without the buzz. They also offer a tasty menu of breakfast and lunch options! But, what makes Belltower unique is its offering of pottery classes and workshops. Where else in town can you make your own mug, and then drink from it?

Bluff City Coffee & Bakery

505 South Main St., Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 405-4399

945 South Cooper St., Memphis, TN 38111 • (901) 249-3378

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

One thing you ought to know about Bluff City Coffee & Bakery. is there is no brewed coffee, just espresso- and tea-based drinks. We love the Americano — a freshly brewed cup of espresso and hot water that is just as strong as a typical cup of coffee. They also have smoothies, a breakfast and lunch menu, and a general store that offers a limited selection of dairy, fresh produce, and baked goods.

Café Keough

12 South Main St., Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 509-2469

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Closed Sunday and Monday

With ample seating both indoors and outdoors, plus plenty of nearby parking, Café Keough is a convenient spot downtown to pop in for a pick-me-up. With a full menu of specialty coffee drinks, hearty breakfast dishes, hot and cold lunch options, and plenty of sweets to choose from, they’ve got a little something for every mood. Pull up a stool at the bar or a table outside on their spacious patio!

Comeback Coffee

358 North Main St., Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 860-4215

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Monday

Located in the Pinch District, Comeback Coffee started as a way to give back to Memphis. Their motto, “Stay a while,” encourages just that. Pick your poison from a selection of creative coffee drinks, and enjoy your time there.

Crazy Gander Coffee Company

150 Madison Ave., Memphis TN 38103 • (901) 552-3852

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Summer 2021, Crazy Gander Coffee Company moved into a historic bank building in downtown Memphis. Now, in the light-flooded space, you can order from a selection of hot, cold, and blended coffee drinks, plus a mouthwatering selection of pastries and rotating food specials. (One of their bagel sandwiches landed on our list of totally epic breakfast sandwiches around Memphis!)

Edge Alley

600 Monroe Ave., Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 425-2605

Hours: Thursday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Monday through Wednesday

Edge Alley has a coffee bar that offers espresso drinks and loose-leaf teas. You can customize your order or choose from a list of seasonal drinks and specials. The one pictured below is an impossibly cozy blend of house-roasted coffee, bourbon, vanilla, and cinnamon.

French Truck Coffee

1350 Concourse Ave., Ste. 167, Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 878-3383

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you’re near Crosstown Concourse, making a pit stop at French Truck Coffee is a must. Not only is the breakfast menu full of to-die-for waffles all day long, but the lunch menu is just as delicious. Finish your meal with a cup of joe to go!

Java Cabana Coffeehouse

2170 Young Ave., Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 272-7210

Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Monday

Open since 1992, Cooper-Young’s coffeehouse, Java Cabana, serves up cappuccinos, lattes, espressos, and more. Looking for more than your standard coffee order? Consider pairing your coffee with a tasty bite from their delicious food menu. French toast, bagel sandwiches, and pancakes are just a few of our favorite items.

Memphis Chess Club

195 Madison Ave., Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 602-6402

Hours: Friday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday, 7 a.m. to noon

Memphis Chess Club is exactly what it sounds like — and then some. Yes, guests are welcome to play chess (free for chess club members; $5 for non-members), but they also offer a variety of other games. And, if you’re not in the mood to play, you can simply enjoy the cozy ambiance and order from the coffee menu, or an extensive food menu that includes pizza, salads, sandwiches, and baked goods. If it’s too late in the day for a caffeine hit, you can also choose from a menu of beer, wine, and spiked seltzers.

Otherlands Coffee Bar

641 Cooper St., Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 278-4994

Hours: Daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At Otherlands Coffee Bar, you can have your cup of coffee and shop, too! Grab an Americano, a strawberry smoothie, or breakfast and lunch bites. Then, explore the secret gift store filled with unique offerings like bohemian jewelry, beeswax candles, and postcards.

Square Beans

103 North Center St., Collierville, TN 38107 • (901) 854-8855

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

When espresso and gelato are under the same roof, you know you’re in for a good time. Located in the Collierville Square, Square Beans offers just that. They also have specialty coffees, teas, smoothies, glass-bottled soft drinks, muffins, cookies, macarons, coffee cake, and other delicious sweets.

Sweet Noshings

2113 Madison Ave., Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 288-4753

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 8:30 p.m.

Sweet Noshings, is, well, a sweet spot in Midtown. They have gourmet popcorn, homemade ice cream, homemade fudge, and an assortment of candies to build your own bag. And, of course, they offer coffee and espresso to accompany your sweets.

Tamp & Tap

122 Gayoso Ave., Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 207-1053

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Grind or Unwind” is Tamp & Tap‘s motto. Not only do they have gourmet coffee and food, but they also offer local craft beers on tap — making Tamp & Tap a great spot to begin or end a long day of work or play.

Ugly Mug Coffee

4610 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38117 • (901) 552-3165

Hours: Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Whether you’re in a hurry and need to hit the drive-through or you want to linger on the patio, Ugly Mug Coffee has the best of both worlds. They offer organic blend coffees, mochas, blended frappes, and bags of coffee for at-home brewing.

Spend your next coffee break at any of these fantastic Memphis coffee shops! Enjoy, caffeine lovers.

