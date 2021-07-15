In this edition of Luxe Loves, we went all-out aspirational with swoon-worthy items worth dreaming about. From fine jewelry to a luxurious car, embrace the elegance captured in these items. Let’s get to swooning …

FOR THE HOME

Galley dresser & sink

Customize your dream kitchen with this Galley dresser and sink from Kitchens Unlimited. These are designed to fit your lifestyle and are fully tailored to your liking. Kitchens Unlimited is the only spot in Memphis offering this exclusive product that’s perfect for entertaining. To purchase, or for more information, click HERE.

Juno throw

Elegance meets comfort with this Juno throw. We know, we know it’s still summertime … but fall is just around the corner and these would make fabulous gifts for those starting college, buying a new home together or just a little happy for someone. You can never have too many blankets, right? Find this throw for $248 at Lisa Mallory Interior Design.

Clint table lamp

Do you have a table that’s lacking that “oomph” factor? We found a complementing match for you! This 34-inch-tall lamp will look stunning in any space you place it (and it will match almost everything, too!). Find it for $418 at The Truffle Pig.

William Yeoward Crystal glasses

Fine china that can be used as an everyday kitchen basic? We’re in. These beautiful crystal glasses can be placed on your bar cart or used while enjoying dinner with friends. They start at $200 each at Social.

ACCESSORIZE

Diamond jumbo petal necklace

Designed in 14k yellow gold, this glittering diamond petal necklace steals the spotlight. The sparkling diamonds are arranged in a beautiful display and secured in a unique setting. Layer it up or wear it on its own. Find this necklace for $1,050 at Oak Hall.

Hanner Clarke bag

Finally! A bag that is luxurious, elegant, and functional. This Italian leather carry-all features beautifully braided handles and a durable cloth interior. Calf hair or snakeskin embellishments are available on select colors. Find it $750 at SB Shop.

Jude Frances earrings

These Jude Frances Diamond Huggie Hoops are full of sparkle and shine! Set in 18 karat yellow gold, you can mix and match these hoops with jewelry at home or add to your collection with their charms and frames. Find these earrings for $690 at Southern Avenue Company.

Feather bag

Say hello to the bag you didn’t know you needed! This fun and spunky tote is covered in feathers and lined in satin. Plus, it’s large enough for all your necessities and includes an interior zipper pocket and an adjustable, detachable cross-body strap. Find this bag for $450 at J. LOWERY.

FOOD & DRINK

Château Haut-Brion

For the eager wine enthusiast who’s always searching for an adventure, this red wine should be next on your bucket list. Enjoy it on its own, or pair it with a delicious pasta dish to create the most elevated meal. Find this wine for $699.99 at Buster’s Liquors & Wines.

Prime pack

Create memories around the table with this Prime Collection, which includes filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip steaks. Great for a gift or a splurge on yourself, you’ll feel like you’re dining out when you’re at home! Find the prime pack for $495 at Humphrey’s Prime Cut Shoppe.

HEALTH & BEAUTY

ASHORE perfume

Every gal needs a luxury perfume. This ASHORE option has hints of sandalwood oil, rose absolute, jasmine sambac absolute, and other summer scents. Find it for $340 at 20twelve.

FaceMD skin line

Whether you want to treat fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin texture, acne, or skin discoloration, FaceMD has a product for that. You can find sunscreen, vitamin C serum, antioxidant moisturizer, botanic cleanser, herbal toner, a natural exfoliator, facial cream, factor serum, and eye cream. How’s that for a lineup? The cost of all the products in the line is $633, available at The Langsdon Clinic.

miraDry®

We all know that summer heat (especially in Memphis) can be a little brutal. Luckily, A Beautiful You Medical Spa has a device that permanently eliminates underarm sweat, odor, and stains — and it also has a side benefit of hair removal. You can receive this miraDry® treatment for $2,400 (but if you mention StyleBlueprint, the cost is $1,700).

EXTRA SPLURGE-WORTHY

Dreamy outdoor kitchen

Nothing beats hanging out with your friends and family on the patio, and Bishop Hearth and Home will help you do it in style. Work with the Bishop experts to customize and create the patio of your dreams — entertaining has never looked better! Products start at $1,400.

iX Electric Sports BMW Vehicle

Whew, look at this beauty! The first-ever BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle is fully electric and has a fast-forward design and power that will keep you moving. Available in eight colors, you can pre-order yours now at Roadshow BMW. The base model starts at $83,200.

Here’s to sweet dreams about these luxuries!

