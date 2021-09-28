There’s no question that grazing boards are having a moment, and this trend shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. From basic charcuterie plates with flavorful accoutrements to fancy French fry platters and dessert boards that would make Willy Wonka envious, you can find just about any grazing board if you look hard enough. Moreover, the South seems to be a hotbed for some of the prettiest grazing boards out there. Check out these 10 fall-inspired grazing boards from bloggers and businesses across the South!

1. French Fries + Tater Tots from The Blonde Kitchen

First things first, if you’re searching for the dreamiest of grazing boards, look no further than The Blonde Kitchen in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Stephanie Bryant puts so much charisma and creativity into her boards, they should be considered works of art. We’re so obsessed, in fact, that she made our list twice. But let’s move on to the perfection of a French fry and tater tot board. A recent surge in popularity will likely have you spotting fry boards from the East to West Coasts and everywhere in between. We’re especially fond of this beautiful variation, which features six different dipping sauces and a smattering of fresh green onions for garnish. Absolutely perfect for the season’s football watch parties!

2. S’mores from The Baker Mama

Fall has us dreaming of campfires and marshmallow roasting, so it’s a no-brainer why we’re drawn to this s’mores board from The Baker Mama in Dallas, Texas. Outside of traditional s’mores fare, this board features cookies, pretzels, and all sorts of other chocolate to tempt your tastebuds. Oh, and graham crackers. Lots of graham crackers. Cozy up and get ready to indulge!

3. Chili from Gathered Living

Chilly weather calls for comfort food, and what better to soothe the soul than chili? In an unexpected twist, this seasonal favorite is incorporated into a grazing board, thanks to Gathered Living of Kentucky (though she created the dish while she was on a trip to Seabrook Island, South Carolina). The beauty of chili is in layering on your favorite toppings, and a grazing board is a stunning way to present all of your favorites. From sour cream to avocado to fresh cilantro, this board has our mouths watering.

4. Tacos from Social Spreads

Texas is known for its Tex-Mex, and it’s a delicious go-to all year long. But there’s something about the fall that makes a taco platter with grilled corn and spicy Tex-Mex flavors even more enticing. Social Spreads offers us a taco platter to drool over, complete with grilled corn, salsa, avocado, cotija cheese, jalapeño, and oodles of cilantro. Taco Tuesday has never looked better.

5. Brunch

This fantastic brunch-inspired board from Gathering Boards 30a in Rosemary Beach, Florida, will have you craving breakfast all day long. With bacon, deviled eggs, waffles, yogurt, granola, and fruit (not to mention the adorable mini maple syrup!), there’s a beautiful mix of colors and textures that merge to create a stunning and savory display. We love the idea of toting a brunch board to the tailgate for early game days!

6. An International Feast

From Italian Tallegio and French onion confit to Spanish Manchego with olive tapenade, this is one elevated grazing board. An artistic creation from Char_kat_erie_boards in Louisville, Kentucky, this board has us ready to be wined and dined. The rich ruby red from pomegranate seeds mixed with purple figs and blackberries offers a bold contrast to the variety of cheeses, lending a moody quality that’s perfect for autumn.

7. Southern Comfort Food

When the air turns crisp and leaves start to fall, our thoughts immediately turn to hearty, stick-to-your-ribs fare. From soups to casseroles, autumn is the ideal weather for just that. In Nashville, Anzie Blue‘s brand new Executive Chef, Star Maye, delivers a comfort food grazing board inspired by her Alabama Grandma, and it’s clearly made with love. It features beef tenderloin with raspberry demi-glaze as well as pork tenderloin with peach chutney, and the sides are all stellar, too. We recommend the candied sweet potatoes for an extra dose of fall flavor.

8. Fall cookies

Autumn is a season for nostalgia — from jumping in leaf piles to trick-or-treating. And what’s a more nostalgic way to celebrate than with cookies? This sweet grazing board from Savor Style in Birmingham is full of festive goodies for adults and children alike, from ghosts and goblins to pumpkins and leaves. Plus, it’s offset by savory cheese twists, nut mix, and dried fruit, and it’s garnished with fragrant rosemary for a pop of greenery.

9. A Mediterranean Extravaganza

When you think of the Mediterranean, you likely picture spectacular ocean scenery — the Greek islands, crystal blue seascapes, and villages perched on cliffsides. You’re not wrong. But that doesn’t mean fall isn’t the perfect time to indulge in the rich flavors of Mediterranean cuisine, from hummus and dolmas (stuffed grape leaves) to olives and labneh (strained yogurt). Throw in some pickled onions, couscous, and feta cheese, and you’ve got yourself a meal to remember. Don’t forget the pita bread for dipping! This combination is a show-stopper for fall gatherings. (Didn’t we tell you The Blonde Kitchen makes fantastic boards?)

10. Bagel Breakfast Platter

Breakfast deserves a little TLC, too, and this bagel platter from Nashville-based Host and Toast Luxury Concierge is right up our alley. The spread offers everything from lox, cream cheese, and capers to fruit and goat cheese, and it’s precisely what we’d like to wake up to each morning. From salmon roses to a colorful array of fruit, Host and Toast has us drooling. Not to mention, how can you go wrong with bacon in a mason jar?

