With Halloween right around the corner, we’ve officially entered prime ‘spooky season’ — and we’re celebrating with a roundup of Southern-inspired podcasts that run the gamut of appropriately unsettling topics, from true crime to ghost stories, all set right here in the South. Listen with the lights on …

Southern Gothic

Available on the Apple Podcast App, Stitcher, and Spotify

Produced by New Orleans-born siblings Bryanne and Brandon Schexnayder, the “Southern Gothic” podcast covers everything from notorious hauntings to true crime cases to creepy Southern folklore. Bryanne, who still lives in New Orleans where she works at the Louisiana State Museum, is the podcast’s researcher and writer, while Brandon narrates and records episodes from his current home in Franklin, Tennessee. Don’t miss the episode on Tennessee’s Bell Witch!

Southern Fried True Crime

Available on the Apple Podcast App, Stitcher, and Spotify

The “Southern Fried True Crime” podcast comes from native Tennesseean Erica Kelley, a self-described lover of history, crime … and gossip. Erica doesn’t claim any expertise beyond these interests; she just loves good storytelling, with a healthy dose of “Southern sass.” If that sounds like it’s right up your alley, you’re in luck. As of this article’s publication date, there are more than 132 episodes readily available to keep you up at night.

Southern Oddities

Available on the Apple Podcast App, Spotify, and Amazon Music

Made up of brief episodes — under 20 minutes, which is perfect for short drives and workday breaks — “Southern Oddities” shares stories of “the bizarre & the unnatural, of the interesting people, the unexplained places, & the mysterious artifacts that helped shape the exaggerated mysteries & history of the Southern United States.” Host Jared Ordis invites listeners to pour a glass of sweet tea and join him in the sometimes-weird and wonderful world of the deep South.

Southern Haunts

Available on the Apple Podcast App, Stitcher, Spotify, and Audible

The voice of “Southern Haunts” host Ashley McGlothren is oddly soothing, considering the subject matter she’s sharing (if you love her voice as much as we do, you might consider checking out her second podcast, “Bedtime Haunts”). Many of the macabre tales that Ashley tells are notorious, but there are others you may not have heard. Most episodes are brief, so this one is dangerously easy to binge, if ghost stories are your thing.

Atlanta Monster

Available on the Apple Podcast App, Stitcher, Spotify, and iHeartMedia

This is a tough one, folks. “Atlanta Monster” outlines the crimes and arrest of Wayne Williams for a staggering series of child murders between 1979 and 1981. Forty years later, the case is referred to as Atlanta’s darkest secret — the subject matter is disturbing, but the case study is fascinating. (Avid true crime fans might recognize this narrative from the second season of the Netflix series “Mindhunter.”)

Southern Gone

Available on Stitcher, Spotify, and TuneIn

Specializing in cold cases, the “Southern Gone” podcast shares chilling true crime stories of missing persons across the South. A self-proclaimed armchair detective and Georgia native, host Kristi Bryant dives deep into the details of each case in hopes of shedding light on cases that were long ago deemed to be “dead ends.” While there are no recent episodes of “Southern Gone” (the last episode aired in March 2020), there are 35 episodes’ worth of confounding cold cases to dig into.

Murdaugh Murders

Available on the Apple Podcast App, iHeart Media, Spotify, and Amazon Music

From award-winning journalist Mandy Matney, the “Murdaugh Murders” podcast hails from recent headlines and explores a web of connected murders in Hampton County, South Carolina — that all seem to center around the Murdaugh family. This podcast is a StyleBlueprint team favorite this month, earning a spot on our SB Hot List for October (check out the Hot List each month for our recent favorite shows, books, products, and more).

Listen … if you dare!

