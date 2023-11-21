Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

On Thanksgiving, it’s easy to get so caught up in the main attraction that you forget about breakfast. Make sure the big day is festive and delicious from start to finish with these crowd-pleasing seasonal recipes! They come to us courtesy of Mississippi restaurateur and cookbook author Robert St. John, straight from the pages of his newest release, Mississippi Mornings: Deep South Breakfasts, Brunches, and Musings. Enjoy!

Sweet Potato Pancakes with Cinnamon Cream Syrup

Folding mashed sweet potato into your batter is a great way to lend earthy sweetness and a kick of nutrition to your pancakes. You can, of course, serve these with any of your family’s favorite pancake toppings, but for special occasions, we recommend the homemade Cinnamon Cream Syrup — and a side of protein for salty contrast. Get the recipe HERE.

Praisin’ Raisin Muffins

Pumpkin muffins are a guaranteed crowd-pleaser this time of year. If you have any leftovers after breakfast, you can leave them on the counter for snacking throughout the day or add them to the bread basket come dinnertime. These are studded with raisins for a little extra sweetness in every bite, but you can omit them if your family isn’t a “raisin family.” Just don’t skip the butter for serving! Get the full recipe HERE.

Caramel Pecan Sweet Rolls

Does it get any better than scratch-made sweet rolls?! In this version, the rolls bake atop a sticky-sweet caramel sauce studded with pecans, so when the pan is inverted, you’re left with the signature ooey, gooey topping and a stunning presentation. A batch of these could easily be served for breakfast, brunch, or dessert — and makes a great gift for friends and neighbors. Get the recipe HERE.

Recipes published with permission from Mississippi Mornings by Robert St. John. All photography by Kate Deearman.

**********

Looking for more holiday brunch inspiration? Don’t miss our roundup of breakfast casseroles for Thanksgiving morning!

