Ask anyone around the StyleBlueprint offices, and they’ll agree: Fall is the most fun season to dress in the South, blessing us with mild temperatures, a stunning backdrop of changing leaves, and so many events — tailgates, parents’ welcome weekends, festivals, weddings, and community fundraisers. But we also know that transitional Southern weather can be a challenge, and keeping up with evolving trends can sometimes feel more like work than play. So for the coming season, we invited creative Southern women to share what they’re excited to wear this fall. As we pored over the submissions, a few trends quickly emerged!

Elevated Casual

For more casual events like open houses, parents’ welcome weekends, and tailgate parties, we’re looking to sophisticated touches that elevate otherwise casual looks. Think dimensional layers, statement belts, and chic monochromatic pairings.

Dresses in Prints + Bold Colors

Don’t shy away from bold colors and patterns this season! Both are welcome at events of all kinds, but we noticed more than a few standout dresses in gorgeous look-at-me patterns and shades.

High Necklines

Flattering and approachable, high necklines are showing up in a big way this season. They add a sophisticated hint of romance to any look, dressy or casual.

LBD with a Twist

Black dresses never go out of style, but this season, we’re especially inspired by LBD’s with a special twist — a striking embellished sleeve, a subtle pattern overlay, or a statement accessory.

Many of this season’s submissions were received from members and alumni of The Southern Coterie, a fabulous collective of creative women in the South. The Southern C promotes community among passionate female entrepreneurs, offering opportunities for learning and collaboration. Check them out here!

