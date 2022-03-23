Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Beer matters to us Memphians: It is, and always has been, woven into the character and culture of the city. In particular, we love to celebrate our own local microbreweries — 10 Memphis brands that are built on the craft-brewing of carefully-perfected Delta recipes. Raise a glass to these Memphis breweries!

10 Local Memphis Breweries We Love

Boscos Restaurant and Brewing Company

2120 Madison Ave., Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 432-2222

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Happy hours: Monday through Friday, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; $1 off 15-ounce domestic beers, and 50 cents off 10-ounce domestic beers.

Boscos Squared brews 60 unique, small-batch beers every year. The restaurant and brewing company steers clear of additives and preservatives, using only the freshest ingredients to offer beers that make Memphis proud. We love Boscos for offering samples that you can test before diving into a full-size pour. But, be warned, choosing a favorite among their offerings is a tough one — if you’re indecisive, go for their flights!

RELATED: 9 Southern Breweries to Add to Your Bucket List

Crosstown Brewing Company

1264 Concourse Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 529-7611

Hours: Monday and Tuesday, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

Just a stone’s throw from Crosstown Concourse, you’ll find Crosstown Brewing Company. Known for quirky beers with unique flavors, it promises to deliver some delicious options. No matter your palate preferences, you’re sure to find something you’ll love. Oh, and be on the lookout for the weekend food truck lineup!

Ghost River Brewing Company

827 South Main St., Memphis, TN 38106 • (901) 661-4976

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday

341 Beale St., Memphis, TN 38103 • 901-538-8333.

Hours: Monday and Tuesday, open during Grizzlies games and special events, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to midnight; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Since 2008, Ghost River Brewing has provided Memphis with handcrafted beers brewed exclusively with water from our own Memphis Sands Aquifer. The fresh and full-flavored Golden Ale, Irish Red Ale, and India Pale Ale are always on tap at the downtown brewery location. Plus, be sure to check out their newer beer garden spot on Beale Street!

Grind City Brewing Company

76 Waterworks Ave, Memphis, TN 38107 • (901) 545-BEER

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday

Talk about drinks with a view! Now that it’s nice and warm out, Grind City Brewing is the perfect place for a Saturday hang. In addition to a selection of more traditional craft brews, they also offer delicious spiked seltzers and gluten-free beers. SB Tip: During Memphis Tigers Games, their signature beer, Tiger Tail, is $4 for a pint!

Hampline Brewing

584 Tillman St Suite 1, Memphis, TN 38112 • (901) 509-2646

Hours: Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ; closed Monday and Tuesday

This brewery is the perfect pit stop or final destination for an afternoon of biking around town. Right off Broad Avenue and a bike path, Hampline Brewing boasts a taproom, outdoor deck, and beer garden. With over 17 beers to choose from, you’re sure to find a new favorite! They also offer bar bites and small plates if you come with an appetite.

High Cotton Brewing Company

598 Monroe Ave, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 543-4444

Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.; closed Monday

High Cotton Brewing Company opened its Monroe Avenue taproom back in the summer of 2014, and it’s been a mainstay on the Memphis brewery scene since then. On tap at this rustic downtown hangout, you’ll find a selection of handcrafted beers that High Cotton is “proud to brew, proud to drink, and most of all, proud to share.”

Their main brew, the Extra Special Bitter (or ESB), is one of the most drinkable pale ales of all time. Enjoy it along with the taproom’s delicious food and live music — whether you’re sitting inside or outside! Additionally, they offer brewery tours every Saturday at 3 p.m.

Memphis Made Brewing Company

768 Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 207-5343

Hours: Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday

Memphis Made Brewing Company’s taproom is tucked behind the “I Love Memphis” mural, just off Cooper Street in the heart of Midtown. Check it out not only for the beer but also for the food truck that’s almost always parked outside. They offer tours every Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. (SB Tip: You can now also find Memphis Made in the new-and-improved Memphis airport!)

RELATED: 12 Most Epic Breakfast Sandwiches in Memphis

Meddlesome Brewing Company

7750 B Trinity Rd Suite 114, Cordova, TN 38016 • (901) 207-1147

Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.

You can find Meddlesome Brewing Company in Cordova on Trinity Road, right past Shelby Farms Park. At Meddlesome, there’s always a food truck, seasonal brews, and fun events happening. While you’re there, you can choose from a variety of the brewery’s collections — the “Curious Series” includes their flagship beers; the “Mischievous Series” boasts a their seasonal beers, and the “Troublesome Series” features an ever-rotating selection of small-batch beers, allowing them to think creatively and stay on their toes. This is a great reason to venture out to the suburbs for some good ol’ fashioned fun!

Soul & Spirits Brewing

845 N Main St, Memphis, TN 38107 • (901) 832-7391

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

Soul and Spirits Brewing is one of the newer kids on the block on the Memphis brewery scene, but they’ve already garnered quite a following. With over 29 beers (a wide variety of craft brews plus hard sodas and seasonal offerings), you’re sure to find a new beer or two to love. They also regularly host food trucks — keep an eye on their events calendar to see which trucks will be in residence each week!

Wiseacre Brewing Company

2783 Broad Ave, Memphis, TN 38112 • (901) 888-7000

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

398 S B.B. King Blvd, Memphis, TN 38126 • (901) 334-9411

Hours: Monday through Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Wiseacre Brewery taproom feels like an urban barn of sorts. A simple but spacious building design meets multi-chrome artwork, and a sleek, credit-card-only bar meets freshly crafted Southern beer. We love this taproom for its effortless charm, its covered patio, and of course, its delicious craft brews. (SB Tip: Their downtown location now includes Little Bettie, a new pizza and snack bar!)

Enjoy the brews and don’t forget to drink responsibly!

**********

Keep up with the latest Memphis restaurants and happenings by downloading our free SB App.