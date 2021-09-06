The weight of the world seems especially heavy right now, doesn’t it? And, this weekend will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Twenty years. Who would have thought 20 years ago that we would be where we are today?

With fires and hurricanes devastating our country, a relentless pandemic, images from Afghanistan, and so much more, the respect for our first responders is great. And, we remember the 343 firefighters who lost their lives as the Twin Towers fell.

In an effort to do something with purpose, and channel our energy into something positive, we have set up a virtual team for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb through the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Each member on our team will be climbing 110 stories — a total of 2,071 stairs — between September 11, 2021 and October 31, 2021.

As we discussed doing this as a group, we thought that others may find this information useful to either make a group, join as an individual, join our group, or donate. We’re all searching for ways to grapple with the emotions of this week as well with so much else that is going on. And, there is nothing like a common goal and some good healthy movement to emotionally help us all out.

To know:

To participate, it’s $35 and you’ll receive an event t-shirt. You have almost seven weeks to complete the goal. You can also run/walk or bike.

(Why the name Blueprint.Inc Climbers? Blueprint.Inc the name of the parent company to StyleBlueprint and also includes our sister company, Blueprint Marketing.)

On September 11, there will also be live stair climbing events throughout the nation. Some are only for firefighters — who gather to complete the climb all at once, in full gear — and some are open to the community at large. All are an incredible way to feel the pain of the day in your body and be overcome with gratitude. To see if one is happening near you, see the homepage for this nationwide event HERE.

Your support of the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb events provides assistance to the surviving families and co-workers of the 343 firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001.

To make a donation, please see our team page here. Even $5 is so helpful!

We look forward to the team initiative of virtually climbing stairs together. Thank you for your donation or joining our team or joining otherwise!

