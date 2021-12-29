Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

There’s no doubt that 2021 brought plenty of memorable experiences and news headlines that will leave us with lasting impressions of the year gone by. As we look toward 2022 with positivity and hope for what’s on the horizon, we also reflect on some of the articles that resonated most with our SB readers. From six seriously dreamy lakeside towns to rural Tennessee restaurants and trend predictions, here are our 10 most popular articles of 2021!

StyleBlueprint’s 10 Most Popular Articles of 2021

We have articles that run only in our city-specific markets, but these are the ones that resonated with readers across the entire region!

3 Small Kentucky Towns We’re Obsessed With

The Bluegrass State is widely known for its rolling green hills, barrels of bourbon, and thoroughbred farms. But Kentucky is so much more than its world-renowned Bourbon Trail and picturesque bluegrass-covered horse country! Take a look at these little in-between towns that hold plenty of Kentucky magic. Read the full article HERE.

Why Millions of Followers are Cooking With Brenda Gantt

Brenda Gantt is the 74-year-old grandmother who became an instant social media hit. In fact, it was her 2020 biscuit tutorial that made her a Facebook sensation in the early days of COVID-19. Her unwavering joy and zest for life touched countless people throughout the pandemic, and we were thrilled to have her as one of our FACES of the South. Read the article HERE.

6 Dreamy Lakeside Towns in the South

There’s something particularly alluring about a charming lakeside town. From the Texas Hill Country to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, these charming lakeside towns are sure to inspire your next fabulous getaway, full of exploration and adventure. Find the full article HERE.

Highlander Mountain House: The New Boutique Hotel in Highlands, NC

Highlander Mountain House, the 18-room boutique hotel in Highlands, North Carolina, opened in late 2020 in a restored 150-year-old home. The boutique hotel feels like your own private Blue Ridge retreat — a combination of Appalachian lodge and sophisticated English country estate. Read more about the elegantly restored oasis HERE.

Meet 3 Women Running Legendary Memphis Restaurants

Memphians are known for putting their heart and soul into their food, building their legacy on passed-down recipes and traditions. Meet the women, now second-, third-, and fourth-generation owners, who are leading three world-renowned Memphis restaurants. Find the article HERE.

10 Rural TN Restaurants Worth the Drive

If you’re looking to enjoy a great meal at a restaurant you’ve most likely never heard of, check out these rural Tennessee dining establishments that are absolutely worth the drive! Read about the locally-owned eateries HERE.

10 Lifestyle Trends You’ll See in 2021

Every year, we enjoy (well, mostly enjoy) a new array of lifestyle trends. In this article, we looked backward, forward, and to the statistics to predict 10 trends for 2021. Find the article HERE, and see how we did!

3 North Carolina Resorts To (Re)Discover

If you are considering travel options, North Carolina’s mountains, beaches, four distinct seasons, and small-town cultural pockets make it a great state to visit any time of the year. Read about three very different North Carolina resorts HERE.

White Jeans: What to Buy & How to Style

If you’ve ever asked yourself if white jeans can work for you, you’re in luck. Fashion stylist Cynthia Kelley breaks down the who, what, when, where, and how of wearing white jeans. Read all about it HERE.

5 Must-Visit 30A Restaurants

A popular destination for getting away from the everyday hustle and bustle, 30A boasts idyllic towns with plenty of opportunities for delicious fare. Check out these five must-try restaurants for your next 30A vacation HERE.

We are so grateful for our readers! Wishing you and yours a happy, healthy 2022!

