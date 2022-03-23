Share with your friends!
Beer matters to us Memphians: It is, and always has been, woven into the character and culture of the city. In particular, we love to celebrate our own local microbreweries 10 Memphis brands that are built on the craft-brewing of carefully-perfected Delta recipes. Raise a glass to these Memphis breweries!

10 Local Memphis Breweries We Love

Boscos Restaurant and Brewing Company

2120 Madison Ave., Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 432-2222
Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Happy hours: Monday through Friday, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; $1 off 15-ounce domestic beers, and 50 cents off 10-ounce domestic beers.

Boscos Squared brews 60 unique, small-batch beers every year. The restaurant and brewing company steers clear of additives and preservatives, using only the freshest ingredients to offer beers that make Memphis proud. We love Boscos for offering samples that you can test before diving into a full-size pour. But, be warned, choosing a favorite among their offerings is a tough one — if you’re indecisive, go for their flights!

Boscos Restaurant & Brewing Company

Enjoy a pizza and beer at Boscos! Image: Boscos Restaurant & Brewing Company

Crosstown Brewing Company

1264 Concourse Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 529-7611
Hours: Monday and Tuesday, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. 

Just a stone’s throw from Crosstown Concourse, you’ll find Crosstown Brewing Company. Known for quirky beers with unique flavors, it promises to deliver some delicious options. No matter your palate preferences, you’re sure to find something you’ll love. Oh, and be on the lookout for the weekend food truck lineup!

Crosstown Brewing Company

Next time you’re at Crosstown Concourse, make a pit stop for a drink! Image: Crosstown Brewing Company

Ghost River Brewing Company

827 South Main St., Memphis, TN 38106 • (901) 661-4976
Hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday

341 Beale St., Memphis, TN 38103 • 901-538-8333.
Hours: Monday and Tuesday, open during Grizzlies games and special events, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to midnight; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Since 2008, Ghost River Brewing has provided Memphis with handcrafted beers brewed exclusively with water from our own Memphis Sands Aquifer. The fresh and full-flavored Golden Ale, Irish Red Ale, and India Pale Ale are always on tap at the downtown brewery location. Plus, be sure to check out their newer beer garden spot on Beale Street!

Take advantage of patio weather at Ghost River’s beer garden! Image: Ghost River Brewing Company

Grind City Brewing Company

76 Waterworks Ave, Memphis, TN 38107 • (901) 545-BEER
Hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday

Talk about drinks with a view! Now that it’s nice and warm out, Grind City Brewing is the perfect place for a Saturday hang. In addition to a selection of more traditional craft brews, they also offer delicious spiked seltzers and gluten-free beers. SB Tip: During Memphis Tigers Games, their signature beer, Tiger Tail, is $4 for a pint! 

Grind City Brewing Company

Brew with a view! Grind City offers ample outdoor seating, perfect for warmer weather. Image: Grind City Brewing Company

Hampline Brewing

584 Tillman St Suite 1, Memphis, TN 38112 • (901) 509-2646
Hours: Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ; closed Monday and Tuesday

This brewery is the perfect pit stop or final destination for an afternoon of biking around town. Right off Broad Avenue and a bike path, Hampline Brewing boasts a taproom, outdoor deck, and beer garden. With over 17 beers to choose from, you’re sure to find a new favorite! They also offer bar bites and small plates if you come with an appetite.

Hampline Brewing Company

Take your bike to Hampline Brewing! Image: Hampline Brewing Company

High Cotton Brewing Company

598 Monroe Ave, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 543-4444
Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.; closed Monday

High Cotton Brewing Company opened its Monroe Avenue taproom back in the summer of 2014, and it’s been a mainstay on the Memphis brewery scene since then. On tap at this rustic downtown hangout, you’ll find a selection of handcrafted beers that High Cotton is “proud to brew, proud to drink, and most of all, proud to share.”

Their main brew, the Extra Special Bitter (or ESB), is one of the most drinkable pale ales of all time. Enjoy it along with the taproom’s delicious food and live music — whether you’re sitting inside or outside! Additionally, they offer brewery tours every Saturday at 3 p.m.

High Cotton Brewing

An always-lit sign proclaims “Beer!” behind the bar at the High Cotton taproom. Totally worthy of the exclamation point. Image: High Cotton Brewing Company

Memphis Made Brewing Company

768 Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 207-5343
Hours: Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday

Memphis Made Brewing Company’s taproom is tucked behind the “I Love Memphis” mural, just off Cooper Street in the heart of Midtown. Check it out not only for the beer but also for the food truck that’s almost always parked outside. They offer tours every Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. (SB Tip: You can now also find Memphis Made in the new-and-improved Memphis airport!)

Memphis Made Brewing Company

This gem of a brewery is tucked away in the hip Cooper-Young neighborhood. Image: Memphis Made Brewing Company

Meddlesome Brewing Company

7750 B Trinity Rd Suite 114, Cordova, TN 38016 • (901) 207-1147
Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m. 

You can find Meddlesome Brewing Company in Cordova on Trinity Road, right past Shelby Farms Park. At Meddlesome, there’s always a food truck, seasonal brews, and fun events happening. While you’re there, you can choose from a variety of the brewery’s collections — the “Curious Series” includes their flagship beers; the “Mischievous Series” boasts a their seasonal beers, and the “Troublesome Series” features an ever-rotating selection of small-batch beers, allowing them to think creatively and stay on their toes. This is a great reason to venture out to the suburbs for some good ol’ fashioned fun!

Whether you’re feeling curious, mischievous, or troublesome, Meddlesome Brewing has a little something for everyone! Image: Meddlesome Brewing Company

Soul & Spirits Brewing

845 N Main St, Memphis, TN 38107 • (901) 832-7391
Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

Soul and Spirits Brewing is one of the newer kids on the block on the Memphis brewery scene, but they’ve already garnered quite a following. With over 29 beers (a wide variety of craft brews plus hard sodas and seasonal offerings), you’re sure to find a new beer or two to love. They also regularly host food trucks — keep an eye on their events calendar to see which trucks will be in residence each week!

Soul & Spirits Brewing

Soul and Spirits Brewery is located on North Main Street. Image: Soul and Spirits Brewing

Wiseacre Brewing Company

2783 Broad Ave, Memphis, TN 38112 • (901) 888-7000
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

398 S B.B. King Blvd, Memphis, TN 38126 • (901) 334-9411
Hours: Monday through Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

The Wiseacre Brewery taproom feels like an urban barn of sorts. A simple but spacious building design meets multi-chrome artwork, and a sleek, credit-card-only bar meets freshly crafted Southern beer. We love this taproom for its effortless charm, its covered patio, and of course, its delicious craft brews. (SB Tip: Their downtown location now includes Little Bettie, a new pizza and snack bar!)

Wiseacre Brewing Company

Wisecare Brewing’s patio  Image: Wiseacre Brewing Company

Enjoy the brews and don’t forget to drink responsibly!

