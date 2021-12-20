Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

When the last gift has been opened, and tummies have started to rumble, treat your family — and yourself — to a holiday meal on the town. These seven Memphis restaurants are open on Christmas Day!

These 7 Memphis Restaurants Are OPEN on Christmas Day!

Bishop Memphis

545 S Main St #111, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 896-0228

Christmas Day Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bishop Memphis, located downstairs at Central Station Memphis, will have special menus on Christmas Day. Reservations are highly encouraged and you can make them here. Stay tuned for their holiday menu offerings by following them on Instagram!

Brookhaven Pub & Grill

695 W Brookhaven Cir, Memphis, TN 38117 • (901) 680-8118

Christmas Day Hours: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

If you’re craving a hearty sausage-and-cheese plate and a beer after a fun and festive Christmas day, look no further! Brookhaven Pub & Grill opens at 5 p.m. on Christmas, and their outdoor patio will be heated! The perfect cozy ending to a day spent with family and friends.

CIMAS

33 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 403-5310

Christmas Day Hours: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

CIMAS, located in the Hyatt Centric Hotel in Downtown Memphis, will be open for brunch from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will offer dinner service from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Reservations are highly encouraged. You can make yours here.

The Guest House at Graceland

3600 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116 • (800) 238-2000

Christmas Day Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you’re hoping for an experience that’s a total Memphis move, head to the Guest House at Graceland! Delta’s Kitchen will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for breakfast and then again from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch. EP’s Bar & Grill will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the Lobby Lounge will be open at 5 p.m. — they don’t close ’til the last person leaves!

Moondance Grill

1730 S Germantown Rd Ste. 117, Germantown, TN 38138 • (901) 755-1471

Christmas Day Hours: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wine and steak always sound pretty good for dinner, right? Moondance Grill will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day. Reservations are encouraged! You can make yours here.

Paulette’s



Paulette's

50 Harbor Town Square Memphis, TN 38103 • 901-260-3300

Christmas Day Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Paulette’s will be serving their regular breakfast menu from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and their special three-course menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. On the special menu, there will be items like filet mignon and lobster, gulf redfish, and all the desserts you can imagine. There is a children’s menu for those 12 and younger and the cost is $19.95. Be sure to make a reservation here

The Peabody

149 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 529-4000

Christmas Day Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Peabody will be hosting brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Day. With menu items like crab claws, flank steak, tomato basil soup, and more, the entire family will enjoy this meal. The cost is $88 per adult, $32 for children ages 5-12, and children under the age of 4 are free. Reservations must be made and paid for in advance. You can make a reservation by calling (901) 529-4000.

Happy Holidays to you and yours! May the season be filled with delicious meals, family time, and relaxation.

