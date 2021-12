Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

If you ask us, no holiday table is complete without at least one gorgeous seasonal salad. With this in mind — and also looking ahead to those days between Christmas and New Year’s when our bodies are practically begging for nutrients — we’ve rounded up a few salad recipes that are easy to prepare, and packed with the goodness of the season. Enjoy!

Recipes: Gorgeous Winter Salads

Grilled Romaine Salad

This first recipe comes from Chef Owen McGlynn of Asheville, NC steakhouse, Asheville Proper. In addition to grilled romaine lettuce, this recipe calls for goat cheese, smoked onion, spiced pepitas, beets, and a burnt orange vinaigrette. Chef Owen also shared a few general winter salad tips with us:

Utilize your grill, oven, or stove to char ingredients and incorporate heat.

You can make your meal heartier by using seasonal produce like beets, sweet potatoes, and squash varietals.

If you’re using kale or Brussels sprouts, be sure to focus on the whole leaf and massage it with salt and lemon juice to make it more digestible.

Use pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, or pomegranate seeds to add some crunch.

Don’t be afraid to get creative! Chef Owen says you can keep things simple by adding feta, but he also suggests smoking your ingredients or using pomegranate juice to create a tangy dressing.

Grilled Romaine Salad Chef Owen McGlynn of Asheville Proper This recipe from Chef Owen McGlynn is the perfect cool-weather salad. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 47 mins Course Entree Salad Cuisine American Servings 2 servings Calories 1534 kcal Equipment Grill Ingredients 1x 2x 3x Grilled Romaine Salad 2 large beets roasted, peeled, and cut into wedges

1 head romaine lettuce

1 cup goat cheese

½ cup pumpkin seeds toasted

¼ cup smoked onions sliced Burnt Orange Vinaigrette 3 oranges

1 cup olive oil

¼ cup champagne vinegar

1 tbsp honey

2 tsp Dijon mustard

1 garlic clove finely chopped

1 shallot finely chopped Instructions Grilled Romaine Salad Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and roast beets until tender, approximately 45 minutes. While the beets are roasting, light the grill and make your vinaigrette (see recipe below).

Cut the romaine lettuce in half and lightly oil each piece. Then, season each piece with salt and pepper.

Place the lettuce on the grill with the cut side down, leaving it on the grill for two minutes or until charred.

To plate your dish, place the romaine lettuce grilled side up on your plate. Then, drizzle it with your vinaigrette and add your chopped beets, pumpkin seeds, smoked onions, and goat cheese. Enjoy! Burnt Orange Vinaigrette Zest the three oranges and cut them in half. Then, grill them until they are burnt. Juice the oranges and reserve the liquid.

In a small bowl, add the vinegar, honey, Dijon mustard, garlic, orange zest, orange juice, and shallot. Then, slowly whisk in the oil until it is emulsified. Nutrition Calories: 1534 kcal Carbohydrates: 47 g Protein: 30 g Fat: 140 g Saturated Fat: 33 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 15 g Monounsaturated Fat: 87 g Trans Fat: 1 g Cholesterol: 52 mg Sodium: 548 mg Potassium: 918 mg Fiber: 9 g Sugar: 36 g Vitamin A: 2868 IU Vitamin C: 113 mg Calcium: 281 mg Iron: 6 mg Keyword Salad, Winter salad Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Winter Crunch Salad with Apple Vinaigrette

Courtesy of Dana Sandonato of Killing Thyme, this winter crunch salad is topped with a delicious apple vinaigrette, which uses real maple syrup for extra flavor and sweetness. Using massaged kale, shredded Brussels sprouts, chopped radicchio, apples, sunflower seeds, pomegranate arils, and dried cranberries, this recipe combines some of winter’s best goodies. If you’re prepping ahead, Dana says this recipe can be stored in the refrigerator for up to three days as long as you don’t drizzle the dressing over the entire salad.

Winter Crunch Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette Dana Sandonato of Killing Thyme This salad offers a satisfying crunch and is topped with a flavorful apple vinaigrette. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 20 mins Course Entrée, Entree Salad, dinner, Lunch Cuisine American Servings 4 servings Calories 328 kcal Equipment High-powered blender

Mandolin (optional) Ingredients 1x 2x 3x Winter Crunch Salad 5 cups kale roughly chopped and ribs discarded

1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil

Punch of kosher or sea salt

6 large Brussels sprouts shaved

1 apple thinly sliced (Dana uses honey crisp or gala)

2 cups ribboned/julienned radicchio

2 tbsp toasted sunflower seeds

2 tbsp pomegranate arils optional

2 tbsp dried cranberries Apple Cider Vinaigrette 1 small shallot (or one lobe of a large shallot) diced

¼ cup cider vinegar

2 tsp stone ground mustard or Dijon mustard

2 tsp real maple syrup

½ tsp kosher or sea salt

¼ tsp cracked black pepper

⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil Instructions Winter Crunch Salad Remove any tough ribs from your kale and roughly chop leaves; rinse under cool water and pat dry with a paper towel or shake well in the strainer. Place the kale into a large serving bowl.

Drizzle 1 teaspoon of extra-virgin olive oil over the kale; add a pinch of salt. Gently massage the oil and salt into the leaves of the kale for about 2-3 minutes or until the kale seems tender. This is an important step, otherwise, the kale will have a rough mouthfeel and not taste great.

Once the kale is tender, add the shaved Brussels sprouts, apple slices, julienned radicchio, toasted sunflower seeds, pomegranate arils, and dried cranberries to the bowl. Give the salad a toss to distribute the ingredients throughout.

Serve the salad with a side of the apple cider vinegar for drizzling. Don't drizzle the vinaigrette over the entire salad if you think you might have leftovers. The leftovers will keep in the fridge for 2-3 days without getting soggy, as long as they aren't dressed with the vinaigrette. Optional Cheese Additions If you want to add cheese, crumble some feta or goat over your salad. These cheeses go great with these flavors. Apple Cider Vinaigrette Place all of the ingredients except the olive oil into the blender. Start to blend the ingredients. While blending, slowly drizzle the olive oil into the mixture bit by bit. Taste and season with more salt and pepper if needed (though it should be fine as is). Nutrition Calories: 328 kcal Carbohydrates: 30 g Protein: 6 g Fat: 23 g Saturated Fat: 3 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 4 g Monounsaturated Fat: 14 g Trans Fat: 1 g Sodium: 402 mg Potassium: 721 mg Fiber: 4 g Sugar: 14 g Vitamin A: 8615 IU Vitamin C: 130 mg Calcium: 160 mg Iron: 2 mg Keyword Salad, Winter salad Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

RELATED: How To Build the Perfect Salad

Winter Quinoa Salad

This delicious salad from Keri of Fashionable Foods uses quinoa as a base instead of lettuce, making for a filling and satisfying lunch or side. Combining in-season produce like butternut squash and apples with pine nuts and feta — all topped with a delicious curry-maple dressing — this is an ideal recipe for the season. While Keri says she typically tops her salad with a hard-boiled egg, she says you can also use chicken, salmon, or fish for an equally delicious meal.

Winter Quinoa Salad Keri of Fashionable Foods Whip up this winter quinoa salad on a Sunday night for easy meals during the week! 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 20 mins Resting Time 30 mins Course Entrée, Entree Salad, dinner, Lunch Cuisine American Servings 4 servings Calories 334 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x Winter Quinoa Salad ¾ cup quinoa rinsed well

1 tsp olive oil plus more for drizzling

Salt

1¼ cups water

2 cups butternut squash cut into small dice

¼ cup pine nuts

1 apple sliced into thin matchsticks

¼ cup crumbled feta cheese omit for a vegan option

¼ cup fresh mint finely chopped Dressing 1 small shallot thinly sliced

zest of 1 orange

2 tbsp fresh-squeezed orange juice from about ½ an orange

2 tbsp champagne vinegar

1 tbsp maple syrup

½ tsp curry powder

½ tsp kosher salt

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

5 tsp extra-virgin olive oil Instructions In a medium saucepot, heat the teaspoon of oil over medium heat. Add in the rinsed quinoa and stir until the excess water evaporates. Season with a few pinches of salt and pour in the water. Bring the mixture to a boil, reduce the heat to low, and cover the pot. Cook the quinoa for around 10 minutes or until the majority of the liquid is absorbed. Remove the pot from the heat and let rest for 15 minutes. Fluff the quinoa with a fork and transfer to a bowl to cool completely.

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Toss the butternut squash with a few drizzles of olive oil on a baking sheet and season well with salt and pepper. Roast the squash for about 12 minutes or until it begins to brown around the edges and is tender. Toss the pine nuts onto the baking sheet with the butternut squash and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes or until the pine nuts are toasted. Remove the pan from the oven and allow it to cool completely.

In a small jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine the shallot, orange zest, orange juice, vinegar, maple syrup, curry, salt, pepper, and olive oil. Shake well to combine.

In the bowl with the cooled quinoa, toss in the butternut squash, pine nuts, apple, feta, and mint. Pour in the dressing, mix well, and allow the salad to sit for about 30 minutes to allow the flavors to meld. Salad is best at room temperature but will last in the fridge for up to 4 days. (Keri allows her leftovers to come to room temperature or heats them for about 20 seconds in the microwave to take the chill off before enjoying!) Nutrition Calories: 334 kcal Carbohydrates: 42 g Protein: 8 g Fat: 16 g Saturated Fat: 3 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 5 g Monounsaturated Fat: 7 g Cholesterol: 8 mg Sodium: 407 mg Potassium: 606 mg Fiber: 6 g Sugar: 11 g Vitamin A: 7653 IU Vitamin C: 23 mg Calcium: 120 mg Iron: 3 mg Keyword Salad, Winter salad Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

RELATED: RECIPE: Delicious Broccoli Salad with Craisins and Pecans

BONUS: Collard Greens Salad

This hearty winter salad is a favorite from the StyleBlueprint archives. Collard greens are a delicious way to add an element of surprise to your salad, as you can use them in place of your typical salad green. In fact, this recipe is about 80% collard greens and 20% kale, but you can also use 100% of either green, too! The salad is then topped with shrimp, pomegranate, bell peppers, onions, almonds, sunflower seeds, grapefruit, avocado, and a delicious vinaigrette. Click HERE to get the full recipe.

Here’s to getting your greens!

**********

Looking for even more delicious recipes? Check out our archives!